2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chris Salem

Chris Salem, 33, is the co-founder and head of client services for SOBOL. He's based in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, N.M. A quote from his nomination: "He has overseen explosive growth, taking the agency from zero to $3 million in revenue in under four years. SOBOL's roster of top-tier clients—from EA Sports and Nike to Red Bull and Google—attests to the agency's, and Chris', sterling reputation."

My day-to-day: "I’m a reformed producer-turned-client services lead, which means most of my day is spent resisting the urge to dive into the finer details of our productions. That said, with a small core team at SOBOL, everyone wears multiple hats—and that’s exactly how I like it. Whether it’s fine-tuning the timing of a game on a crypto-themed gas pump or figuring out how to fit an NBA court onto ComplexCon’s floor, no two days are ever the same."

My career journey: "My journey in experiential began on a blacktop at the University of New Mexico, where my friends and I started throwing off-the-wall tailgate parties for what was then the worst college football team in America. What began as a passion project quickly evolved into a career, leading me to spend nearly a decade at Red Bull, working across both the brand and culture teams.

I often refer to my time at Red Bull as my 'Experiential MBA'—one that took me from sampling at the 16th hole of the Waste Management Open to launching a new dance property in Honolulu, and from curating an art show celebrating the culture of the Portland Trail Blazers to countless other dynamic activations. When I left Red Bull in 2020, I felt compelled to take what I had learned and expand my creative journey, bringing meaningful experiences to more brands and consumers. So, I called up two equally underemployed friends, and together, we launched SOBOL. We’ve been building ever since.

Oh, and in case you were wondering—UNM is no longer the worst college football team in America. So, in a way, we’ve both been on the up and up." Photo: Courtesy of Chris Salem

What inspires me: "Anyone who has the dedication to follow their passions—no matter the cost. Oh, and Paddington 2. Always Paddington 2."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Taking SOBOL from zero—in the middle of a global pandemic—to making a mark at major cultural tentpole moments in under five years is surreal. If you had told me then, I wouldn’t have believed it. Our team has faced countless challenges, but through it all, we never stopped showing up for each other. There’s still a long way to go, but the foundation is solid. No matter where we go from here, that will always be what I’m most proud of."

The advice I'd give my younger self: "Building and nurturing your community is one of the most valuable investments you can make, both personally and professionally. We are shaped by the people we choose to surround ourselves with, and the support we give often comes back to us in return. Show up, give your best, and your community will do the same for you."

My most memorable event: "Our first activation with EA Sports stands out the most to me. I grew up playing those games for hours at a time (much to the dismay of my grades), so the opportunity to assist in the relaunch of EA College Football was really why we set out to create SOBOL in the first place." Photo: Courtesy of Chris Salem

My leadership style: "I lead with two fundamental pillars: process and perspective. Process provides structure, ensuring efficiency, clarity, and consistency in execution. It allows teams to move with purpose, avoid unnecessary roadblocks, and stay aligned toward a common goal. A well-defined process fosters accountability and empowers individuals to work with confidence, knowing there’s a road map to guide them.

Perspective brings adaptability, creativity, and a deeper understanding of both the big picture and the finer details. It means recognizing that no two challenges are the same, and that flexibility, empathy, and open-mindedness are just as crucial as structure. Perspective encourages diverse thinking, fosters collaboration, and ensures that every voice is valued."

My ideal day OOO: "Anywhere with umbrella drinks, a patio, the beach, and the distant sounds of acoustic covers of '00s adult contemporary."

What's next for me: "Our biggest opportunities lie in figuring out how to scale SOBOL. I was on the road basically once a week in '24, which isn't sustainable for a variety of reasons. The goal for us this year is to be able to be in the field a bit less and be in the office leveling up our creative a lot more.

Other than that, SOBOL celebrates its five-year anniversary in September; I'm sure we will find plenty of fun ways to celebrate."

