2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Cydney Marks-Nicholes

Cydney Marks-Nicholes, 32, is the sports business development manager for Explore Seattle Southside.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Winner Cydney

Cydney Marks-Nicholes, 32, is the sports business development manager for Explore Seattle Southside. A quote from her nomination: "While new to the tourism industry, she jumped into her role with curiosity, confidence, and a passion for promoting sports participation, especially amongst youth, and has already created a more collaborative environment for nurturing sporting events."

My day-to-day: "It's always changing. I work a lot with my hotel partners and local venues/tournament directors to go out to bid for and contract rooms for events. I meet with venues constantly to listen to partners' needs and how I may be able to address them. I correspond with new tournament directors and facilitate introductions with venues in my region. I work with city officials and municipalities to see how we can work together to support current partners and work toward bringing in new events to the region."

My career journey: "I studied hospitality in undergrad and always wanted to work in events. My first job out of college was with the Anaheim Convention Center working as a catering manager for the food and beverage provider for the building. I moved from events into sales for a different arm of the business where I worked with restaurants on their linen and uniform needs.

I always felt like I wanted to have a more creative role so I went back to school in London for a master's of marketing. COVID happened upon moving back to the States and it brought me back to my athletic roots. I coached a high school crew team and took the team to a national championship. I loved being able to provide an opportunity for young girls to fall in love with rowing, challenge themselves in ways they never thought possible, and work together on a team to accomplish something greater than they could alone. A move back home to Seattle brought me to the position I have now. It is the perfect combination of my past experiences. I love being back in the world of sports." 'Working in sports is such a special thing,' she says. 'It impacts so many and provides opportunities to grow in ways we never thought possible.'"Working in sports is such a special thing," she says. "It impacts so many and provides opportunities to grow in ways we never thought possible."Photo: Courtesy of Cydney Marks-Nicholes

What inspires me: "Working in sports is such a special thing. It impacts so many and provides opportunities to grow in ways we never thought possible. I love working with like-minded people that believe in the power of sports and want to grow access points for all to be involved in competition. Being a small piece of a larger puzzle is a very inspiring thing. I enjoy being able to connect people and play a small role in the success of events that take place in my region."

My greatest career accomplishment: "I am very proud of the Seattle Southside Sports Alliance and sports brand we launched last year. This put us on the map for being serious about sports in Seattle Southside. We are investing in sports and want to bring the region's offering to all athletes and sports. In forming a sports brand, we have created an alliance of key stakeholders that share their expertise in sporting events. I would not have the job I have if it wasn't for what they do." 'I believe in leading by example,' she says. 'It's important to lean into the hard work and not be afraid to get your hands dirty.'"I believe in leading by example," she says. "It's important to lean into the hard work and not be afraid to get your hands dirty."Photo: Courtesy of Cydney Marks-Nicholes

The advice I'd give my younger self: "Never say no to a new opportunity, even and especially if it scares you, because you don't grow when you're comfortable."

My leadership style: "I believe in leading by example. It's important to lean into the hard work and not be afraid to get your hands dirty. I think that when people see you taking action like this they are much more willing to trust and work hard with you, alongside you. I also believe in listening; being a quiet leader can be a very underrated thing. Not constantly trying to prove something to everyone else, rather, pausing and listening to those you work with, is extremely important to being an effective leader."

What's next: "I hope to expand the Seattle Southside Sports brand and the alliance to bring impactful events for venues, hotels, locals, and visiting teams alike."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Winner Ciara
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Related Stories
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Winner Ciara
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Winner Andy
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Andy Bomberger
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Phoenix Porcelli, 35, is the global head of sales for Convene.
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Jennarose Rolfes, 33, is the director of operations and resourcing for Wilson Dow Group.
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Ciara Jibri, 31, is the CEO and executive producer of EVLVE Creative.
Winner Ciara
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Andy Bomberger
Andy Bomberger, 33, is the director of meeting operations, Lake Tahoe, for Caesars Entertainment.
Winner Andy
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Dallas Duckett
Dallas Duckett, 35, is the executive director of events for Warner Bros. Pictures.
Winner Dallas
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Sports
See Inside Augusta After Dark—The Masters' Boldest Break From Tradition Yet
Meetings
Business Trip: How Psychedelic Retreats Became the Hottest Corporate Group Activity
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
29Rooms Returns: See Inside the First Stop of the Immersive Experience’s Road Trip
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Wellness Retreat Blended Sound Baths, Journaling, and... Tax Prep?
Event Production & Fabrication
See Inside the 'Most Sustainable Large-Scale Music Festival on the Planet'
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Molly Self
Molly Self, 33, is the client services manager for the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Winner Molly
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chris Salem
Chris Salem, 33, is the co-founder and head of client services for SOBOL.
Winner Chris S
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Josh Abelson
Josh Abelson, 35, is the co-owner of the INDUSTRIAL event space.
Winner Josh A
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Celeste Durve
Celeste Durve, 29, is the founder of VIPER.
Winner Celeste
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Avital Ungar
Avital Ungar, 39, is the owner of Avital Food & Drink Experiences.
Winner Avital
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Natasha Botbijl
Natasha Botbijl, 36, is the project manager of experiential events (global) for Shell.
Winner Natasha
Page 1 of 57
Next Page