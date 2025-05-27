Industry Innovators 2025: Dwayne Guzman Barnett

15|40 is a creative-led marketing events agency specializing in experiences and integrated activations for global brands; the team regularly works on activations at major events like D23 (pictured).

Photo: Courtesy of Dwayne Guzman Barnett Dwayne Guzman Barnett is the executive vice president of 15|40 Productions. He's based in Los Angeles.

How he got his start: "I began my career focused on the technical aspects and lighting design within the music industry. That early experience evolved into directing live shows and events, including concerts, corporate gatherings, trade shows, and musical performances. Eventually, I became the lighting director for Merv Griffin Productions, which is where I established a professional relationship with Craig Waldman, an early connection that would ultimately lead to me joining 15|40 Productions as EVP."

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation is about exploring new approaches and using technologies in unexpected ways. I have always embraced thinking outside the box and looking at situations from fresh angles rather than following traditional paths. This mindset helps me see opportunities to create something truly unique. I often find inspiration in lighting design, architectural design, and the artistry found in nature."

Memorable moments: "It is hard to pinpoint just one moment, as I’ve had the chance to work on many memorable and rewarding events. That said, international programs stand out to me because they come with unique challenges and the chance to build new relationships. One that particularly resonates took place across Russia and Finland, where we hosted a weeklong series of events. These included a concert, dinner, cultural activities, and performances in various locations. That experience really left a mark and reflected the kind of ambitious, culturally immersive work we champion at 15|40." Photo: Line 8 Photography

His biggest hope for the future of experiential: "My biggest hope for the future of experiential events is to deepen immersion by creating experiences that engage all five senses. When people can see, hear, feel, taste, and touch in ways that go beyond the expected, the result is something unforgettable.

I also envision more events designed to build community. These experiences should spark meaningful connection and collaboration among attendees. Shared moments like these can strengthen bonds, inspire creativity, and foster a genuine sense of belonging." Photo: Line 8 Photography

What's next: "We’re thrilled to be bringing not one but two activations to San Diego Comic-Con this year: Paramount+’s The Lodge, and another we can’t quite talk about yet (but trust us, it’s worth the wait). We're especially excited to return with The Lodge for its third year, this time with a fresh new twist that fans won't want to miss.

This summer, we're activating coast-to-coast, and even crossing the Pacific, as we head back to Hawaii, where we’ve built some unforgettable experiences. Stay tuned!"

