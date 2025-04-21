2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Celeste Durve

Celeste Durve, 29, is the founder of VIPER.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Winner Celeste

Celeste Durve, 29, is the founder of VIPER. She's based in Los Angeles. A quote from her nomination: "Celeste has redefined how the nightlife and events industries manage guest relations. ... Despite rapid growth, VIPER's quality has only improved as they train staff in hospitality, sales, and emotional EQ, bridging the gap between brands' need for temp staffing and individuals' desire for meaningful contract work."

My career journey: "I started in events at 17, interning for free to gain experience. I quickly saw a gap in guest check-in and hospitality at high-profile events and created VIPER to elevate that first impression. What began as a niche service has grown into a premier guest experience agency, operating in major markets and providing top-tier event staffing, from check-in to VIP hosting. My focus has always been on delivering seamless, high-touch experiences at scale, ensuring every event feels effortless for our clients and exceptional for their guests."

My day-to-day: "My day starts early to align with my head of operations in Miami, so I’m usually online by 7:30 a.m., ensuring our staffing and logistics are running smoothly across multiple markets. Throughout the day, I’m actively involved in staffing high-profile events, overseeing operations, and handling client needs—whether that’s refining guest experience strategies, managing last-minute changes, or ensuring seamless execution. During peak event seasons, my schedule is packed with client meetings and on-site coordination, while in quieter moments, I focus on growth, admin, and fine-tuning our processes. My schedule ebbs and flows depending on event demand, but I’m always tuned in to make sure our clients receive flawless service." 'One of my greatest career accomplishments was building VIPER into a nationally recognized leader in guest experience staffing,' says Durve. 'What started as a small idea—refining the way guests are welcomed at high-profile events—has grown into a company trusted by the biggest brands in the world. Seeing VIPER operate at major events, knowing we’ve set a new standard for hospitality, and watching my team execute at the highest level is something I’m incredibly proud of.'"One of my greatest career accomplishments was building VIPER into a nationally recognized leader in guest experience staffing," says Durve. "What started as a small idea—refining the way guests are welcomed at high-profile events—has grown into a company trusted by the biggest brands in the world. Seeing VIPER operate at major events, knowing we’ve set a new standard for hospitality, and watching my team execute at the highest level is something I’m incredibly proud of."Photo: Courtesy of Celeste Durve

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "In 2024, VIPER saw 50% growth compared to 2023—an achievement I’m incredibly proud of, especially as we remain entirely self-funded and bootstrapped. Additionally, we’ve successfully staffed and managed events with over 2,000 attendees, ensuring a flawless guest experience at scale. We provided work opportunities for over 250 hospitality professionals in 2024, creating reliable and flexible income for gig workers.

Beyond the numbers, one of the biggest indicators of our success is client retention. The majority of our clients return to work with us, which speaks to the level of service and experience we deliver."

What inspires me: "This one is hard to put into words, but I love a good ambiance. I adore the right vibe—that je ne sais quoi—when you walk into a space, and it just feels like luxury. That’s what inspires me. The kind of atmosphere that almost seduces you, where everything from the lighting to the energy is perfectly dialed in. When we have creative freedom, VIPER delivers that. It’s not just about running an event—it’s about creating a feeling that stays with people long after they leave." 'As a leader, I pay close attention, but I don’t micromanage,' she says. 'I trust my team to make their own decisions, and I want them to feel empowered in their roles. At the same time, I’m always watching—I have to find the balance between encouraging leadership and being proactive to ensure our clients are always happy. One thing I stand by: Neither I nor any other manager would ever ask someone to do something we wouldn’t do ourselves. We’re all very hands-on, and that’s what makes VIPER so strong.'"As a leader, I pay close attention, but I don’t micromanage," she says. "I trust my team to make their own decisions, and I want them to feel empowered in their roles. At the same time, I’m always watching—I have to find the balance between encouraging leadership and being proactive to ensure our clients are always happy. One thing I stand by: Neither I nor any other manager would ever ask someone to do something we wouldn’t do ourselves. We’re all very hands-on, and that’s what makes VIPER so strong."Photo: Courtesy of Celeste Durve

The advice I'd give my younger self: "Enjoy the process. I was so hard on my younger self—always stressed about the future, always pushing for the next milestone. If I could go back, I’d remind myself to be present, to trust that everything is unfolding as it should. There’s so much to be grateful for in every stage of the journey, and sometimes, the moments you’re rushing through are the ones you’ll look back on and miss the most."

What's next: "VIPER is expanding in a big way. We’re growing into new cities and territories, continuing to scale our team, and bringing our signature guest experience to even more high-profile events. One of the biggest areas of focus is breaking further into the sports industry—whether it’s VIP hospitality at major games or premium staffing for athlete and brand events.

We’re also launching something completely new: our first-ever VIPER merch collection. It’s been in the works for a while, and I’m so excited to drop it soon. Beyond that, it’s all about continuing to elevate the brand, scale smart, and make sure VIPER stays at the forefront of guest experience in the event industry."

