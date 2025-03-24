Industry Innovators 2025: Tchernavia Sessum

Sessum produced the Hope for Houston Ball with Allies in Hope, which helped raise funds for the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas.

Photo: Courtesy of Tchernavia Sessum Tchernavia Sessum is the events manager for Allies in Hope and lead producer for The T. Ronise Group LLC. She's based in Houston.

How she got her start: "My introduction to events began with helping my mom with family events. That experience led to a career rooted in public relations, promotions, and experiential marketing, connecting communities and delivering memorable event experiences."

What sets her work apart: "I pride myself on my approach to combining event production and community engagement. My ability to pivot between large-scale events like festivals and community-driven initiatives gives me a unique perspective."

What innovation means to her: "Innovation is constantly seeking fresh ways to connect, engage, and elevate experiences. In 2020, when in-person events came to a halt, I founded and produced Pivot PopUp Drive-In, reimagining safe and socially distanced entertainment. This project exemplified how adaptability and creativity are essential to staying relevant. Innovation isn't optional, but essential for growth."

Memorable moments: "Aside from Pivot PopUp, the Hope for Houston Ball with Allies in Hope is the most memorable. This fundraiser hosted 350 guests from all over Texas and the city of Houston to support Camp Hope, the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas. This is the ultimate party with a purpose!"

Her biggest hope for the event industry: "That it continues to embrace inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation as core values. The future is events that not only entertain but uplift communities, foster meaningful connections, and promote positive social impact. I also hope the industry prioritizes diversity both in front and behind the scenes to ensure leadership teams and production crews reflect the rich tapestry of the audiences we serve."