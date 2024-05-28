Industry Innovators 2024: Ryan Glick

To the CEO and founder of CNC Agency, innovation is the willingness to take risks and pave your own path, regardless of current trends or industry norms.

Sarah Kloepple
May 28, 2024
One of Glick's most memorable events was when CNC Agency fulfilled Dolce & Gabbana’s dream of bringing Sicily to the Hamptons with a traveling Airstream—decked out to resemble the ornate Sicilian carts for which the famed Italian island is known.
One of Glick's most memorable events was when CNC Agency fulfilled Dolce & Gabbana’s dream of bringing Sicily to the Hamptons with a traveling Airstream—decked out to resemble the ornate Sicilian carts for which the famed Italian island is known.
Photo: Courtesy of CNC Agency

Ryan GlickRyan GlickPhoto: Courtesy of CNC AgencyRyan Glick is the CEO and founder of CNC Agency (Coffee ‘n Clothes), an award-winning marketing agency offering experiential and retail, mobile tours, live events, branded merchandise, partnerships, PR, content, and more. He's based in Los Angeles.

How he got his start: "In 2014, my entrepreneurial journey began with a simple hashtag on Instagram: #coffeenclothes. I built a brand with an international community on Instagram of coffee and fashion aficionados, leading to the establishment of a physical retail space in New York City. This venue served as a hub for events hosted by notable brands like Bumble Inc., Abercrombie & Fitch Co., and Samsung Electronics, and also became the backdrop for coffee-themed gatherings for Nike, Bottega Veneta, and David Yurman.

In 2021, faced with the challenges of the pandemic halting in-person experiences, I pivoted to build an events company that would redefine brand interactions under the banner of Coffee ‘n Clothes. Fast-forward to 2024, Coffee ‘n Clothes has evolved into CNC Agency, honing its focus on delivering immersive brand experiences that blur the lines between the physical and digital worlds. This strategic shift sees the agency diversifying into various verticals, including experiential and partnership initiatives, live events, and branded merchandise."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation, to me, is willingness to take risks and pave your own path, regardless of current trends or industry norms. It's about daring to venture into the unknown and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Staying innovative and forward-thinking is paramount in my career, and by embracing innovation, I believe my team stays ahead of the curve, delivering cutting-edge solutions and experiences for our clients, for CNC, and for each other."

Where he finds inspiration: "I find inspiration in moments of mental white space, when I am not working, away from the constant barrage of information that inundates our daily lives. It's in these moments of clarity that I often find new perspectives and ideas that fuel my work."

Memorable moments: "One of the most memorable events I've had the privilege to work on was our pop-up shop for Dolce & Gabbana in the Hamptons. This event marked one of our company's first ventures post-COVID, and to do it for a brand like Dolce & Gabbana is iconic. Given the challenges of the pandemic, we had to think creatively to ensure a safe yet unforgettable experience for attendees. We created a mobile store on wheels that brought the essence of Dolce & Gabbana directly to people's homes in the Hamptons."

His vision for the future of experiential: "Experiential will no longer be an afterthought, but more so 'how does it all tie together?' I envision it as an integral component of a brand's overall strategy.

It's about leveraging the entire ecosystem—from social engagement and content creation to product offerings and customer relationship management—to deliver cohesive and impactful brand moments that resonate beyond the physical experience."

Back to the full list

This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process. 

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
Related Stories
How This Experiential Agency Plans to Foray Into Retail
Opinion & Experts
This Experiential Agency Thinks Like a Brand—Because Now It Has One
How This Experiential Agency Got Its Start
Opinion & Experts
How This Event Pro Went From Social Media Hashtag to Experiential Agency Head
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
From in-house experiential leads at ESSENCE and poppi to the boundary-breaking minds running their own agencies, these event profs want the life of their work to extend beyond the event itself.
Industry Innovators2024 Experiential Event Producers Article V2 Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lindsay Gaddis
For the vice president of creative and design services for Public School, innovation is about fostering a culture of curiosity and refusing to settle in a comfort zone.
Gaddis' most memorable event experience recently was Porsche’s Rennsport Reunion 7, where Public School, along with their partners at Porsche, designed and produced the world’s largest gathering of Porsche race cars, racing enthusiasts, collectors, renowned drivers, and legendary engineers at Laguna Seca in California.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Mili Marcetic
The director of production for MKG believes all brands will need to venture into experiential to maintain or establish relevance.
One of Marcetic's favorite projects of 2024 is the BÉIS Stagecoach partnership. 'We built a pit stop, taking inspiration from Prada Marfa and roadside gas stations, to give you a place to come in and shop festival-sized bags (or order the bigger ones on display to your home),' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Evan Starkman
The president and founder of The Bait Shoppe wants to create valuable encounters between brands and consumers that ultimately produce memories worth sharing.
04 Am101981
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Ashley Henderson
To the founder and executive producer of League Twenty Two, innovation means making a meaningful impact within your community—or globally.
Clinique @ CultureCon featured two concepts, one of which was the Clinique Beauty Locker Room with a content studio and Clinique artists offering touch-ups and beauty tips for VIP attendees and talent. League Twenty Two handled full experiential concept, design, and production.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Michael Barclay II
The executive vice president of experiential for ESSENCE Ventures leads the company’s experiential practice, overseeing ESSENCE Communications, AFROPUNK, Beautycon, and ESSENCE Studios.
An event that holds a special place in Barclay's heart: AFROPUNK. 'I'm honored to shape the brand's experiential future,' he says of the festival.
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Event Design & Decor
Do Look Up: 15 Ceiling Designs That Caught Our Eye at Recent Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Go Beyond the Screen and See Inside Prime Video’s Immersive 'For Your Consideration' Activation
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Brian Wright
The co-founder of Six Degrees wants to create event experiences rooted in genuine connection.
Wright cites one of his most memorable events as this Xbox drone light show at the Hawks arena.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Allison Ellsworth
The co-founder and chief brand officer of poppi wants to create disruptive waves within the creative space, content sharing, and experience for her brand's consumers.
To launch its new flavor back in January, prebiotic soda brand poppi hosted a futuristic pop-up on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. It was 'a future-forward, poppi-fied approach to the classic convenience store experience,' says Ellsworth.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tomos Evans
With his team's work, the co-founder of We Are Swell focuses on adding value, entertaining, and enhancing. "Innovation should be inherent in the process," he says.
'Experiential goes far beyond events,' says Evans. 'It can be anything tangible, anything that provides a tactile experience with a brand.'
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Colin Davis
The senior producer for Media.Monks blends technology with thoughtful, exciting strategy and creativity to bring events to life.
One of Davis' more memorable projects recently was with eBay for a 50-by-50-foot space at ComplexCon 2023. The design of the space represented a house where each monochromatic room reflected a different product category.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Kelly Markus
The chief visionary officer and owner of Hunters Point wants to find the streaks of originality within each event.
Markus' firm produced Mighty Dream Forum, an event founded by Pharrell Williams, who wished to create a conference inspired by the World Economic Forum but focused on American subject matters, with access to a wider business public.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Nicole Gabrielle
The vice president of integrated production/content for Momentum Worldwide wants to leverage technology, experience, and experimentation to create something that hasn’t been seen before.
'Among the numerous events I've been a part of, the Heroes & Headliners concert we produced with Walmart really stands out,' Gabrielle says. 'Having the opportunity to give back to the military community and their families was so special.'
Page 1 of 47
Next Page