Fresh Faces 2024: Kinshasa Anglin

Kinshasa Anglin is a Chicago-based visual artist at creative agency Ink Factory Studio, a visual note-taking company. A quote from her nomination: "Kinshasa has become an industry expert in visual note-taking and specializes in using the visual language to make event content shine. From creating compelling illustrations to videos that explain ideas, she excels."

How she spends her workdays: "The best part about my job is that no day is ever the same. When you're in the creative space, you get to dip your hands into a bit of everything. My time is split between working hybrid in Chicago and traveling for events both nationally and internationally. On travel weeks, I’m usually in the office for a day packing my markers, creating board labels, and getting 'gig ready.' Travel days are dedicated to airport transit and reaching my hotel in my destination city. On gig days, I have so much fun client-facing, and this has really helped me grow in self-confidence both professionally and personally! It’s also a plus that I’m a big extrovert—I love being able to show my personality professionally and creatively.

Every gig is different, every talk is different, and every topic is different, which means every visual note is different. I get to visually translate a wide range of subjects, from science and technology to food/agriculture and community meetings. People are always surprised I’m not an expert in the subjects being talked about, but a huge part of visual note-taking is active listening. It's this constant variety that keeps my job dynamic and fresh.

When I’m not on a gig, I work hybrid in Chicago, and the tasks are just as varied. I spend this time working on client illustrations or videos, locking in to meet deadlines. Some days, I might have a virtual event, which is a different kind of fun as I remotely capture visual notes. When I don’t have client work, my time is spent on internal tasks. I absolutely love that I get a little bit of everything with my job—I can showcase and improve my skills in multiple areas every day and never get bored."

Impact she hopes to have on the industry: "I want to leave my mark in the industry, especially within the art world. With my work, I want to have a lasting impact on the clients that I meet. I want people to know that not only do artists have a place here in corporate America and can bring creativity into any space, but I, myself, am a presence worth remembering.

I have a creative vision in and outside of work. I will definitely say that where I am today is very niche, and it is impactful to be a Black woman in this creative space. I am a representation that Black people can do anything, achieve anything, and be IN THE ROOM and take up space in their own unique way.

Art isn't a nine-to-five; it's who I am. I want people to remember the work I create and know that the art I create isn't just for me. I'm telling the stories of women like me, people who look like me, and people who share in the collective narratives of lived experiences. Art brings the feelings behind these things to life in a tangible way—I want people to see my art and feel connected."

Career goals: "In five years, I envision myself creating and selling my own art full time, fully immersed in my own projects and passions. I would love to participate in art shows, attend private events within the art space, and make influential connections.

Every artist has a unique path, yet we all relate so much to one another's experiences. It would be incredible to share my experiences and my journey with the next generation of artists as a public speaker.

My dream is for my art to hang on the walls of influential Black women. (I'm looking at you, Issa Rae! Hey, girl, hey!) I know my art is dope, and I know it will reach the people that really need it."

Advice for her peers: "Don't stop being you—your gift will make space for you and put you into the spaces that you need to be in. Trust in who you are and believe in yourself. You're the only one who will get yourself through a door. While others may present you with opportunities, it's your confidence that will empower you to seize them. Tap into that and own it!"

How she spends her free time: "Outside of Ink Factory, I am also an artist. I really pour my heart and soul into creating my own pieces. I create multidisciplinary art that tells powerful stories, exploring the diverse and often untold aspects of the Black experience.

I focus on unique narratives that aren't typically highlighted in mainstream media but resonate deeply with my own experiences. While not every Black person has the same upbringing, many of us share common threads in our stories, and that's what I'm here to tell. I create work for people who need to be seen from all angles of who they are.

Art is truly my passion outside of work (and my fur baby, Remi!). I spend a lot of time developing new concepts for pieces, drawing inspiration from everywhere, from my lived experiences, and putting together sketches. Figuring out how to incorporate new mediums into my work to take it to the next level is something I have a lot of fun with. From acrylic oil paint to Mod Podge, fabrics, and yarn, I find that mixed mediums help add a layer of authenticity and creativity within my pieces. This definitely involves a lot of experimenting and seeing what works (and what sometimes doesn't work).

While large canvases have been my favorite medium lately, I also sell prints and originals over on my website. Keep up with my latest work and behind the scenes on TikTok: @iamkinshasarenee and Instagram: @kinshasarenee."

