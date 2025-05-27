Industry Innovators 2025: Katie (Limle) Fiore

Katie (Limle) Fiore is the head of production for Crown & Conquer. She's based in Los Angeles.

How she got her start: "It all started back in college when I was trying to raise money for a nonprofit that helped kids get their GEDs and land jobs. We were doing the usual golf outings—sweet, but not exactly bringing in the big bucks. So, I thought, 'There’s old money in this town (hey, Cincinnati), and I’m going to figure out how to get it—for these kids.' And somehow… I did. A lot of it.

Fast-forward through a few cross-country moves—Midwest to East Coast to West—plus a little dabbling in the music video world, and still, my heart kept boomeranging back to those live events. Somewhere along the way, I’d crossed paths with April McDaniel (C&C’s founder) a handful of times. When she decided to grow the business and build out a leadership team, she jotted my name on a whiteboard and came looking for me. Fast-forward three years... clearly, she found me!" Photo: Courtesy of Katie (Limle) Fiore

What innovation means to her: "For me, innovation is about staying tapped into culture—what people are actually paying attention to, laughing at, moved by, and sharing. It’s not always about reinventing the wheel; it’s knowing when to reinvent it and when to ride with it. Whether it’s pop culture, politics, a shoe drop, or whatever Gen Z is roasting this week, I keep an eye on what’s happening outside the marketing bubble—because that’s where the real ideas live.

But more than anything, it’s the people I work with day in and day out who keep me sharp. Our team is full of wildly creative, ridiculously cool humans who challenge each other, push for better, and never settle for 'meh.' They’re the real secret sauce. Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation—it happens in the chaos of collaboration, in the group chat at 10 p.m., or on site when someone has a genius idea in the middle of an install. That’s the good stuff."

Memorable moments: "Kamasi Washington at the Leimert Park Rising event with Amazon Music—hands down one of those 'core memory' career moments. The execution was... let’s just say scrappy, but the energy from the community and the power of that performance made my heart explode. Kamasi talked about learning to play music just steps from that stage, and some of the musicians performing with him that day were the very same people he came up with. You could feel how full-circle it was—it was real, and it was electric.

Now, if you ask my team or the stage manager, they’ll probably still flinch. Why? Because we found out the night before that we weren’t prepping for four musicians—we were prepping for 20-plus. Cue the scramble for backline, stage expansion, and a minor logistical miracle. But the reward? So worth it. It’s one of those moments that reminds you why we do this—even if it nearly broke us." Photo: Joelle Grace Taylor

Her biggest hope for the future of experiential: "That we keep finding sustainable ways—both environmentally and emotionally—to keep doing this work. This industry asks a lot of people, so I hope we keep evolving how we care for our teams, our communities, and the planet. And beyond the logistics and the hustle, I hope we never lose sight of the magic: that at its best, experiential work inspires people, lifts spirits, and creates real joy. I want us to keep tapping into culture in meaningful ways—not just reflecting it, but moving it forward with heart and humanity. More intention, less noise."

What's next: "We’re diving into the Adidas archives and originals, dropping style all over the country this summer. You can catch us on land, at sea, and all over your feed. We’re hitting the festival circuit with our friends at Verizon and keeping it chill in NOLA for the Fourth with L'Oréal. Hope to see you out there in the wild!"

