Free Webinar April 3: AI-Powered Event Personalization.
Free Webinar April 3: Creating Personalized Event Experiences Using AI.
Register Now!

Industry Innovators 2025: Penny Haas

The owner and lead planner of Penny Haas LLC leans on her venue background and out-of-the-box thinking to plan events that are both fun and functional.

Claire Hoffman
March 24, 2025
Haas plans and coordinates weddings, corporate events, experiences, and private events; she also offers venue services and event solutions.
Haas plans and coordinates weddings, corporate events, experiences, and private events; she also offers venue services and event solutions.
Photo: Courtesy of Penny Haas

374 A0682Photo: Courtesy of Penny HaasPenny Haas is the owner and lead planner of Penny Haas LLC, an event planning and management company based in Nashville, Tenn.

How she got her start: "I got my start interning with the director of events at Stones River Country Club in Murfreesboro, Tenn., while studying entrepreneurship at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). I also had a serving and bartending background, so I found myself naturally gravitating toward hospitality. Following the internship, I stayed on—ultimately moving into the role of director of events before I ventured into hotels as a catering sales manager for Embassy Suites, where I was introduced to conferences and corporate events. 

From there, I took my career to Nashville and worked as the director of special events at Mercy Lounge LLC, where I booked, planned, and managed events at a four-venue music complex in the heart of Music City. My events included meetings, holiday parties, concert events, experiences, full-venue buyouts, official pre-/post-parties, weddings, campaigns, and different dinners and formals. 

At the end of 2020, I decided it was time to go out on my own and start my entrepreneurial journey as a full-time planner and owner of Penny Haas LLC. I’m now able to combine my experiences throughout my career to plan and coordinate weddings, corporate events, experiences, and private events, and offer venue services and event solutions. I’ve earned awards such as Best Event Planner for the Nashville Scene, as well as being recognized as a recipient of the Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. I’ve recently had my events and expertise published by The New York Times, Special Events Media, and The Knot."

'Innovation is thinking outside of the box and knowing which boundaries to push or extend, while also being aware of what it may take to get the job done,' says Haas."Innovation is thinking outside of the box and knowing which boundaries to push or extend, while also being aware of what it may take to get the job done," says Haas.Photo: Courtesy of Penny HaasWhat sets her work apart: "I find my versatility and flexibility are what lead clients to entrust me with their events. My portfolio ranges from black-tie formal events and ribbon cuttings to disco dance parties and Yellowstone-themed birthdays. My extensive venue background and familiarity with a variety of spaces and operations really serve as a benefit when I plan. 

Lastly, somehow, I remain calm in the most chaotic situations. One of our rules in my competitive cheerleading days at Blackman High School was to be a duck: Look calm on the surface, but paddle like the devil underneath. I applied that in performances then, as well as in my profession now."

What innovation means to her: "Innovation means being able to provide an event experience that is both fun and functional. As planners and producers, we have to think of creative ideas and activities to provide entertainment, make memories, and tell a story, all while making sure the right vendors and setups are in place to make the ideas work logistically for a seamless and safe guest experience. 

Innovation is thinking outside of the box and knowing which boundaries to push or extend, while also being aware of what it may take to get the job done. Ultimately, it’s a necessary part of the job to stay innovative in order to keep the attendees engaged. 

Events have similar frames as far as a venue, timeline, guest list, food and beverage—but being able to create custom parties and programs gives a unique experience both for the client putting on the event and for the guests attending the event." Haas was named to Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list.Haas was named to Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 list.Photo: Courtesy of Penny Haas

Memorable moments: "One that comes to mind is a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of a luxury condo in Downtown Nashville. With this event in particular, the brand allowed me to create an event focused around their message of 'Scripted To Be Unscripted,' so my goal was to provide unexpected experiences with a wow factor. 

