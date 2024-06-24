Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Industry Innovators 2024: DoorDash

The delivery and takeout platform has taken its experiential game to the next level with inventive activations tied to major events and festivals.

Michele Laufik
June 24, 2024
At this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, DoorDash activated at the fan experience known as the NBA Crossover for the first time. The concept, called “The Corner 3,” was an NBA-themed bodega and experience featuring memorabilia, historic photos, and custom artwork. Fans had the chance to test their knowledge at trivia to receive prizes, and DashPass members were able to enter a sweepstakes with premium prizing.
At this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, DoorDash activated at the fan experience known as the NBA Crossover for the first time. The concept, called "The Corner 3," was an NBA-themed bodega and experience featuring memorabilia, historic photos, and custom artwork. Fans had the chance to test their knowledge at trivia to receive prizes, and DashPass members were able to enter a sweepstakes with premium prizing.
Photo: Courtesy of DoorDash

The Basics: Delivery and takeout platform DoorDash holds about 67% of the U.S. online food delivery market, making it a household name of sorts. And it continues to strive for a bigger piece of the pie with its event marketing plans. This past year, DoorDash garnered even more brand awareness by hosting experiential activations at some major events like the NBA All-Star Weekend.

DoorDash's Sundance activation followed the launch of the brand's new campaign, "Your Door to More," which highlights how DoorDash helps consumers navigate daily life, from fresh groceries and convenient snacks to household items and more.

Most Innovative Experience: Following the launch of its newest brand platform, "Your Door to More," DoorDash set up an activation at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. "This brand platform is a declaration that DoorDash is your 24/7 life assistant that can anticipate all of your needs, and our Sundance activation was a true, real-world extension of this," explained Jennifer Richardi, head of consumer brand marketing at DoorDash. 

A multifaceted experience of the same name as the campaign, the activation was a mix between a classic box office and a bespoke hotel front desk, and it provided attendees with anything and everything they might need while in Park City—including eye drops, hand warmers, ChapStick, Advil, and more.

“We wanted attendees to spend less time waiting in lines or running errands and more time enjoying the actual festival,” Richardi said. “We didn’t want to create something that would be a distraction from the attendee experience, but rather enhance it.”

Event Philosophy:At DoorDash, we strive to find innovative ways to engage with our audiences in real life, and events are an exciting avenue we've been exploring. For us, it’s about creating an ownable experience that communicates our brand and drives value for consumers,” Richardi said.  

“Whether it’s Sundance, NBA All-Star Weekend, or something else, our goal is to leverage these dynamic partnerships to marry DoorDash’s offerings with cultural moments and bring consumers together by creating one-of-a-kind experiences that create meaningful memories.”

The outdoor activation at Sundance served as an on-site concierge for festivalgoers to get essentials during their time in Park City, along with hot cocoa and surprise-and-delight perks. Brand partners like Lumify, Trojan, Batiste, YETI, and more also had sampling opportunities.

DoorDash commissioned illustrator and muralist Karabo Poppy to create custom artwork for the activation, celebrating and paying homage to basketball culture.

Next Page