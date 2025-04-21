2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennifer Carlisle

Jennifer Carlisle, 39, is the senior director of marketing for Hosts Global. She's based in Newberry, Fla. A quote from her nomination: "Jennifer is a leader, innovator, and advocate for progress in the events and meetings industry. Her contributions have redefined what it means to create unforgettable experiences, and her vision continues to shape the future of event marketing."

My day-to-day: "My day-to-day is a mix of strategy, creativity, and collaboration. As the senior director of marketing at Hosts Global, I work with an incredible team where no two days are the same. I spend a lot of time building relationships, both with our internal teams and our external DMC members and strategic partners, ensuring that we’re aligned on our goals and initiatives. I’m constantly switching between high-level strategy, like developing go-to-market plans or overseeing major campaigns, to the tactical execution of content, email campaigns, social media, and events.

I also prioritize staying ahead of industry trends to ensure we’re always delivering innovative solutions that help our DMCs and destinations stand out in a competitive market. And while I love diving into data to see what’s working, I also appreciate the creative side of my job—whether it’s designing an impactful presentation, writing copy that resonates with meeting and event planners, or brainstorming new ways to tell our brand story. I really enjoy fostering a collaborative environment where ideas can flourish, and I’m lucky to work alongside a passionate team that shares that vision." Photo: Courtesy of Jennifer Carlisle

My greatest career accomplishment: "My greatest career accomplishment is not a single moment, but the journey I’ve taken and the impact I’ve made along the way. When I look back, I’m incredibly proud of the opportunities I’ve had to lead, connect with inspiring individuals, and challenge the limits of what I thought was possible. Whether it’s leading Marriott International's Women in Leadership Council (JEWEL) for five years, meeting Mr. Marriott, or working alongside the late Arne Sorenson to open the largest Residence Inn in the world—those experiences stand out as significant milestones in my career.

But it’s not just the big moments that define my journey. In 2015, I was diagnosed with cancer, and despite the challenges, I never skipped a beat in my career. I became a ThyCa [Thyroid Cancer Survivors' Association Inc.] Warrior and pushed through surgery and RAI treatment with unwavering support from my team. I’m so proud that, even during those difficult times, my team believed in me so much that it felt as if I was never gone. That resilience, both personally and professionally, is something I carry with me every day.

Winning accolades like the Smart Meetings magazine Stellar Performer 2020, being named to Eventex's Top 50 Most Influential People in Meetings & Events in 2023, and being inducted into the Smart Women in Meetings Hall of Fame in 2024 are humbling achievements, but what truly resonates with me is knowing the difference I’ve made in the lives of those I lead and mentor.

My greatest accomplishment is having people actively seek out my leadership and guidance. It's the relationships I’ve built, the connections I’ve fostered, and the ability to inspire others to reach their full potential that make me proud. When I reflect on how far I’ve come—from a high school guidance counselor telling me I should pursue a trade because my family couldn’t afford college, to being a first-generation college grad and a leader who’s traveled the world and achieved so much more—it’s clear that the true accomplishment lies in my personal growth and the impact I’ve had on those around me." Photo: Courtesy of Jennifer Carlisle

My most memorable event: "One of the most memorable was an event I fostered as the head of Marriott International's JEWEL—Chicago Chapter called Sweet as P.I.E., which focused on women in leadership and helping them expand their Performance, Image, and Exposure in their careers. I really channeled my Southern roots for this one, and the committee went for it! From the content, breakout sessions, and speakers to the design and menu, every detail was meticulously planned. Each woman was assigned a track based on a pie—blueberry, apple, peach—you get the idea!

Standing there at the end of the event, reflecting on everything we had accomplished, I couldn’t help but think, 'We did it. We changed lives today.' And when the AVP of the Americas came over and reaffirmed that thought—it really sank in. That was a moment I’ll never forget.

With Hosts Global, my most memorable event so far has been the Hosts Global Forum 2023 in Malta. Not only is Malta a destination that should be on every planner’s bucket list, but the event itself was a perfect blend of inspiring content, amazing speakers, and incredible client interactions. Everything came together flawlessly, thanks to the collaboration of our fantastic team."

What's next: "What’s next for me is a continued journey of growth, both professionally and personally. Having a hospitality heart, this industry will always be my home. I’m deeply committed to building on the success we’ve had at Hosts Global and expanding our reach even further, leveraging innovative marketing strategies, data-driven decisions, and meaningful partnerships. My goal is to drive even more growth and visibility, and I’m focused on moving into a VP role, where I can make an even bigger impact, mentor future leaders, and shape the future of our marketing initiatives.

On a personal note, 2025 is going to be a year full of incredible milestones. I’m thrilled to be marrying my fiance, Philip, and I can’t wait for this new chapter of our lives together. With all of these exciting plans ahead, I’m ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that come with each new step—both professionally and personally."