Ideally, we wanted the formal ribbon cutting with chamber members, business professionals, investors, and corporate groups to happen in the lobby, then pop-up experiences while guests took a tour of the building, leading to a rooftop party. The property design called for a lot of color, so we had a fun time creating a luau-themed event on the roof with tropical colors, patio seating, a curated menu and cocktails, and a live band overlooking the Nashville skyline. We decorated the pool with floating florals and made a luxe luau lounge that really wrapped up the whole celebration for the grand opening. 

The event was a great opportunity to showcase my design set, as well as my vendor connections. The client trusted my process, so we were able to book one of the top caterers, bands, florists, and photographers all while staying within budget and achieving the goal of showcasing the full property for the first time to its investors, community groups, and future residents. It made it a little sweeter since my cousin was on the leadership team for the property, so I also shared my work with a family member, making both of us look good for the event!"

Her biggest hope for the event industry: "I’d love to see more collaborations among like-minded professionals. It’s really on us to take events and productions to the next level, and we are always better together. It’s great to be able to work with trusted vendors to not only put on a memorable event and guarantee quality work, but to also raise the bar and come up with endless ways to wow the guests."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Planners Designers Producers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Planners, Designers & Producers Who Are Defining the Next Era of Events
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
Related Stories
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
Sessum produced the Hope for Houston Ball with Allies in Hope, which helped raise funds for the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tchernavia Sessum
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Planners, Designers & Producers Who Are Defining the Next Era of Events
This creative crew is using standout designs, smart engagement strategies, and flawless execution to move the event industry forward.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Planners Designers Producers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
The CEO and founder of Shift + Alt Events describes her company as "a bespoke event planning company focused entirely on originality."
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
The founder and creative director of TYGER Productions draws from his background in architecture, theater, and film to create meticulously choreographed guest experiences.
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
The founder and creative director of Leigh Event Group draws inspiration from a vast array of cultural influences.
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tchernavia Sessum
The events manager for Allies in Hope and lead producer for The T. Ronise Group LLC is passionate about combining event production and community engagement.
Sessum produced the Hope for Houston Ball with Allies in Hope, which helped raise funds for the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Liron David
The founder and CEO of Eventique believes that events can create meaningful connections that drive momentum and hope for a better world.
'If we’re not continuing to dream big, we live in a cut-and-paste world,' says David.
Most Popular
Event Design & Decor
See Inside HBO's Stunning 'The White Lotus' Premiere Event
Opinion & Experts
16 Event Profs Reveal Their Most Ingenious Problem-Solving Hacks
Strategy
How Higher Tariffs Are Impacting the Event Industry
Trade Shows
15 Attention-Grabbing Booths From Natural Products Expo West 2025
Event Production & Fabrication
How to Launch a New Event Agency in Decadence and Style
Beverages
Beats Without the Buzz: Why Athletic Brewing Teamed Up with Live Nation
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dee Lee
The event producer behind Dee Lee Designs draws from her photography background to create visually stunning experiences for her clients.
Img 0212
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: David Landgraf
The event producer and chief experience officer for Make It Happen Management works to create events that feel intentional, personalized, and impactful.
'At Make It Happen Mgmt, we don’t just plan events—we craft immersive experiences that resonate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions,' says Landgraf.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Cat Choate & Alina Skonieczny
The managing partners and co-founders of CAT/ALINA Productions LLC draw from their marketing backgrounds, approaching every event as a 360-degree campaign.
CAT/ALINA Productions LLC works with major brands like Fenty Beauty.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Austin James
The founder and head of experience design and architecture at Curious Fox LLC sees events as a way to create deeper human connection.
James worked on the welcome reception for the 2023 APEC Leaders Summit, which featured Gwen Stefani and President Joe Biden.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 8 Event Vendors & Suppliers Who Push Boundaries to Create Unforgettable Experiences
From fabricators to photographers to gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are constantly in pursuit of creative solutions for their clients.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Vendors And Suppliers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Jenna Ovadia
The managing director of experiential gifting at CI-Group doesn't want corporate gifting to feel corporate.
'My team and I are helping major brands deliver personalized gifting moments that foster genuine connections,' Ovadia says.
Page 1 of 53
Next Page