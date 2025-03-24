Free Webinar April 3: AI-Powered Event Personalization.
Free Webinar April 3: Creating Personalized Event Experiences Using AI.
Register Now!

Industry Innovators 2025: David Landgraf

The event producer and chief experience officer for Make It Happen Management works to create events that feel intentional, personalized, and impactful.

Claire Hoffman
March 24, 2025
'At Make It Happen Mgmt, we don’t just plan events—we craft immersive experiences that resonate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions,' says Landgraf.
"At Make It Happen Mgmt, we don’t just plan events—we craft immersive experiences that resonate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions," says Landgraf.
Photo: Luiz Zepeda Photography

David LandgrafPhoto: Courtesy of David LandgrafDavid Landgraf is an event producer and chief experience officer for Make It Happen Management. Based in New York, he works in destinations around the world.

How he got his start: "My journey into event planning began with an unexpected opportunity at Arthur Andersen: organizing a year-end celebration for the tax and audit season. This job experience ignited a passion for creating meaningful events that extend beyond logistics to deliver impactful and engaging experiences. As I took on additional projects, from corporate rebranding initiatives to high-profile functions, I quickly became one of the firm’s trusted resources for event strategy, planning, design, and execution.

A pivotal career moment came when Goldman Sachs invited me to join their Learning and Professional Development team. This role broadened my expertise and reinforced my ability to craft experiences and tell a story that drives employee onboarding engagement. However, one of my most significant career accomplishments has been establishing event departments for three Fortune 100 companies.

At Barclays, my tenure began on Sept. 11, 2001—a moment in NYC history that underscored the profound role events play in fostering resilience and unity. It later led to the partnership with the PGA on the Barclays Classic in the U.S. as a premier PGA golf tournament, and contributed to the firm’s presence and event strategy, strengthening its presence in key U.S. markets.

My next role at Blackstone as managing director and global head of events and conference management allowed me to elevate corporate events from standard gatherings to strategic brand experiences. Under my leadership, events became a powerful tool for employee, client, and investor engagement; connection; and impact on a global scale.

In 2018, I launched Make It Happen Mgmt, a firm dedicated to delivering innovative brand activations, corporate events, and bespoke social and milestone event experiences. We collaborate with corporate and private clients to produce events that not only resonate but create lasting impressions.

Reflecting on my career, I am grateful to our clients, mentors, vendor partnerships, and industry community for the opportunities, collaboration, and challenges that have shaped our industry and this amazing journey. Events have the ability to foster meaningful and lasting connections, celebrate achievements, and reinforce brand identity. Whether orchestrating large-scale corporate conferences or events, or events commemorating a very special milestone, my focus remains the same: to transform and transport ideas into extraordinary experiences."

What sets his work apart: "What sets Make It Happen Mgmt apart is our ability to seamlessly blend innovation, trends, technology, and strategic storytelling to create truly immersive event experiences. With a foundation rooted in process, precision, and cutting-edge solutions, we go beyond traditional event planning to craft moments that are not only well-executed but also deeply aligned with our clients' brand identity and objectives.

Our approach begins with a fundamental client intake question: What makes you different? By understanding each client’s unique differentiator, we design events, conferences, and activations that elevate their brand, ensuring that every touchpoint—from branding and communications to marketing and engagement—feels intentional, personalized, and impactful. 'For both corporate and private clients, our expertise lies in transforming ideas into dynamic, multisensory experiences,' says Landgraf. 'One example of this innovation was a bespoke Yayoi Kusama-inspired lightbox milestone birthday celebration, where we brought the artist’s iconic visual language to life through interactive installations, decor, and curated food and beverage experiences from top NYC restaurants and caterers. This meticulous attention to personalization and storytelling is at the heart of what we do—whether for a high-profile corporate summit or an intimate milestone event.'"For both corporate and private clients, our expertise lies in transforming ideas into dynamic, multisensory experiences," says Landgraf. "One example of this innovation was a bespoke Yayoi Kusama-inspired lightbox milestone birthday celebration, where we brought the artist’s iconic visual language to life through interactive installations, decor, and curated food and beverage experiences from top NYC restaurants and caterers. This meticulous attention to personalization and storytelling is at the heart of what we do—whether for a high-profile corporate summit or an intimate milestone event."Photo: Gina Esposito for Anee Atelier

At Make It Happen Mgmt, we don’t just plan events—we craft immersive experiences that resonate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions."

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation is about being forward-thinking—anticipating not just what’s next but what’s possible. It’s about crafting an experience that goes beyond logistics, immersing clients and guests in a journey that engages all the senses.

At Make It Happen Mgmt, innovation means leveraging all the tools in your toolbox: AI, technology, design, and a heightened awareness of the sensory experience to transform events into powerful storytelling moments. On the corporate side, it’s embedded in communication, lighting, fabrication, and branding—ensuring that every touchpoint is not only seamless but deeply aligned with the event’s objectives. Every detail, from the way a space is illuminated to how a keynote speaker's message is delivered, is an opportunity to create impact.

Ultimately, innovation is about pushing boundaries to deliver experiences that feel meaningful, immersive, and unforgettable—whether for a corporate summit, brand activation, or private celebration."

