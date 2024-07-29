Fresh Faces 2024: Alexis Campbell

Alexis Campbell is an event producer for Stoelt Productions. She's based in Los Angeles. A quote from her nomination: "At Stoelt Productions, Alexis doesn't just meet the needs of the company and its clients; she excels in exceeding them. Her dedication to understanding the vision of each client and translating it into a memorable event experience sets her apart."

How she spends her workdays: "A typical workday is a blend of strategic and creative planning, diligent communication, and meticulous execution. I spend a significant portion of my day coordinating with clients, vendors, and my internal team to ensure every detail of an event is thoroughly planned and executed. This involves everything from conceptualizing event themes to managing budgets and overseeing on-the-ground logistics.

For the past seven months, I have been deeply immersed in working on bringing to life a six-stop Adidas tour celebrating the 2024 MLS soccer season and Copa América’s return to the U.S. Each stop features unique elements to celebrate fútbol terrace culture and connect with the soccer community in each city. In Miami, we showcased a 14-foot-tall jersey display wall celebrating 29 fresh new MLS kits. In NYC, we built a COPA locker room and a 40-by-24-foot playable turf pitch indoors, complete with 50-foot banner swags representing COPA team colors. In Los Angeles, we transformed the space into an El Mercadito to create an authentic Mexican culture, and hosted a watch party for the FMF match.

This tour requires significant travel, producing, and managing these builds and events across the country, with most tour stops being back-to-back. One build loads out as the next one loads in, keeping me very busy. My role involves daily coordination with multiple vendors and partners to bring Media.Monks and Adidas’ creative concept vision to life. Each stop typically includes a VIP launch party, a SoccerBible dinner, soccer games, watch parties, media and content shoots, and public retail days. The success of these events is a collaborative effort, and I am grateful for the wonderful teams, partners, and vendors I work with.

In addition to the Adidas Tour, I am also working on projects like the recent VIP event for Bioderma at the Houdini Estate in Los Angeles. This was Bioderma’s first-ever event in the U.S., and we conveyed the magical properties of the brand's micellar water with a cocktail reception, a pink bottle-shaped photo moment, brand activations around the 5-acre property, a VIP dinner hosted by Abigail Spencer, and, of course, a roaming magician. I devoted a lot of time to this creative proposal, and taking part in the original creative conception for this event was incredibly fulfilling."

Impact she hopes to have on the industry: "I want to revolutionize the experiential production and advertising industry by consistently pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. My main goal is to stay at the forefront of advertising and cultural trends, creating eye-catching, memorable, and impactful events and marketing impressions. I believe experiential marketing is particularly powerful in connecting brands with people, especially in our post-pandemic era, as people are craving in-person experiences more than ever.

I aim to be a leader not just in events but also in the advertising industry. My goal is to set new standards for immersive and engaging experiences that leave a lasting impact on audiences. By staying ahead of advertising trends and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, I hope to inspire others in the industry to think outside the box and continuously strive for excellence."

Career goals: "My goals are to stay on top of experiential marketing trends and create new ones. In five years, I hope to be leading a team of creative professionals, spearheading groundbreaking experiential campaigns that set new industry benchmarks. While I don’t have an exact clear-cut path, I am excited to see where life takes me. Regardless of where I end up, I aspire to be at the forefront of new trends, mastering new technologies, and continuously enhancing my skills to produce unforgettable experiences."

Advice for her peers:

"Share your ideas! Collaboration is key, and your creativity can contribute significantly to the team's success. If your environment stifles your creativity, it’s not the right place for you.

Learn as much as you can. Even if an aspect of an event is not your main focus, understanding different areas can make you invaluable.

Remember to have fun. Most of us entered this industry because we enjoy it, so don’t lose sight of that.

As a TikTok I recently saw loosely said, 'We are not performing heart surgery; we are not saving lives; we are doing marketing!' While I strive for perfection, it’s important to stay grounded and keep things in perspective in order to keep yourself sane."

How she spends her free time: "In my free time, I love to travel and go hiking. I believe there’s no better learning and growing experience than exploring new countries, and I have been fortunate to have some amazing experiences. Since moving to Los Angeles about a year and a half ago, I’ve also enjoyed exploring the city in my free time, with a particular focus on the coffee shop scene."

