Nominations are now open for the 12th Annual EEAs!
It's time to make your mark. Nominations are now open for the 12th Annual Event Experience Awards!

Industry Innovators 2024: Jon Shedler

The senior technical producer at Charles River Media provides full-service virtual and hybrid event production for high-profile clients around the country.

Claire Hoffman
April 29, 2024
'At Charles River Media, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach,' says Shedler. 'We craft events as we would live TV, where every contingency and show cue is carefully thought out to ensure a seamless experience for attendees.'
"At Charles River Media, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach," says Shedler. "We craft events as we would live TV, where every contingency and show cue is carefully thought out to ensure a seamless experience for attendees."
Photo: Courtesy of Charles River Media

Jon ShedlerJon ShedlerPhoto: Courtesy of Charles River MediaJon Shedler is a partner and senior technical producer at creative agency and production house Charles River Media. He's based in Needham, Mass.

How he got his start: "At Boston University, I studied communications while working part time at BU Student Production Services. This job was my first foray into working with clients to design lighting, sound, and video solutions for events. After college, I spent a few years freelancing with video production and event technology companies as a sound engineer, camera operator, and video editor. I wanted to figure out how to combine my interests in video production and event tech, and in 2016 founded Sonic Pixel Media, a company specializing in broadcasting physical events live on the internet. It was around this time Facebook Live was released and we were busy providing video production crews to broadcast events to Facebook as well as private platforms for corporate events and conferences.

When COVID hit, we were fortunate to already have years of experience in the livestreaming industry and started offering 'virtual event' production to clients (event planners, production companies, and marketing teams) looking to pivot their in-person events to an online format. 

In 2021, Sonic Pixel Media was acquired by our longtime collaborator, Charles River Media, to help grow the livestreaming and events side of the business. As a senior technical producer, I work with clients from their first inquiry to the live show day, providing full-service virtual and hybrid event production. Charles River Media’s projects include streaming for major brands, conferences, performances, investor meetings, internal corporate communications, and more. We broadcast hybrid events from around the U.S. and in our Boston-area studio, as well as virtual events with remote contributors dialing into our control room from around the globe." Shedler recently worked on a hybrid event featuring former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, where live polling and a Q&A platform were available to both remote and on-site attendees.Shedler recently worked on a hybrid event featuring former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, where live polling and a Q&A platform were available to both remote and on-site attendees.Photo: Courtesy of Charles River Media

What innovation means to him: "Innovation in our industry means finding new ways to use today’s technology to create positive and memorable event experiences. At Charles River Media, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all approach. We look at what combination of tools will best serve the needs of our clients within their budget. We craft events as we would live TV, where every contingency and show cue is carefully thought out to ensure a seamless experience for attendees.

Technology changes so fast—you don’t want to fall behind. I am a member of multiple online communities of media production and event professionals where we share our expertise and ask questions to elevate our craft.

I love seeing people from all over the world join our events. During the live broadcast, I get to monitor the active chat feed where people post where they are watching from and share feedback about how they are enjoying the program. It’s great to see how our productions help create positive shared experiences, and this inspires me to keep doing what we are doing."

Memorable moments: "We recently worked on a high-profile, full-day hybrid event featuring former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and many leaders in civic engagement from around the world. From the start of our planning process, our client stressed the importance of making the event interactive for both the online and in-room audience. Our solution was to integrate a polling and Q&A platform into the livestreaming website while also having on-site attendees scan a QR code to load the app on their phones. During the show, we displayed real-time polling data on the in-room screens and livestream. Watching the results populate live made this a very cool experience and showed the connecting power of hybrid events."

What event tech advancements he's most excited for: "I am excited by the constant improvements of technology used to create hybrid and virtual digital-first events. A lot of our productions involve bringing in remote contributors to physical venues and livestreams. We are big fans of the team at Zoom and how they provide tools designed for broadcasting and event professionals that allow the team at Charles River Media to integrate remote contributors into our productions.

I am also impressed with how streaming video platforms are increasing video quality and lowering latency. We used to inform clients that the stream was 15 to 45 seconds delayed and to plan your audience interaction accordingly. Now, we can deliver crystal-clear video to attendees in near real time, improving the experience of the interactive components."

