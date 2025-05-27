Industry Innovators 2025: Dwayne Guzman Barnett

The executive vice president of 15|40 Productions aims to craft experiences that merge technology, creativity, and community in groundbreaking ways.

Claire Hoffman
May 27, 2025
15|40 is a creative-led marketing events agency specializing in experiences and integrated activations for global brands; the team regularly works on activations at major events like D23 (pictured).
15|40 is a creative-led marketing events agency specializing in experiences and integrated activations for global brands; the team regularly works on activations at major events like D23 (pictured).
Photo: Line 8 Photography

Dwayne Guzman BarnettPhoto: Courtesy of Dwayne Guzman BarnettDwayne Guzman Barnett is the executive vice president of 15|40 Productions. He's based in Los Angeles.

How he got his start: "I began my career focused on the technical aspects and lighting design within the music industry. That early experience evolved into directing live shows and events, including concerts, corporate gatherings, trade shows, and musical performances. Eventually, I became the lighting director for Merv Griffin Productions, which is where I established a professional relationship with Craig Waldman, an early connection that would ultimately lead to me joining 15|40 Productions as EVP."

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation is about exploring new approaches and using technologies in unexpected ways. I have always embraced thinking outside the box and looking at situations from fresh angles rather than following traditional paths. This mindset helps me see opportunities to create something truly unique. I often find inspiration in lighting design, architectural design, and the artistry found in nature."

Memorable moments: "It is hard to pinpoint just one moment, as I’ve had the chance to work on many memorable and rewarding events. That said, international programs stand out to me because they come with unique challenges and the chance to build new relationships. One that particularly resonates took place across Russia and Finland, where we hosted a weeklong series of events. These included a concert, dinner, cultural activities, and performances in various locations. That experience really left a mark and reflected the kind of ambitious, culturally immersive work we champion at 15|40." Other 15|40-produced events include the official after-party for the ESPY Awards (pictured in 2017).Other 15|40-produced events include the official after-party for the ESPY Awards (pictured in 2017).Photo: Line 8 Photography

His biggest hope for the future of experiential: "My biggest hope for the future of experiential events is to deepen immersion by creating experiences that engage all five senses. When people can see, hear, feel, taste, and touch in ways that go beyond the expected, the result is something unforgettable.

I also envision more events designed to build community. These experiences should spark meaningful connection and collaboration among attendees. Shared moments like these can strengthen bonds, inspire creativity, and foster a genuine sense of belonging." The world premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones took place in 2019 at Radio City Music Hall. Ahead of the screening, HBO tapped 15|40 Productions to install a massive Iron Throne at Rockefeller Center. The towering, 35-foot structure weighed 20,000 pounds and provided a popular photo op for locals and tourists. See more: Winter Is Here: See How HBO and Other Brands Are Celebrating the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'The world premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones took place in 2019 at Radio City Music Hall. Ahead of the screening, HBO tapped 15|40 Productions to install a massive Iron Throne at Rockefeller Center. The towering, 35-foot structure weighed 20,000 pounds and provided a popular photo op for locals and tourists. See more: Winter Is Here: See How HBO and Other Brands Are Celebrating the Final Season of 'Game of Thrones'Photo: Line 8 Photography

What's next: "We’re thrilled to be bringing not one but two activations to San Diego Comic-Con this year: Paramount+’s The Lodge, and another we can’t quite talk about yet (but trust us, it’s worth the wait). We're especially excited to return with The Lodge for its third year, this time with a fresh new twist that fans won't want to miss.

This summer, we're activating coast-to-coast, and even crossing the Pacific, as we head back to Hawaii, where we’ve built some unforgettable experiences. Stay tuned!"

Back to the full list

This feature is sponsored by Gladiator Productions, a new kind of production company igniting magic in the arena of live events, entertainment, and experience. We consistently partner with our clients by providing high-touch service through every step of the production process.

