Industry Innovators 2024: Béis

The luggage company aims to raise brand awareness and build loyalty through its playful experiences.

Michele Laufik
June 24, 2024
In February, the brand hosted a two-day “Béis Wash” pop-up in West Hollywood.
In February, the brand hosted a two-day “Béis Wash” pop-up in West Hollywood.
Photo: Flannery Underwood

The Basics: Founded in 2018 by actress Shay Mitchell, social media-friendly luggage startup Béis has made a name for itself in the crowded travel market, in part thanks to its experiential marketing efforts, which really took hold post-pandemic. In 2022, the brand’s first big event was a motel-themed pop-up that took place at The Grove in Los Angeles. At the end of last year, the company elevated the experience with the Béis Hotel, a pop-up that traveled to LA, Dallas, and Vancouver.

And in 2024, the D-to-C brand has expanded its strategy to festivals like Stagecoach, where attendees could visit its on-site “pit stop” to grab some swag, refresh their makeup, and get a drink at an attached saloon.

At this year's Stagecoach festival, the brand hosted an on-site “pit stop” where attendees could grab some swag, refresh their makeup, and get a drink at an attached saloon. The brand also hosted content creators and influencers as part of the company’s inaugural influencer trip. In collaboration with Expedia, Vrbo, and Tecovas, Béis curated a weekend of poolside brunches, dinners, and other themed activities at a private location during the fest.At this year's Stagecoach festival, the brand hosted an on-site “pit stop” where attendees could grab some swag, refresh their makeup, and get a drink at an attached saloon. The brand also hosted content creators and influencers as part of the company’s inaugural influencer trip. In collaboration with Expedia, Vrbo, and Tecovas, Béis curated a weekend of poolside brunches, dinners, and other themed activities at a private location during the fest.Photo: Courtesy of BéisMost Innovative Experience: In February, the brand hosted a two-day “Béis Wash” pop-up in West Hollywood. Customers could bring their bags in for a cleaning in a space designed to look like a car wash. “All the most important activations start with the community, and this event was a chance for us to directly answer our consumers in a bold, educational, and service-based way,” explained Liz Money, senior vice president of brand and creative for Béis.

For the activation, Béis teamed up with cleaning giants Scrub Daddy and Branch Basics. Other details included a gumball machine that dispensed prizes, a kid zone with coloring pages and a sensory bin, and a coffee station that served hot and cold refreshments from Chamberlain Coffee. “We had lines down the block all weekend and loved being able to create such a thoughtful and innovative experience that truly drove brand awareness, revenue, and, most importantly, loyalty,” Money said.

At the “Béis Wash” pop-up, the brand partnered with Scrub Daddy, which set up a branded sponge photo wall.At the “Béis Wash” pop-up, the brand partnered with Scrub Daddy, which set up a branded sponge photo wall.Photo: Flannery UnderwoodEvent Philosophy:Our event philosophy is simple—have fun, build community, and create buzz,” Money explained. “The goal of our products is always to make people’s lives easier, so we want our events to do the same thing. They’re functional, a little cheeky, and always have a few unexpected moments.” 

Lessons Learned So Far: Money said that one of the biggest takeaways from the last year was “the importance of viewing brand experiences as a service. We love offering something new and unique to the consumer—whether that’s a personalization option, special product, or something else. Don’t just know your consumer; understand them. The true key is knowing how to show up in a way that is authentic to the brand and also answers consumer needs. When you can find that overlap, that’s where the magic happens.”

Visitors could snag merch and other fun products like those typically found at a car wash.Visitors could snag merch and other fun products like those typically found at a car wash.Photo: Flannery Underwood

At Stagecoach, attendees could shop festival-sized bags like totes and slings or order bigger ones to be delivered to their homes.At Stagecoach, attendees could shop festival-sized bags like totes and slings or order bigger ones to be delivered to their homes.Photo: Courtesy of Béis


