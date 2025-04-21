2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Cydney Marks-Nicholes

Cydney Marks-Nicholes, 32, is the sports business development manager for Explore Seattle Southside. A quote from her nomination: "While new to the tourism industry, she jumped into her role with curiosity, confidence, and a passion for promoting sports participation, especially amongst youth, and has already created a more collaborative environment for nurturing sporting events."

My day-to-day: "It's always changing. I work a lot with my hotel partners and local venues/tournament directors to go out to bid for and contract rooms for events. I meet with venues constantly to listen to partners' needs and how I may be able to address them. I correspond with new tournament directors and facilitate introductions with venues in my region. I work with city officials and municipalities to see how we can work together to support current partners and work toward bringing in new events to the region."

My career journey: "I studied hospitality in undergrad and always wanted to work in events. My first job out of college was with the Anaheim Convention Center working as a catering manager for the food and beverage provider for the building. I moved from events into sales for a different arm of the business where I worked with restaurants on their linen and uniform needs.

I always felt like I wanted to have a more creative role so I went back to school in London for a master's of marketing. COVID happened upon moving back to the States and it brought me back to my athletic roots. I coached a high school crew team and took the team to a national championship. I loved being able to provide an opportunity for young girls to fall in love with rowing, challenge themselves in ways they never thought possible, and work together on a team to accomplish something greater than they could alone. A move back home to Seattle brought me to the position I have now. It is the perfect combination of my past experiences. I love being back in the world of sports." Photo: Courtesy of Cydney Marks-Nicholes

What inspires me: "Working in sports is such a special thing. It impacts so many and provides opportunities to grow in ways we never thought possible. I love working with like-minded people that believe in the power of sports and want to grow access points for all to be involved in competition. Being a small piece of a larger puzzle is a very inspiring thing. I enjoy being able to connect people and play a small role in the success of events that take place in my region."

My greatest career accomplishment: "I am very proud of the Seattle Southside Sports Alliance and sports brand we launched last year. This put us on the map for being serious about sports in Seattle Southside. We are investing in sports and want to bring the region's offering to all athletes and sports. In forming a sports brand, we have created an alliance of key stakeholders that share their expertise in sporting events. I would not have the job I have if it wasn't for what they do." Photo: Courtesy of Cydney Marks-Nicholes

The advice I'd give my younger self: "Never say no to a new opportunity, even and especially if it scares you, because you don't grow when you're comfortable."

My leadership style: "I believe in leading by example. It's important to lean into the hard work and not be afraid to get your hands dirty. I think that when people see you taking action like this they are much more willing to trust and work hard with you, alongside you. I also believe in listening; being a quiet leader can be a very underrated thing. Not constantly trying to prove something to everyone else, rather, pausing and listening to those you work with, is extremely important to being an effective leader."

What's next: "I hope to expand the Seattle Southside Sports brand and the alliance to bring impactful events for venues, hotels, locals, and visiting teams alike."

