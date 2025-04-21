2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Lee Doud

Lee Doud, 35, is executive vice president and head of agency for JJLA.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Winner Lee Doud

Lee Doud, 35, is executive vice president and head of agency for JJLA. He's based in Los Angeles. A quote from his nomination: "Under his leadership, JJLA has consistently delivered seamless, large-scale events, from brand activations to award shows, premieres, immersive experiences, and music festivals. Among his most notable achievements is scaling the OUTLOUD Music Festival to become a globally recognized platform for LGBTQ+ artists."

My career journey: "I first moved to LA to study theater at UCLA back in 2007. During my first year in school, I began volunteering with an organization called The Trevor Project and very quickly found myself joining their staff as the events associate. I loved watching the annual fundraising gala take shape each year—telling moving stories while also entertaining the audience with musical performances and raising much-needed funds for the important work the organization was doing.

It was through the nonprofit that I began to build my network and met so many folks who would later go on to hire me over the years. After graduation, I chose to freelance in event production while I went to auditions and worked on film and TV sets. Working in events allowed me to utilize both the creative side of my brain as well as the logistical side. I always approached my work with a storytelling mentality.

'My greatest accomplishment has been working in the Pride space for as long as I have,' Doud says."My greatest accomplishment has been working in the Pride space for as long as I have," Doud says.Photo: Courtesy of Lee Doud

I did finally decide to accept a full-time position at JJLA back in 2017 when I felt it was time to put down some roots and make a home for myself. It's been really incredible to watch this agency grow so much in the last 15 years, and I feel very lucky to work with some of the best people in the industry—and that I get to call these people my family."

My greatest career accomplishment: "For me, my greatest accomplishment has been working in the Pride space for as long as I have. It's been a privilege to work among my own community and throw events that bring people together to celebrate. I think we need it now more than ever."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Relax, you're still young. This is advice I'd give to myself 10 years ago, as well as to myself yesterday."

Doud has scaled the OUTLOUD Music Festival to become a globally recognized platform for LGBTQ+ artists.Doud has scaled the OUTLOUD Music Festival to become a globally recognized platform for LGBTQ+ artists.Photo: Courtesy of Lee Doud

My most memorable event: "The launch of OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride is something I'll never forget. There was such a sense of pride in the work and a feeling that we were at the start of something so special. Our music festival has grown so much in the last few years, and it's been really rewarding to take part in something so monumental."

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "When we first launched OUTLOUD, we were also livestreaming the three-day festival on Twitch. We would stream for about eight hours straight, three days in a row, and amassed millions of views. It was incredible to realize that we were reaching such a wide audience with our show."

My ideal day OOO: "Sorry, what exactly is OOO? Kidding! Rest and relaxation is wildly important, even if it's hard to find the time. When I'm able to, I love to travel, go to see live music or theater, and read as much as I can. I've been known to take an impromptu weekend away—a quick flight or a road trip to a new location just to get away.

Admittedly, I also love nothing more than a quiet day at home with my dogs, binge-watching bad TV, and ordering junk food. I do travel quite a bit for work, and sometimes I really just love my time at home."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Winner Ciara
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Related Stories
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Winner Ciara
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Winner Andy
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Andy Bomberger
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Phoenix Porcelli, 35, is the global head of sales for Convene.
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Jennarose Rolfes, 33, is the director of operations and resourcing for Wilson Dow Group.
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Ciara Jibri, 31, is the CEO and executive producer of EVLVE Creative.
Winner Ciara
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Andy Bomberger
Andy Bomberger, 33, is the director of meeting operations, Lake Tahoe, for Caesars Entertainment.
Winner Andy
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Dallas Duckett
Dallas Duckett, 35, is the executive director of events for Warner Bros. Pictures.
Winner Dallas
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Sports
See Inside Augusta After Dark—The Masters' Boldest Break From Tradition Yet
Meetings
Business Trip: How Psychedelic Retreats Became the Hottest Corporate Group Activity
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29Rooms Returns: See Inside the First Stop of the Immersive Experience’s Road Trip
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Wellness Retreat Blended Sound Baths, Journaling, and... Tax Prep?
Event Production & Fabrication
See Inside the 'Most Sustainable Large-Scale Music Festival on the Planet'
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Cydney Marks-Nicholes
Cydney Marks-Nicholes, 32, is the sports business development manager for Explore Seattle Southside.
Winner Cydney
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Molly Self
Molly Self, 33, is the client services manager for the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Winner Molly
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chris Salem
Chris Salem, 33, is the co-founder and head of client services for SOBOL.
Winner Chris S
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Josh Abelson
Josh Abelson, 35, is the co-owner of the INDUSTRIAL event space.
Winner Josh A
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Celeste Durve
Celeste Durve, 29, is the founder of VIPER.
Winner Celeste
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Avital Ungar
Avital Ungar, 39, is the owner of Avital Food & Drink Experiences.
Winner Avital
Page 1 of 57
Next Page