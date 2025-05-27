Industry Innovators 2025: Dana Darley Dailey

"One of my favorite career moments was hosting an immersive product launch dinner in our rickhouse as part of our grain-to-glass series," says Darley Daily.

Dana Darley Daily is the senior manager of whiskey portfolio events for Heaven Hill Brands. She's based in Louisville, Ky.

How she got her start: "My background is rooted in hospitality. I spent years working in bars and hotels, where every shift was an experience in reading the room, anticipating needs, and making people feel welcome. That foundation shaped how I approach brand-building—through the lens of service, connection, and environment.

I moved into experiential marketing to apply that same mindset to a broader stage, especially in community-driven spaces where brands can show up with intention. Today, I focus on strategy and execution for global events and recurring programs that create real impact. The work blends creativity, logistics, and cultural awareness—all anchored in hospitality." Photo: Courtesy of Dana Darley Daily

What innovation means to her: "To me, innovation is less about being flashy and more about being thoughtful. It’s about designing experiences that feel personal, intuitive, and culturally aware. I take a 'hospitality by design' approach—creating intentional brand touchpoints that feel like they belong exactly where they are, and that invite people in rather than just impressing them.

Staying innovative means constantly listening—whether it’s to guests, partners, or the rhythm of a city—and staying curious enough to ask, 'What would make this feel more alive?' I get inspired by travel—through exposure to other cultures and communities, new points of view, my peers, and nature. All of it fuels how I think about brand experiences and the stories we tell."

Memorable moments: "One of my favorite career moments was hosting an immersive product launch dinner in our rickhouse as part of our grain-to-glass series. It was an intimate evening centered around the art of distilling American whiskey, storytelling, and a custom-designed floral installation that added unexpected warmth and texture to the space. We created a setting that honored the craft of the product while also inviting real connection among guests.

I love projects like this—smaller in scale but layered with intention, where every detail helps reinforce the brand story without ever feeling forced. Those are the moments that stick with people." Photo: Madeline Mullenbach

Her biggest hope for the future of experiential: "I hope the industry continues to move toward deeper, more intentional storytelling—not just spectacle. We have the ability to bring brands to life in ways that connect with real communities, real people, and real moments. My hope is that experiential continues to build long-term brand ecosystems in unexpected places, with recurring touchpoints that foster belonging, loyalty, and relevance. Most importantly, I hope people keep having fun."

What's next: "Right now, I’m leaning heavily into the idea of 'newstalgia,' taking what’s familiar and beloved and reimagining it in ways that feel culturally fresh and emotionally resonant. That could mean bringing back classic brand moments with a twist or finding inspiration in forgotten formats and translating them into something today’s consumer can connect with. I'm also actively pushing our teams to stretch beyond what feels comfortable. That might look like unexpected venue choices, nontraditional formats, or collaborations that feel a little risky—but that's where real connection lives."

