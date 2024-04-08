Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mandy Dean

Mandy Dean, 39, is senior manager of events for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Dean Mandy

Mandy Dean, 39, is senior manager of events for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP). She's based in Jacksonville, Fla. 

My career journey: "My career journey into events is a bit unconventional. After college, I started out as a group transportation coordinator for a black car service, arranging scheduled pickups for large meetings coming to Jacksonville, working daily with meeting planners and DMCs. I lost my job in 2008 and was out of work for several months.

In January 2009, my dad was on US Airways Flight 1549, which would become known as 'The Miracle on the Hudson.' In the aftermath of Sully's incredible landing of the plane on the Hudson River, our family had the opportunity to meet the flight crew and other passengers. During that event, I met another passenger, the CEO of a medical association headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. He asked for my resume, and a few weeks later, I had my first job in associations as an HR admin.

The organization provided great growth and learning opportunities as I transitioned through various roles, ultimately landing the position of director of meetings. Each position I've held has given me a range of experience to build upon and expand my skill set. I have found a professional home planning association meetings and events. My children refer to my colleagues in my local MPI chapter as my 'meeting family.' It is an honor to contribute to bringing people together globally, creating new and memorable education and experiences, and witnessing a community of like-minded individuals connect, network, and find those lightbulb moments."Dean said that collaboration is the defining characteristic of her leadership style at ACMP, where she oversees a team of 11.Dean said that collaboration is the defining characteristic of her leadership style at ACMP, where she oversees a team of 11.Photo: Livingface Photography

What my day-to-day looks like: "The role of an association meeting manager is dynamic and every day is different, which is what makes it fun! One day can be full of budget calls, committee meetings, speaker communications, and executing sponsor deliverables, while the next is developing event specs, negotiating with vendors, and developing RFPs. Some days can manage to include all of these tasks before lunch! I am fortunate to be in a remote position, surrounded by supportive colleagues dedicated to delivering top-notch service for our 5,000-plus members with a staff of 11."

My leadership style: "Collaboration is a cornerstone of my leadership style. Events are not a one-person job and it takes a great deal of teamwork to execute a program, whether for 10 people or 10,000. I believe that by consistently giving my best, embracing new challenges, and providing guidance to my team, I can inspire them to broaden their skills and thrive in their roles. The best compliment for me as a leader is witnessing team members advance in their positions, and embracing new and exciting opportunities."Dean pictured with her children on Global Meetings Industry Day in 2019, where she served as the event's co-chair.Dean pictured with her children on Global Meetings Industry Day in 2019, where she served as the event's co-chair.Photo: Courtesy of Mandy Dean

Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "Having started my association career in members, statistics are a place of comfort for me. The data tells a story. Many events I have been involved with marked historical highs for the organization, including a program with a 30% increase in attendance. I've also expanded corporate sponsorship opportunities resulting in a notable 10% revenue growth."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Be true to yourself, be creative, stay adaptable, and have fun."

My ideal day OOO: "Sleeping in, enjoying a Venti quad vanilla latte, and spending time with my husband and kids enjoying local St. Augustine or visiting with friends and family."