Memorable moments: "A truly memorable event is one that not only brings people together but also creates a multilayered, immersive journey that resonates long after the experience ends. One of the most unforgettable celebrations I’ve had the privilege of designing was a birthday event centered around art, creativity, and deep personal connections. Every guest shared a common thread—an appreciation for artistic expression—and the event was carefully curated to reflect that.

For this celebration, we created a 'Kusama lightbox' experience, transforming the space into a fully immersive world inspired by Yayoi Kusama’s iconic works. The evening unfolded like a living art exhibit, with famous paintings brought to life through interactive installations, dynamic decor, and thoughtful activations. The artistic theme extended seamlessly into the messaging, food, and beverage, ensuring that every touchpoint contributed to an unforgettable sensory experience. Guests weren’t just attending a party—they were stepping into a masterpiece. 'Guests weren’t just attending a party—they were stepping into a masterpiece,' he says."Guests weren’t just attending a party—they were stepping into a masterpiece," he says.Photo: Gina Esposito for Anee Atelier

On the corporate side, the same principles apply. Whether it’s an executive summit or a brand activation, the goal is always to foster community, engagement, and an emotional connection under the corporate umbrella. It’s about more than just an event—it’s about crafting an experience that leaves a lasting impression, reinforcing both personal and brand identity in a meaningful way."

His hope for the event industry: "That we continue to cultivate a stronger sense of community, collaboration, and purpose-driven innovation. One of the most rewarding aspects of my career has been the opportunity to give back—whether through mentorship, teaching at NYU as a guest lecturer in events management, or leading within industry organizations like MPI. I hope to see more professionals sharing knowledge, supporting one another, and collectively elevating our industry, I call this 'the power of partnerships and collaborations.'

Sustainability is another area where we have the potential to make a lasting impact. Initiatives like food rescue programs, decor repurposing, and donation partnerships can significantly reduce waste while giving back to local communities. By integrating more responsible practices into our events, we can ensure that the experiences we create are not only extraordinary but also mindful and meaningful.

Ultimately, I hope our industry continues to challenge itself—not just in terms of creativity and execution but in how we foster genuine connections and create events that extend beyond a single moment. Whether through supporting local charities, uplifting emerging talent, or innovative technologies addressing AI and event practices, we have an incredible opportunity to shape a future where events leave a lasting and more positive impact."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Planners Designers Producers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Planners, Designers & Producers Who Are Defining the Next Era of Events
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
Related Stories
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
Sessum produced the Hope for Houston Ball with Allies in Hope, which helped raise funds for the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tchernavia Sessum
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Planners, Designers & Producers Who Are Defining the Next Era of Events
This creative crew is using standout designs, smart engagement strategies, and flawless execution to move the event industry forward.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Planners Designers Producers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
The CEO and founder of Shift + Alt Events describes her company as "a bespoke event planning company focused entirely on originality."
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
The founder and creative director of TYGER Productions draws from his background in architecture, theater, and film to create meticulously choreographed guest experiences.
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
The founder and creative director of Leigh Event Group draws inspiration from a vast array of cultural influences.
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tchernavia Sessum
The events manager for Allies in Hope and lead producer for The T. Ronise Group LLC is passionate about combining event production and community engagement.
Sessum produced the Hope for Houston Ball with Allies in Hope, which helped raise funds for the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Penny Haas
The owner and lead planner of Penny Haas LLC leans on her venue background and out-of-the-box thinking to plan events that are both fun and functional.
Haas plans and coordinates weddings, corporate events, experiences, and private events; she also offers venue services and event solutions.
Most Popular
Event Design & Decor
See Inside HBO's Stunning 'The White Lotus' Premiere Event
Opinion & Experts
16 Event Profs Reveal Their Most Ingenious Problem-Solving Hacks
Strategy
How Higher Tariffs Are Impacting the Event Industry
Trade Shows
15 Attention-Grabbing Booths From Natural Products Expo West 2025
Event Production & Fabrication
How to Launch a New Event Agency in Decadence and Style
Beverages
Beats Without the Buzz: Why Athletic Brewing Teamed Up with Live Nation
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Liron David
The founder and CEO of Eventique believes that events can create meaningful connections that drive momentum and hope for a better world.
'If we’re not continuing to dream big, we live in a cut-and-paste world,' says David.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dee Lee
The event producer behind Dee Lee Designs draws from her photography background to create visually stunning experiences for her clients.
Img 0212
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Cat Choate & Alina Skonieczny
The managing partners and co-founders of CAT/ALINA Productions LLC draw from their marketing backgrounds, approaching every event as a 360-degree campaign.
CAT/ALINA Productions LLC works with major brands like Fenty Beauty.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Austin James
The founder and head of experience design and architecture at Curious Fox LLC sees events as a way to create deeper human connection.
James worked on the welcome reception for the 2023 APEC Leaders Summit, which featured Gwen Stefani and President Joe Biden.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 8 Event Vendors & Suppliers Who Push Boundaries to Create Unforgettable Experiences
From fabricators to photographers to gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are constantly in pursuit of creative solutions for their clients.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Vendors And Suppliers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Jenna Ovadia
The managing director of experiential gifting at CI-Group doesn't want corporate gifting to feel corporate.
'My team and I are helping major brands deliver personalized gifting moments that foster genuine connections,' Ovadia says.
Page 1 of 53
Next Page