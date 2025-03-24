Industry Innovators 2025: Penny Haas

Photo: Courtesy of Penny Haas Penny Haas is the owner and lead planner of Penny Haas LLC, an event planning and management company based in Nashville, Tenn.

How she got her start: "I got my start interning with the director of events at Stones River Country Club in Murfreesboro, Tenn., while studying entrepreneurship at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). I also had a serving and bartending background, so I found myself naturally gravitating toward hospitality. Following the internship, I stayed on—ultimately moving into the role of director of events before I ventured into hotels as a catering sales manager for Embassy Suites, where I was introduced to conferences and corporate events.

From there, I took my career to Nashville and worked as the director of special events at Mercy Lounge LLC, where I booked, planned, and managed events at a four-venue music complex in the heart of Music City. My events included meetings, holiday parties, concert events, experiences, full-venue buyouts, official pre-/post-parties, weddings, campaigns, and different dinners and formals.

At the end of 2020, I decided it was time to go out on my own and start my entrepreneurial journey as a full-time planner and owner of Penny Haas LLC. I’m now able to combine my experiences throughout my career to plan and coordinate weddings, corporate events, experiences, and private events, and offer venue services and event solutions. I’ve earned awards such as Best Event Planner for the Nashville Scene, as well as being recognized as a recipient of the Nashville Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. I’ve recently had my events and expertise published by The New York Times, Special Events Media, and The Knot."

Photo: Courtesy of Penny Haas What sets her work apart: "I find my versatility and flexibility are what lead clients to entrust me with their events. My portfolio ranges from black-tie formal events and ribbon cuttings to disco dance parties and Yellowstone-themed birthdays. My extensive venue background and familiarity with a variety of spaces and operations really serve as a benefit when I plan.

Lastly, somehow, I remain calm in the most chaotic situations. One of our rules in my competitive cheerleading days at Blackman High School was to be a duck: Look calm on the surface, but paddle like the devil underneath. I applied that in performances then, as well as in my profession now."

What innovation means to her: "Innovation means being able to provide an event experience that is both fun and functional. As planners and producers, we have to think of creative ideas and activities to provide entertainment, make memories, and tell a story, all while making sure the right vendors and setups are in place to make the ideas work logistically for a seamless and safe guest experience.

Innovation is thinking outside of the box and knowing which boundaries to push or extend, while also being aware of what it may take to get the job done. Ultimately, it’s a necessary part of the job to stay innovative in order to keep the attendees engaged.

Events have similar frames as far as a venue, timeline, guest list, food and beverage—but being able to create custom parties and programs gives a unique experience both for the client putting on the event and for the guests attending the event." Photo: Courtesy of Penny Haas

Memorable moments: "One that comes to mind is a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of a luxury condo in Downtown Nashville. With this event in particular, the brand allowed me to create an event focused around their message of 'Scripted To Be Unscripted,' so my goal was to provide unexpected experiences with a wow factor.

Ideally, we wanted the formal ribbon cutting with chamber members, business professionals, investors, and corporate groups to happen in the lobby, then pop-up experiences while guests took a tour of the building, leading to a rooftop party. The property design called for a lot of color, so we had a fun time creating a luau-themed event on the roof with tropical colors, patio seating, a curated menu and cocktails, and a live band overlooking the Nashville skyline. We decorated the pool with floating florals and made a luxe luau lounge that really wrapped up the whole celebration for the grand opening.

The event was a great opportunity to showcase my design set, as well as my vendor connections. The client trusted my process, so we were able to book one of the top caterers, bands, florists, and photographers all while staying within budget and achieving the goal of showcasing the full property for the first time to its investors, community groups, and future residents. It made it a little sweeter since my cousin was on the leadership team for the property, so I also shared my work with a family member, making both of us look good for the event!"

Her biggest hope for the event industry: "I’d love to see more collaborations among like-minded professionals. It’s really on us to take events and productions to the next level, and we are always better together. It’s great to be able to work with trusted vendors to not only put on a memorable event and guarantee quality work, but to also raise the bar and come up with endless ways to wow the guests."