Industry Innovators 2025: Dee Lee

The event producer behind Dee Lee Designs draws from her photography background to create visually stunning experiences for her clients.

Claire Hoffman
March 24, 2025
Photo: Lauren Dinh Photography

Dee LeeDee LeePhoto: Lauren Dinh PhotographyDee Lee is the event producer behind Dee Lee Designs, based in Los Angeles. She's also the director of education for WIPA SoCal, and a motivational speaker and coach.

How she got her start: "Before I became an event producer, I was a photographer, capturing moments through the lens and learning to see the world in a unique way. Being behind the camera taught me to pay attention to the smallest details—the way light falls on a face, the textures in the background, the subtle shifts in movement. It was about more than just the obvious; it was about catching those fleeting moments that tell a bigger story.

Now, as an event producer, that perspective is everything. I can see how every little detail fits into the bigger picture—from the perfect arrangement of flowers to the timing of that one perfect shot. My eye for detail allows me to create visually stunning experiences for every event. What I learned behind the lens is what drives me to make events unforgettable. It’s all about seeing the beauty in the details."

What sets her work apart: "What makes Dee Lee Designs stand out in the event industry isn’t just our passion for creating beautiful events—it’s our marketing eye and our ability to tell a compelling story through every detail. 

While many focus solely on the aesthetics, we believe that every event has its own unique narrative waiting to be told. From the moment guests walk in, they should feel like they're stepping into a story—one that reflects the heart and soul of the client. We weave that story into every element, from the decor to the flow of the event, making sure it's not just an event but an experience.

Our photography background gives us an edge in seeing events through a different lens—one that’s not only about how things look but how they will resonate, how they’ll capture attention, and how they’ll leave a lasting impression. It’s about telling your story in a way that’s unforgettable and shares the essence of your brand or personal journey with the world.

At Dee Lee Designs, we go beyond just creating moments—we craft stories that live on long after the event ends. That’s what sets us apart." For the WIPA event, 'The color palette was a showstopper: iridescent hues that shimmered and shifted depending on the light,' said Lee.For the WIPA event, "The color palette was a showstopper: iridescent hues that shimmered and shifted depending on the light," said Lee.Photo: Lauren Dinh Photography

What innovation means to her: "Innovation, to me, is about constantly evolving and finding new ways to solve problems, create experiences, and tell stories. It’s not just about introducing new ideas for the sake of being different—it’s about pushing boundaries while staying true to what resonates with people. 

In my career as an event producer and designer for the past 11 years, staying innovative means always looking ahead and finding fresh, creative ways to bring my clients' visions to life. Staying innovative and forward-thinking is crucial because the world is always changing, and I want to make sure my work is always relevant, fresh, and impactful. Trends come and go, but the ability to think outside the box and embrace new technologies, materials, and techniques is what keeps me excited about what I do and allows me to deliver the best experiences for my clients.

I find inspiration everywhere—whether it’s from travel, nature, art, or even conversations with people who challenge me to think differently. I study design in different countries. I am a lifelong learner. I also stay inspired by pushing myself to try new things, collaborating with other creative minds, and never settling for good enough. Innovation is a mindset, and I believe it's the key to staying ahead in an industry that’s always evolving."

Memorable moments: "I had the honor of being involved in a truly memorable event for the Wedding Industry Professional Association, where I was given the creative freedom to curate an extraordinary immersive experience. The event was all about inclusivity, ensuring that every attendee felt welcomed, valued, and celebrated. It was designed to be a space where diversity was not just acknowledged but woven into the very fabric of the event.

The color palette was a showstopper: iridescent hues that shimmered and shifted depending on the light. The colors felt ethereal and otherworldly, with soft pastel tones blending into bolder shades, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that captured the essence of inclusivity. Each design element, from the decor to the floral arrangements, was carefully crafted to reflect a sense of unity and harmony among all who attended. 'The colors felt ethereal and otherworldly, with soft pastel tones blending into bolder shades, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that captured the essence of inclusivity,' she said."The colors felt ethereal and otherworldly, with soft pastel tones blending into bolder shades, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that captured the essence of inclusivity," she said.Photo: Lauren Dinh Photography

One of the most special aspects of the event was how every detail was intentionally created to ensure that everyone could feel part of the experience. The programming featured diverse voices and perspectives, ensuring representation across cultures, identities, and abilities.

Guests were transported into an immersive environment that felt both personal and universally welcoming. Whether through the sensory elements of the space, the carefully curated entertainment, or the diverse food offerings, every element of the event had inclusivity at its heart. The most magical part? Seeing the attendees’ faces light up as they experienced the event—not just because it was visually stunning, but because it made them feel heard, valued, and part of something larger than themselves.

This event wasn’t just about creating a beautiful setting; it was about creating a space where everyone could connect, celebrate, and share in the experience together. It’s a memory I’ll always cherish, knowing that we were able to bring people together in such a meaningful and inclusive way."

Her biggest hope for the event industry: "That we continue to build bridges of collaboration and inclusivity, using technology as a powerful tool to create unforgettable, immersive experiences. 

As we embrace new advancements, I envision a future where diverse voices, backgrounds, and abilities are fully represented and celebrated in every event. By leveraging technology to break down barriers and enhance connectivity, we can design experiences that are not only visually stunning but deeply meaningful, leaving lasting impressions for all attendees. 

The future of events is about unity, innovation, and creating spaces where everyone feels welcomed and inspired."

