Industry Innovators 2025: Dana Darley Dailey

The senior manager of whiskey portfolio events for Heaven Hill Brands is redefining brand activations through the art of “hospitality by design.”

Claire Hoffman
May 27, 2025
'One of my favorite career moments was hosting an immersive product launch dinner in our rickhouse as part of our grain-to-glass series,' says Darley Daily.
"One of my favorite career moments was hosting an immersive product launch dinner in our rickhouse as part of our grain-to-glass series," says Darley Daily.
Photos: Madeline Mullenbach

Dana Darley Daily is the senior manager of whiskey portfolio events for Heaven Hill Brands. She's based in Louisville, Ky.

How she got her start: "My background is rooted in hospitality. I spent years working in bars and hotels, where every shift was an experience in reading the room, anticipating needs, and making people feel welcome. That foundation shaped how I approach brand-building—through the lens of service, connection, and environment.

I moved into experiential marketing to apply that same mindset to a broader stage, especially in community-driven spaces where brands can show up with intention. Today, I focus on strategy and execution for global events and recurring programs that create real impact. The work blends creativity, logistics, and cultural awareness—all anchored in hospitality." Dana Darley DailyPhoto: Courtesy of Dana Darley Daily

What innovation means to her: "To me, innovation is less about being flashy and more about being thoughtful. It’s about designing experiences that feel personal, intuitive, and culturally aware. I take a 'hospitality by design' approach—creating intentional brand touchpoints that feel like they belong exactly where they are, and that invite people in rather than just impressing them.

Staying innovative means constantly listening—whether it’s to guests, partners, or the rhythm of a city—and staying curious enough to ask, 'What would make this feel more alive?' I get inspired by travel—through exposure to other cultures and communities, new points of view, my peers, and nature. All of it fuels how I think about brand experiences and the stories we tell."

Memorable moments: "One of my favorite career moments was hosting an immersive product launch dinner in our rickhouse as part of our grain-to-glass series. It was an intimate evening centered around the art of distilling American whiskey, storytelling, and a custom-designed floral installation that added unexpected warmth and texture to the space. We created a setting that honored the craft of the product while also inviting real connection among guests.

I love projects like this—smaller in scale but layered with intention, where every detail helps reinforce the brand story without ever feeling forced. Those are the moments that stick with people." The event featured a custom-designed floral installation.The event featured a custom-designed floral installation.Photo: Madeline Mullenbach

Her biggest hope for the future of experiential: "I hope the industry continues to move toward deeper, more intentional storytelling—not just spectacle. We have the ability to bring brands to life in ways that connect with real communities, real people, and real moments. My hope is that experiential continues to build long-term brand ecosystems in unexpected places, with recurring touchpoints that foster belonging, loyalty, and relevance. Most importantly, I hope people keep having fun."

What's next: "Right now, I’m leaning heavily into the idea of 'newstalgia,' taking what’s familiar and beloved and reimagining it in ways that feel culturally fresh and emotionally resonant. That could mean bringing back classic brand moments with a twist or finding inspiration in forgotten formats and translating them into something today’s consumer can connect with. I'm also actively pushing our teams to stretch beyond what feels comfortable. That might look like unexpected venue choices, nontraditional formats, or collaborations that feel a little risky—but that's where real connection lives."

Back to the full list

This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process.

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
The XP Agency has worked on events for brands like Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Ghirardelli.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian
'One of the most defining moments of my career was leading the creative direction for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Discover event keynote, the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere in Las Vegas—a landmark moment in both creativity and technology,' says Saaud.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sami Saaud
Ryan and his team produce BravoCon, an immersive brand experience where more than 27,000 'Bravoholics' celebrate their fandom through photo ops, live panels, interactive exhibits, and surprise-and-delight moments.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ryan Coan
Related Stories
The XP Agency has worked on events for brands like Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Ghirardelli.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian
'One of the most defining moments of my career was leading the creative direction for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Discover event keynote, the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere in Las Vegas—a landmark moment in both creativity and technology,' says Saaud.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sami Saaud
Ryan and his team produce BravoCon, an immersive brand experience where more than 27,000 'Bravoholics' celebrate their fandom through photo ops, live panels, interactive exhibits, and surprise-and-delight moments.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ryan Coan
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez
The co-founders of The XP Agency see every touchpoint as an opportunity to connect—long before the event begins and long after it ends.
The XP Agency has worked on events for brands like Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Ghirardelli.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian
The owner and creative director of Rose Gold Collective brings a boutique mindset to bold brand moments.
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sami Saaud
The founder and chief creative officer of No Filter Creative blends fine art, branding, and technology to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling.
'One of the most defining moments of my career was leading the creative direction for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Discover event keynote, the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere in Las Vegas—a landmark moment in both creativity and technology,' says Saaud.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ryan Coan
The founder and CEO of Creative Riff has been chasing creative curiosity since his dorm room startup days, now leading bold activations for some of the world’s biggest IPs.
Ryan and his team produce BravoCon, an immersive brand experience where more than 27,000 'Bravoholics' celebrate their fandom through photo ops, live panels, interactive exhibits, and surprise-and-delight moments.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Mia Choi
The founder and president of MAS leads with inclusion, imagination, and a refusal to coast—turning events into meaningful, memorable moments.
'Every event is an opportunity to get wildly imaginative—and we take it,' says Choi.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Katie (Limle) Fiore
The head of production for Crown & Conquer is passionate about creating experiences that feel real, relevant, and rooted in culture.
Crown & Conquer is a creative agency that works with major brands on live experiences, content, and partnerships. Recent work includes Coca-Cola's eye-catching activation at Coachella 2025.
Most Popular
Strategy
How to Keep Sponsors Happy—Without Sacrificing an Event's Integrity
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2025 Benefit Gala Had the Home Field Advantage—How a Sports Theme Helped Raise $72 Million
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Netflix Rebuilds a Bookstore for 'YOU' Fan Experience—See Inside Joe Goldberg's Twisted Reality
Sports
Why More and More Brands Are Sponsoring Women's Sports Leagues
Food Trends
Event Profs Share the Catering Moments They’ll Never Forget
Industry Insiders
12 Fan Activations Heating Up the Summer Sports Scene
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Jimmy Knowles
The global head of experiential marketing for Canva is turning brand experiences into global celebrations of creativity, community, and joy.
Knowles runs Canva Create, the brand's flagship event that started as a 1,500-person internal gathering in Sydney and has since evolved into the 'Coachella of creativity' with 4,500-plus in-person attendees and over 2.5 million online registrants around the world.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dwayne Guzman Barnett
The executive vice president of 15|40 Productions aims to craft experiences that merge technology, creativity, and community in groundbreaking ways.
15|40 is a creative-led marketing events agency specializing in experiences and integrated activations for global brands; the team regularly works on activations at major events like D23 (pictured).
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ajith Krishnankutty
The vice president of experiential marketing for Capital Group is reimagining events as data-driven, tech-forward experiences—with human connection at the core.
Screenshot 2025 05 20 At 1 50 08 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Meet the minds behind the tools, platforms, and ideas revolutionizing how events are executed in 2025 and beyond.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
The vice president of programs for Black Girls Code is trying to demystify the notions about who belongs in technology.
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
Kornick leads global events for blockchain company Monad Foundation, and is designing spaces for deep technical conversation, collaboration, and real-time problem-solving.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Page 1 of 58
Next Page