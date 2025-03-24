Industry Innovators 2025: David Landgraf

"At Make It Happen Mgmt, we don’t just plan events—we craft immersive experiences that resonate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions," says Landgraf.

Photo: Courtesy of David Landgraf David Landgraf is an event producer and chief experience officer for Make It Happen Management. Based in New York, he works in destinations around the world.

How he got his start: "My journey into event planning began with an unexpected opportunity at Arthur Andersen: organizing a year-end celebration for the tax and audit season. This job experience ignited a passion for creating meaningful events that extend beyond logistics to deliver impactful and engaging experiences. As I took on additional projects, from corporate rebranding initiatives to high-profile functions, I quickly became one of the firm’s trusted resources for event strategy, planning, design, and execution.

A pivotal career moment came when Goldman Sachs invited me to join their Learning and Professional Development team. This role broadened my expertise and reinforced my ability to craft experiences and tell a story that drives employee onboarding engagement. However, one of my most significant career accomplishments has been establishing event departments for three Fortune 100 companies.

At Barclays, my tenure began on Sept. 11, 2001—a moment in NYC history that underscored the profound role events play in fostering resilience and unity. It later led to the partnership with the PGA on the Barclays Classic in the U.S. as a premier PGA golf tournament, and contributed to the firm’s presence and event strategy, strengthening its presence in key U.S. markets.

My next role at Blackstone as managing director and global head of events and conference management allowed me to elevate corporate events from standard gatherings to strategic brand experiences. Under my leadership, events became a powerful tool for employee, client, and investor engagement; connection; and impact on a global scale.

In 2018, I launched Make It Happen Mgmt, a firm dedicated to delivering innovative brand activations, corporate events, and bespoke social and milestone event experiences. We collaborate with corporate and private clients to produce events that not only resonate but create lasting impressions.

Reflecting on my career, I am grateful to our clients, mentors, vendor partnerships, and industry community for the opportunities, collaboration, and challenges that have shaped our industry and this amazing journey. Events have the ability to foster meaningful and lasting connections, celebrate achievements, and reinforce brand identity. Whether orchestrating large-scale corporate conferences or events, or events commemorating a very special milestone, my focus remains the same: to transform and transport ideas into extraordinary experiences."

What sets his work apart: "What sets Make It Happen Mgmt apart is our ability to seamlessly blend innovation, trends, technology, and strategic storytelling to create truly immersive event experiences. With a foundation rooted in process, precision, and cutting-edge solutions, we go beyond traditional event planning to craft moments that are not only well-executed but also deeply aligned with our clients' brand identity and objectives.

Our approach begins with a fundamental client intake question: What makes you different? By understanding each client’s unique differentiator, we design events, conferences, and activations that elevate their brand, ensuring that every touchpoint—from branding and communications to marketing and engagement—feels intentional, personalized, and impactful. Photo: Gina Esposito for Anee Atelier

At Make It Happen Mgmt, we don’t just plan events—we craft immersive experiences that resonate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions."

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation is about being forward-thinking—anticipating not just what’s next but what’s possible. It’s about crafting an experience that goes beyond logistics, immersing clients and guests in a journey that engages all the senses.

At Make It Happen Mgmt, innovation means leveraging all the tools in your toolbox: AI, technology, design, and a heightened awareness of the sensory experience to transform events into powerful storytelling moments. On the corporate side, it’s embedded in communication, lighting, fabrication, and branding—ensuring that every touchpoint is not only seamless but deeply aligned with the event’s objectives. Every detail, from the way a space is illuminated to how a keynote speaker's message is delivered, is an opportunity to create impact.

Ultimately, innovation is about pushing boundaries to deliver experiences that feel meaningful, immersive, and unforgettable—whether for a corporate summit, brand activation, or private celebration."

Memorable moments: "A truly memorable event is one that not only brings people together but also creates a multilayered, immersive journey that resonates long after the experience ends. One of the most unforgettable celebrations I’ve had the privilege of designing was a birthday event centered around art, creativity, and deep personal connections. Every guest shared a common thread—an appreciation for artistic expression—and the event was carefully curated to reflect that.

For this celebration, we created a 'Kusama lightbox' experience, transforming the space into a fully immersive world inspired by Yayoi Kusama’s iconic works. The evening unfolded like a living art exhibit, with famous paintings brought to life through interactive installations, dynamic decor, and thoughtful activations. The artistic theme extended seamlessly into the messaging, food, and beverage, ensuring that every touchpoint contributed to an unforgettable sensory experience. Guests weren’t just attending a party—they were stepping into a masterpiece. Photo: Gina Esposito for Anee Atelier

On the corporate side, the same principles apply. Whether it’s an executive summit or a brand activation, the goal is always to foster community, engagement, and an emotional connection under the corporate umbrella. It’s about more than just an event—it’s about crafting an experience that leaves a lasting impression, reinforcing both personal and brand identity in a meaningful way."

His hope for the event industry: "That we continue to cultivate a stronger sense of community, collaboration, and purpose-driven innovation. One of the most rewarding aspects of my career has been the opportunity to give back—whether through mentorship, teaching at NYU as a guest lecturer in events management, or leading within industry organizations like MPI. I hope to see more professionals sharing knowledge, supporting one another, and collectively elevating our industry, I call this 'the power of partnerships and collaborations.'

Sustainability is another area where we have the potential to make a lasting impact. Initiatives like food rescue programs, decor repurposing, and donation partnerships can significantly reduce waste while giving back to local communities. By integrating more responsible practices into our events, we can ensure that the experiences we create are not only extraordinary but also mindful and meaningful.

Ultimately, I hope our industry continues to challenge itself—not just in terms of creativity and execution but in how we foster genuine connections and create events that extend beyond a single moment. Whether through supporting local charities, uplifting emerging talent, or innovative technologies addressing AI and event practices, we have an incredible opportunity to shape a future where events leave a lasting and more positive impact."