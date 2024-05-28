Industry Innovators 2024: Ryan Glick

One of Glick's most memorable events was when CNC Agency fulfilled Dolce & Gabbana’s dream of bringing Sicily to the Hamptons with a traveling Airstream—decked out to resemble the ornate Sicilian carts for which the famed Italian island is known.

Photo: Courtesy of CNC Agency Ryan Glick is the CEO and founder of CNC Agency (Coffee ‘n Clothes), an award-winning marketing agency offering experiential and retail, mobile tours, live events, branded merchandise, partnerships, PR, content, and more. He's based in Los Angeles.

How he got his start: "In 2014, my entrepreneurial journey began with a simple hashtag on Instagram: #coffeenclothes. I built a brand with an international community on Instagram of coffee and fashion aficionados, leading to the establishment of a physical retail space in New York City. This venue served as a hub for events hosted by notable brands like Bumble Inc., Abercrombie & Fitch Co., and Samsung Electronics, and also became the backdrop for coffee-themed gatherings for Nike, Bottega Veneta, and David Yurman.

In 2021, faced with the challenges of the pandemic halting in-person experiences, I pivoted to build an events company that would redefine brand interactions under the banner of Coffee ‘n Clothes. Fast-forward to 2024, Coffee ‘n Clothes has evolved into CNC Agency, honing its focus on delivering immersive brand experiences that blur the lines between the physical and digital worlds. This strategic shift sees the agency diversifying into various verticals, including experiential and partnership initiatives, live events, and branded merchandise."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation, to me, is willingness to take risks and pave your own path, regardless of current trends or industry norms. It's about daring to venture into the unknown and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Staying innovative and forward-thinking is paramount in my career, and by embracing innovation, I believe my team stays ahead of the curve, delivering cutting-edge solutions and experiences for our clients, for CNC, and for each other."

Where he finds inspiration: "I find inspiration in moments of mental white space, when I am not working, away from the constant barrage of information that inundates our daily lives. It's in these moments of clarity that I often find new perspectives and ideas that fuel my work."

Memorable moments: "One of the most memorable events I've had the privilege to work on was our pop-up shop for Dolce & Gabbana in the Hamptons. This event marked one of our company's first ventures post-COVID, and to do it for a brand like Dolce & Gabbana is iconic. Given the challenges of the pandemic, we had to think creatively to ensure a safe yet unforgettable experience for attendees. We created a mobile store on wheels that brought the essence of Dolce & Gabbana directly to people's homes in the Hamptons."

His vision for the future of experiential: "Experiential will no longer be an afterthought, but more so 'how does it all tie together?' I envision it as an integral component of a brand's overall strategy.

It's about leveraging the entire ecosystem—from social engagement and content creation to product offerings and customer relationship management—to deliver cohesive and impactful brand moments that resonate beyond the physical experience."