What he's working on next: "Much of our work is under NDA, but we are excited for a busy season providing livestreaming for big brands, corporate communications, higher education, and music events."

Back to the full list

This feature is sponsored by Encore, a full-service global event production partner invested in your success. We provide unmatched capabilities and a commitment to service excellence to ensure your event experiences connect and inspire.

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Soundings describes itself as being at “the intersection of talent and purpose.” The company “exists to make Professional Freedom accessible to all by revolutionizing the way companies work with talent.”
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tracy Judge
TJ Hucka
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: TJ Hucka
Vismale co-hosts the popular Event Tech Pull-Up podcast with Plannerwire's Keith Johnston.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tess Vismale
Related Stories
Soundings describes itself as being at “the intersection of talent and purpose.” The company “exists to make Professional Freedom accessible to all by revolutionizing the way companies work with talent.”
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tracy Judge
TJ Hucka
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: TJ Hucka
Vismale co-hosts the popular Event Tech Pull-Up podcast with Plannerwire's Keith Johnston.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tess Vismale
Michele Dobnikar
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Michele Dobnikar
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Explore how these tech trailblazers are helping craft unforgettable experiences and revolutionizing the event industry with their innovative tools and technologies.
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tracy Judge
The founder and CEO of Soundings helps connect event and marketing professionals with companies searching for talent.
Soundings describes itself as being at “the intersection of talent and purpose.” The company “exists to make Professional Freedom accessible to all by revolutionizing the way companies work with talent.”
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: TJ Hucka
The senior director of technology for experiential agency MAS sees tech as a purposeful and strategic tool to help evoke emotions.
TJ Hucka
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tess Vismale
The tech expert and podcast host works to equip independent planners with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed decisions about their tech stack.
Vismale co-hosts the popular Event Tech Pull-Up podcast with Plannerwire's Keith Johnston.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Michele Dobnikar
The president of GlobalMeet tries to bring a "startup mentality" to the global webcasting company.
Michele Dobnikar
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marvin McTaw
The co-founder and CEO of event scheduling software company Sched wants to transform guests from passive attendees into active participants.
'There's a push to extend and expand the lasting impact of events, and technology can help make that a reality,' says McTaw.
Most Popular
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Dreamville Festival 2024: See How This Music Event Kicked Off the Outdoor Activation Season for Brands
BizBash Sports
Team Spirit: 5 Tips for Hosting a Private Event at a Stadium or Arena
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Event Design & Decor
City Harvest Gala 2024: See How the Annual Event Served Up Some Soul
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Frederik Steensgaard
The co-founder and CEO of BeCause wants to revolutionize how the global hospitality, travel, and tourism industries manage their sustainability data.
BeCause is an AI-powered hub that aims to make sustainability management flow simpler, faster, and cheaper for travel and tourism companies.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Elizabeth Sheils
The co-founder and CEO of Rock Paper Coin is on a mission to tackle a persistent problem in the industry: the lack of hassle-free software solutions for event payments.
Rock Paper Coin is a B2B software solution that solves digital contract, invoice, and workflow management needs for the event industry—allowing vendors such as florists, caterers, or photographers to offer clients digital invoicing and payment options without setting up proprietary systems.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Andrew Citores
The CEO and co-founder of Jampack helps curate unique experiences for fans—while also providing new revenue streams for event producers.
Jampack is a new platform that curates host-city experiences for event attendees and exhibitors.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Alexa Berube
The co-founder of Reposite has built an AI-driven marketplace that connects suppliers—ranging from activities, hotels, and restaurants to transportation and venues—with professional event planners.
Reposite aims to streamline the request for proposal (RFP) process, centralize communication, facilitate proposal creation, and manage payments—all from one centralized platform.
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: 2024 BizBash Fresh Faces
BizBash is highlighting the event industry's next-gen leaders who are already making waves.
Fresh Faces2024 Promo Sizes Logo Ig Article 700x467
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Page 1 of 46
Next Page