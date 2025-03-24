Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown

Photo: Courtesy of Treasa Leigh Brown Treasa Leigh Brown is the founder and creative director of Leigh Event Group, a Toronto-based event planning, design, and management company.

How she got her start: "My journey as a self-taught event planner began in 2005 while serving as a senior manager in a corporate setting. I found joy in organizing meetings and training sessions that strengthened team dynamics. This passion led me to create memorable milestone celebrations, which garnered recognition and opened the door to planning our annual Christmas parties and sales conferences. Each event was a success, showcasing my ability to blend creativity with organizational skills.

In 2009, I took the bold step of leaving my corporate job to launch my own event planning agency. Today, I specialize in weddings, social gatherings, and corporate events across North America. I love the versatility of my work—one month I’m curating a couple’s love story, and the next I’m orchestrating a high-profile corporate event. Although these events are vastly different, the creative element that connects them is what makes being an event planner so fulfilling. Each occasion presents a unique opportunity to craft unforgettable experiences that resonate with clients and their guests, turning visions into reality and memories into legacies."

What sets her work apart: "What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility. As a self-taught planner, I have the freedom to think outside the box, staying dedicated to understanding the latest trends rather than adhering to a strict textbook approach. Being based in Toronto, a city rich in diversity, fuels my creativity, allowing me to draw from a vast array of cultural influences that shape our event designs.

We specialize in both weddings and corporate events, which enables us to bridge the gap between the two worlds. Many clients appreciate our ability to seamlessly incorporate wedding design elements into corporate events, and vice versa. This innovative approach means that every event we produce is not just a gathering but a unique experience that reflects the client’s vision and brand identity. Whether it’s the elegance of a wedding or the precision of a corporate gathering, we ensure that each event is infused with creativity and thoughtful detail, creating memorable moments that resonate with guests. Our commitment to crafting exceptional experiences is what truly distinguishes us in the event planning industry." Photo: Lisa Marie Lovett

What innovation means to her: "Innovation, to me, embodies the ability to think creatively and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the event industry. It means pushing boundaries and exploring new ideas that enhance the experiences we create for clients. Staying innovative is crucial in my career as it allows me to offer fresh perspectives and solutions that resonate with diverse audiences.

To remain forward-thinking, I immerse myself in the latest trends, attend industry workshops, and engage with fellow professionals. I also draw inspiration from my travels (Miami, NYC, and Toronto), which give a vibrant cultural tapestry where art, design, and culinary excellence converge. This diverse backdrop fuels my creativity, prompting me to incorporate unique elements into my events.

Additionally, I believe in the power of collaboration. Working closely with clients, I encourage them to share their dreams and visions, which often leads to innovative concepts that might not have been initially considered. By blending their ideas with my expertise, we create events that are not only memorable but also groundbreaking. Ultimately, innovation is about creating experiences that surprise and delight. It’s what keeps my passion alive and ensures that each event I plan is distinct, meaningful, and a true reflection of the client’s identity." Photo: Samantha Clarke Photography

Memorable moments: "One of the most memorable events I’ve planned was a stunning winter wedding for a professional athlete and his lovely bride. With many guests traveling from warm climates, we aimed to create an immersive experience that would transport them into a cozy winter wonderland. To fuse in elements of baseball in a tasteful way, we designed a refined atmosphere featuring winter whites and taupe accents, which warmed the space beautifully. The entire room was fully draped in taupe fabric, complemented by luxurious velvet lounge furniture that added an inviting touch. We used diamond-shaped table numbers and incorporated velvet details throughout the decor, creating an elegant yet comfortable setting.

The highlight of the day came during the room reveal when the groom saw the transformation. His reaction was priceless; he exclaimed, 'You created heaven!' He had no idea what to expect, and hearing him say I hit a 'grand slam' in bringing their vision to life made all the hard work worthwhile. It was a magical moment that showcased how design can completely change the atmosphere and ensure that guests forget the frigid temperatures outside, fully immersing themselves in the warmth and joy of the celebration."

Her biggest hope for the event industry: "My greatest aspiration for the event industry in the years ahead is to prioritize innovation and flexibility. As we face a constantly evolving environment, it’s crucial to embrace cutting-edge technologies and inventive strategies that enhance attendee experiences. The possibilities are endless, from incorporating immersive virtual reality features to designing interactive activities that captivate guests in unexpected ways.

I also envision a stronger emphasis on personalization in event planning. By tailoring experiences to suit the individual preferences and interests of attendees, we can cultivate authentic connections and create truly unforgettable moments. Gaining a deeper understanding of our audiences will enable us to develop events that resonate personally, whether through custom agendas, distinctive themes, or thoughtfully curated content.

Moreover, I foresee an increase in collaboration within the industry, where planners, suppliers, and clients work together more effectively to exchange ideas and insights. This cooperative spirit can spark innovative concepts and raise the overall caliber of events. Ultimately, my hope is for a dynamic event industry that continually adapts, evolves, and surprises, crafting experiences that leave lasting impressions on everyone involved."