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
The XP Agency has worked on events for brands like Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Ghirardelli.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian
'One of the most defining moments of my career was leading the creative direction for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Discover event keynote, the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere in Las Vegas—a landmark moment in both creativity and technology,' says Saaud.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sami Saaud
Ryan and his team produce BravoCon, an immersive brand experience where more than 27,000 'Bravoholics' celebrate their fandom through photo ops, live panels, interactive exhibits, and surprise-and-delight moments.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ryan Coan
Related Stories
The XP Agency has worked on events for brands like Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Ghirardelli.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian
'One of the most defining moments of my career was leading the creative direction for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Discover event keynote, the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere in Las Vegas—a landmark moment in both creativity and technology,' says Saaud.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sami Saaud
Ryan and his team produce BravoCon, an immersive brand experience where more than 27,000 'Bravoholics' celebrate their fandom through photo ops, live panels, interactive exhibits, and surprise-and-delight moments.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ryan Coan
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez
The co-founders of The XP Agency see every touchpoint as an opportunity to connect—long before the event begins and long after it ends.
The XP Agency has worked on events for brands like Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Ghirardelli.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian
The owner and creative director of Rose Gold Collective brings a boutique mindset to bold brand moments.
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sami Saaud
The founder and chief creative officer of No Filter Creative blends fine art, branding, and technology to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling.
'One of the most defining moments of my career was leading the creative direction for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s HPE Discover event keynote, the first-ever corporate keynote at Sphere in Las Vegas—a landmark moment in both creativity and technology,' says Saaud.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ryan Coan
The founder and CEO of Creative Riff has been chasing creative curiosity since his dorm room startup days, now leading bold activations for some of the world’s biggest IPs.
Ryan and his team produce BravoCon, an immersive brand experience where more than 27,000 'Bravoholics' celebrate their fandom through photo ops, live panels, interactive exhibits, and surprise-and-delight moments.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Mia Choi
The founder and president of MAS leads with inclusion, imagination, and a refusal to coast—turning events into meaningful, memorable moments.
'Every event is an opportunity to get wildly imaginative—and we take it,' says Choi.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Katie (Limle) Fiore
The head of production for Crown & Conquer is passionate about creating experiences that feel real, relevant, and rooted in culture.
Crown & Conquer is a creative agency that works with major brands on live experiences, content, and partnerships. Recent work includes Coca-Cola's eye-catching activation at Coachella 2025.
Most Popular
Strategy
How to Keep Sponsors Happy—Without Sacrificing an Event's Integrity
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2025 Benefit Gala Had the Home Field Advantage—How a Sports Theme Helped Raise $72 Million
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Netflix Rebuilds a Bookstore for 'YOU' Fan Experience—See Inside Joe Goldberg's Twisted Reality
Sports
Why More and More Brands Are Sponsoring Women's Sports Leagues
Food Trends
Event Profs Share the Catering Moments They’ll Never Forget
Industry Insiders
12 Fan Activations Heating Up the Summer Sports Scene
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Jimmy Knowles
The global head of experiential marketing for Canva is turning brand experiences into global celebrations of creativity, community, and joy.
Knowles runs Canva Create, the brand's flagship event that started as a 1,500-person internal gathering in Sydney and has since evolved into the 'Coachella of creativity' with 4,500-plus in-person attendees and over 2.5 million online registrants around the world.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dana Darley Dailey
The senior manager of whiskey portfolio events for Heaven Hill Brands is redefining brand activations through the art of “hospitality by design.”
'One of my favorite career moments was hosting an immersive product launch dinner in our rickhouse as part of our grain-to-glass series,' says Darley Daily.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ajith Krishnankutty
The vice president of experiential marketing for Capital Group is reimagining events as data-driven, tech-forward experiences—with human connection at the core.
Screenshot 2025 05 20 At 1 50 08 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Meet the minds behind the tools, platforms, and ideas revolutionizing how events are executed in 2025 and beyond.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
The vice president of programs for Black Girls Code is trying to demystify the notions about who belongs in technology.
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
Kornick leads global events for blockchain company Monad Foundation, and is designing spaces for deep technical conversation, collaboration, and real-time problem-solving.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Page 1 of 58
Next Page