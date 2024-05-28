Industry Innovators 2024: Nicole Gabrielle

The vice president of integrated production/content for Momentum Worldwide wants to leverage technology, experience, and experimentation to create something that hasn’t been seen before.

Sarah Kloepple
May 28, 2024
'Among the numerous events I've been a part of, the Heroes & Headliners concert we produced with Walmart really stands out,' Gabrielle says. 'Having the opportunity to give back to the military community and their families was so special.'
Photo: Courtesy of Momentum Worldwide

Nicole Gabrielle is the vice president of integrated production/content for Momentum Worldwide. She's based in New York.

How she got her start: "I was bitten by the production bug at the age of 4 when I appeared on the children’s TV show Romper Room. I spent the entire time so mesmerized by the activity behind the cameras that I totally forgot I was supposed to be 'performing.' As a teenager, I got to spend some time in a TV control room, and from there I was hooked.

I went on to study documentary filmmaking in college. After I graduated, I had the opportunity to work alongside one of my film professors at a small woman-owned production company in D.C. where we made films and content for museums and installations. I loved the pace and collaboration of working for a small production company. I was able to wear many hats, including intern wrangler, researcher, assistant producer, assistant editor, set PA, and so on.

It was there that I discovered my passion for producing. After spending the next few years in casting and then the better part of two decades in broadcast production, I found myself here at Momentum, where I get to tap into my diverse experience to lead a department of producers who create all sorts of content for activations and installations."

What innovation means to her: "To me, innovation means leveraging technology, experience, and experimentation to create better ways of working and to develop something that hasn’t been seen before. I believe innovation is a key part of production. We stay at the top of our game as producers by keeping up with the latest technologies in filmmaking and the ever-evolving ways we reach our audience. If you’re not learning and constantly looking ahead to the next thing, your ways of working will become stale. At Momentum, our commitment to innovation means consistently exploring emerging technologies, such as generative AI, and considering their potential integration into our projects to enhance our work. We are never bored!"

Where she finds inspiration: "My inspiration largely stems from problem-solving within the production process, particularly when transforming big ideas into realities. I love the 'figuring it out' part of producing. I could be solving a logistical problem or finding a way to pull off something that seems impossible, but I am at my best when I’m tackling a challenge. My young son is another big source of inspiration to me. Seeing the world through his eyes gives me a fresh perspective, and his curiosity fuels mine. He believes anything is possible."

Memorable moments: "Among the numerous events I've been a part of, the Heroes & Headliners concert we produced with Walmart really stands out. Having the opportunity to give back to the military community and their families was so special. For many of the young attendees, this was their very first concert. In addition to the live show, we reached a huge audience at home via our livestream and VOD. Every discipline at the agency contributed, and it was a true labor of love for all involved. It felt great to be part of such a huge team effort across Momentum and Walmart."

Her vision for the future of experiential: "My vision for the future of experiential content revolves around its ability to extend the reach and impact of our brands. As technology advances, I foresee more platforms enabling consumers to engage actively with experiences and becoming integral to the storytelling process. This evolution will not only amplify moments but also broaden access, allowing brands to forge deeper connections with their audiences."

