2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Molly Self

Molly Self, 33, is the client services manager for the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau. She's based in Arlington, Texas. A quote from her nomination: "She has revolutionized leisure group services by developing tools such as a comprehensive reunion planning toolkit, which has significantly boosted Arlington's leisure tourism market. Her passion for advancing the events industry is evident through her active leadership in the Event Service Professionals Association (ESPA), where she's further enhancing Arlington's visibility on a national stage."

My day-to-day: "As the client services manager at Arlington CVB, no two days are the same. My role involves being the destination liaison and expert for convention groups, ensuring their experience in Arlington is seamless and memorable by being the connecting bridge between them and our community partners that can help bring their event visions to life. This involves staying connected with my clients, supporting my director with citywide groups, FAMs, and the ACVB Annual Meeting. I am also always looking for ways to enhance our services, whether it's creating an addition to our services toolkit, an update to our website, creation of templates to streamline communications, or any additional tools to improve our workflow and impact for our clients and the community.

I stay connected with the community through engagement with the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, where I serve on the Young Professionals Advisory Council, as the social media chair and the networking and events chair. I stay engaged with the industry through Meeting Professionals International (MPI), Destinations International (DI), and Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus (TACVB) memberships, and involvement with the Event Service Professionals Association (ESPA), where I serve on the board of directors as the chair of the marketing committee, as well as on the conference committee." Photo: Courtesy of Molly Self

What inspires me: "I’m inspired by the power of events to connect people, create lasting memories, and transform communities. Seeing the tangible impact of an event—whether it’s a moment of awe, a new partnership, or a sense of belonging—fuels my passion. Growing up, Arlington was the backdrop for many of my milestone moments—birthday parties at Hurricane Harbor, school outings at Six Flags Over Texas, and Texas Rangers games with my family. Those experiences shaped my love for events and the joy they bring, and now, I have the privilege of creating similar moments for others as our destination continues to evolve.

Beyond my work, my family is a constant source of inspiration. My husband thrives on innovation, turning even my wildest dreams into reality, reminding me that creativity and bold thinking lead to meaningful change. My kids also inspire me daily—seeing the world through their eyes helps me embrace curiosity, imagination, and the endless possibilities we have at our fingertips. Their perspectives reinforce why I do what I do: to craft experiences that spark wonder, connection, and lasting impact."

My most memorable event: "GrapeFest and the various events and activities that took place within the festival—from daily grape stomp competitions, the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the United States, Champagne cork shoot-offs, KidZone, street performers, three performance stages, carnival and midway, shopping, dining, and wine tastings—is one of my most memorable events. GrapeFest required the collaboration of the Grapevine CVB Festivals & Events team, Grapevine Public Works Department, Grapevine PD and fire departments, Grapevine Wine Pouring Society, Craft Brew Guild of Grapevine, a volunteer steering committee of 80-plus individuals, and thousands of individual volunteers, many of which I served as the primary liaison between the various departments; organizations; 60-plus on-site food, marketplace, and artisan vendors; and the Festivals & Events team.

Within GrapeFest, the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic stands out as an honorable mention. Managing the logistics for such a large-scale, consumer-driven competition was both challenging and rewarding. From recruiting wineries and processing applications to compiling tasting notes and overseeing on-site operations executed largely by volunteers and members of the steering committee, the event’s success reflected months of meticulous planning and collaboration with community involvement and engagement.

Another honorable mention would be the North Pole Express, which took place every Friday through Sunday from Thanksgiving to Christmas, and the full week leading up to Christmas. It entailed a ride on the Grapevine Railroad, 'North Pole Express' to pick up Mrs. Claus and, on the way, served up Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk and a Christmas cookie. Upon arrival to the North Pole, attendees exited through a snowy tree trail and enjoyed a Broadway-style Christmas show. Each operational day had anywhere between two and seven train rides and included a photo with Santa, photo ops with reindeer, an opportunity to write letters to Santa, and multiple photo ops. As an event designed to create magical memories for families during the holidays, this event holds a special place in my heart for the full experience we were able to create in Grapevine." Photo: Courtesy of Molly Self

My ideal day OOO: "My ideal OOO day involves a mix of relaxation and adventure—my passion for creating experiences and memories is fueled by my personal desire of experiencing the same, whether it's enjoying a concert or traveling to a new city, a new country, or even Disney World. Sharing these experiences with my husband and two kids means everything to me, and we gravitate toward destinations that also excel at creating those memories touched by a little magic, such as perusing Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade or strolling down Main Street with Mickey, Minnie, and the gang.

When I need a moment of creativity, I love to sit down at the piano to learn a new song and sing my heart out, or curl up with a good book and celebrate the creativity of others."

The advice I'd give my younger self: "Don’t be afraid to take risks and trust your instincts. Every challenge is an opportunity to grow, and perfection isn’t the goal—progress is. Embrace feedback, stay curious, and remember that leadership isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about being honest, authentic, and collaborative."

