Industry Innovators 2025: Ajith Krishnankutty

Ajith Krishnankutty is the vice president of experiential marketing for financial services company Capital Group. He's based in Los Angeles.

How he got his start: "My fascination with customer experience began in my early years in India, where I pursued a bachelor’s degree in commerce and travel and tourism. My career started at the prestigious Taj Hotels, followed by a role at a travel agency. I was driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact on people's lives through exceptional service.

After gaining valuable experience in the hospitality industry, I joined a tech startup in India as their corporate travel manager. Over the next 16 years, I wore many hats, traveled the globe, and played a key role in establishing their innovation centers. I orchestrated numerous customer experience events on a global scale, which honed my skills in creating impactful and memorable experiences.

In 2007, I moved to the United States, bringing with me a wealth of knowledge and a passion for innovation. One of my mentors helped me realize the unique niche I occupied by blending customer experience with technology and data. This insight inspired me to transition from a purely operational role to a marketing career.

In 2018, I joined Capital Group with a clear mission: to transform the events experience from a routine function into a vital component of our marketing and distribution strategy. Over the past seven years, I have led multiple teams within the marketing organization, including our state-of-the-art studio and video channel, design function, journey management, and marketing managed services.

Events have always been my passion, as they allow me to connect with people and create joy through memorable experiences. My work at Capital Group has been about elevating our events to new heights, ensuring they are not just engaging but also instrumental in making us the partner of choice for our clients."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation is the lifeblood of experiential marketing. It transforms ordinary events into memorable experiences. At Capital Group, we leverage cutting-edge technology, data, and world-class talent to create immersive and impactful events that resonate deeply with our clients. Innovation is not just about adopting the latest technology; it's about reimagining how we connect with people, tell our stories, and create value. It’s about pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo to deliver experiences that are engaging and meaningful.

Staying innovative and thinking forward is crucial in my career. The landscape of experiential marketing is constantly evolving, and to remain relevant, we must continuously adapt and innovate. At Capital Group, we focus on integrating world-class content and customer experience to curate unforgettable events. This involves leveraging data to evaluate event value, using ROI frameworks to drive business decisions, and adopting best-in-class digital and technology solutions. By staying ahead of the curve, we ensure that our events not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and stakeholders.

Inspiration comes from various sources. Firstly, I draw immense inspiration from the talented team I work with. Collaborating with creative minds who are passionate about delivering excellence fuels my drive to innovate. Additionally, staying connected with industry leaders, trends, and learning from successful case studies keeps me motivated to push the boundaries of what’s possible. More importantly, engaging in conversations with our clients provides invaluable insights and inspiration.

Moreover, I find inspiration in the success stories of our events. Witnessing the impact of our work on clients and attendees, and understanding how our events help achieve business objectives, is incredibly rewarding. For instance, our journey since 2018 to elevate Capital Group's event experience through the right mix of experience, content, and technology has been a significant source of inspiration.

Innovation in experiential marketing is about creating value through memorable experiences. It requires a commitment to staying forward-thinking and continuously seeking inspiration from various sources. By doing so, we can ensure that our events not only captivate but also leave a lasting impression on our audience."

Memorable moments: "One of the most memorable and impactful events in my career was organizing a groundbreaking technology conference in my hometown, Thiruvananthapuram, located in the southernmost part of India. This city holds a special place in my heart and bringing a citywide event to life there was a matter of immense pride for me.

This conference was the first of its kind in Thiruvananthapuram, attracting over 3,000 attendees. The highlight of the event was a spectacular drone-shot video taken at a cricket stadium adjacent to the venue, capturing the energy and excitement of the participants. Even now, I get goose bumps thinking about that moment and the profound impact it had on the city.

What made this event truly special was not just its scale but its lasting legacy. Over the past decade, the conference has grown significantly and continues to be known by the same branding. I am incredibly proud to have been the mastermind behind many key aspects of its inception, from conceptualizing the event to executing it flawlessly.

This experience reinforced my belief in the power of innovation and community engagement. It demonstrated how a well-executed event could transform perceptions, inspire a city, and leave a lasting impression. It remains a shining example of how creativity, technology, and a deep connection to one's roots can come together to create something truly extraordinary."

His biggest hope for the future of experiential: "To witness a harmonious blend of technology, data, and human creativity that elevates the way we connect and engage with audiences. I envision a future where events transcend mere gatherings and become transformative experiences that leave a lasting impact on attendees.

One of the most thrilling prospects is the potential of emerging technologies to create more immersive and interactive experiences. Imagine events where augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) transport attendees to entirely new worlds, or where artificial intelligence (AI) personalizes the experience for each individual based on their unique preferences and behaviors. These technologies can help us craft experiences that are not only engaging but also deeply personal and memorable.

I also hope to see continued advancements in data analytics. By leveraging data, we can gain deeper insights into attendee behavior and preferences, allowing us to tailor events to meet their needs more effectively. This data-driven approach can help us measure the success of our events more accurately and make informed decisions that enhance the overall experience.

While technology and data are crucial, the human element remains at the heart of experiential marketing. My hope is that we continue to foster creativity and collaboration among our teams, ensuring that the human touch is never lost. The stories we tell, the emotions we evoke, and the connections we build are what truly make events special. By combining the best of technology with the power of human creativity, we can create experiences that resonate on a deeper level.

Lastly, I hope to see a future where events are more sustainable and inclusive. As we become more aware of our environmental impact, it's essential to adopt practices that minimize waste and promote sustainability. Additionally, creating inclusive events that cater to diverse audiences and ensure accessibility for all is vital. By prioritizing sustainability and inclusivity, we can create events that are not only impactful but also responsible and respectful of our planet and its people.

As someone wisely said, 'Data tells, but stories sell.' We are all in the storytelling business, and through events, we have the incredible opportunity to create stories that inspire and connect us all.

What's next: "I am excited to embark on a journey to revolutionize event experiences by seamlessly integrating advanced technologies and data-driven insights. The goal is to enhance data analytics capabilities to personalize and optimize every aspect of the event, ensuring they resonate deeply with our audience. This innovative approach will not only elevate our events but also set new standards in experiential marketing. Stay tuned for groundbreaking experiences that push the boundaries of what's possible.

Talent is always at the forefront of our efforts. I am a passionate advocate for event planners transitioning to the experiential marketing path. This industry offers an incredible opportunity for each of us to create superior client experiences and enhance our respective firm's brand. Together, we can shape the future of events and make a lasting impact."

This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process.