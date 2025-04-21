2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Marlo Smith

Marlo Smith, 33, is an event manger for Capital Impact Partners. She's based in Linthicum Heights, Md. A quote from her nomination: "Marlo joined Momentus Capital as its first-ever events manager in 2022, where she has been an indispensable asset to the enterprise, consistently bringing a wealth of expertise to internal meetings, external events, exhibits, corporate merchandise, and volunteer efforts."

My career journey: "I graduated from Virginia State University with a degree in mass communications and aspirations of working in broadcasting. Fate had a different plan. After a few months of applications, I landed a role at a salon and spa. One of the makeup artists noticed my attention to detail and asked if I had ever considered working in the event industry. She knew a wedding planner that was hiring, and thought I would be a good fit for the job.

Planning events, let alone weddings, had never crossed my mind, but it was the catalyst for my unexpected journey into event planning. I started working on weddings with Howerton+Wooten Events, which then led me to a meeting and events internship with the Federal Reserve Bank in Baltimore. Once that concluded, I was hired as an event coordinator at the University of Maryland, where I helped plan career fairs, commencement, MD Day, and other things for the business school. After five years at UMD, I landed my current position as an event manager with Capital Impact Partners and the Momentus Capital-branded family of organizations." Photo: Courtesy of Marlo Smith

My most memorable event: "One of my most memorable events—hands down—was the welcome reception at our 2024 company offsite. Picture this: a silent disco on the beach, a bonfire with s'mores, and an electric energy buzzing among staff. I had the chance to brand the headphones with our bold 'US' logo, and the moment the DJ dropped Kendrick Lamar’s 'They Not Like Us,' it felt like pure magic. Seeing everyone vibing in sync, illuminated by bistro lights and the moonlit waves, was an unforgettable way to kick off the week. It was one of those rare moments where work and play blended seamlessly, setting the tone for something truly special." Photo: Courtesy of Marlo Smith

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "The number of events for my company grew 76%, from 23 to 51, in two years. I had 270 attendees at a weeklong Q3 event in 2023 and 2024, and they ranked the event a 4.6 out of 5 for both years. For the 2024 Q3 event, attendees gave a 4 or higher (out of 5) to 34 out of 36 aspects, including the travel support, registration process, activities, swag, and sessions. And in 2024, I saved our organization at least $15,901.02 through savvy contract negotiations."

What inspires me: "My mom is my biggest inspiration. She’s the kind of person who faces challenges head-on, always lifting others up along the way. If I can embody even half of her grace and generosity, I’ll be satisfied in life."

My leadership style: "Collaborative and straightforward—which is key in the fast-paced world of events. I believe in working closely with my team and vendors, making sure everyone’s input is valued while keeping communication clear and direct to ensure we meet our goals." Photo: Courtesy of Marlo Smith

My greatest career accomplishment: "This! Making it on BizBash’s 40 Under 40 list! It’s a validation of the hard work and dedication I put into the total event experience."

The advice I'd give my younger self: "I would tell my younger self to not stress over things beyond your control. Some doors will close, but the right ones will open at the right time. Trust the process, stay patient, and know that a dream deferred is never a dream denied. Sometimes, the delays and detours lead to something even greater than you imagined."

