Call for Nominations: 2025 BizBash Fresh Faces

BizBash is highlighting the event industry's next-gen leaders who are already making waves.

BizBash Editors
July 25, 2025
Fresh Faces25 Noms Basic Social Sizes 880x556 Article Image Copy

For BizBash's 2025 Fresh Faces feature, we're highlighting 10 standout event professionals who are new to the industry and already making waves. The winners will comprise an impressive list of next-gen leaders who—no matter their age—may not have years of experience on their side, but you would never know it!

Do you have an entry- or mid-level employee who consistently goes above and beyond? Or is the newest member of your team deserving of some recognition? Nominate them (or yourself) to be on BizBash's 2025 Fresh Faces list!

Nominate event profs for BizBash's 2025 Fresh Faces list via THIS form before August 8, 2025.

*Names and contact information submitted will be used for editorial purposes only. If we're able to include your submission, our editors will be in touch to gather more information.

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Brands
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
YouTube hosted a Creator Collective event, followed by a 20th birthday celebration on Google Beach during Cannes Lions.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
In November 2024, Sephora Canada launched Shimmer Studio by Sephora, a pop-up experience designed for concert attendees coinciding with Taylor Swift's concert dates in Toronto.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
At Dreamville Fest, concert attendees were able to visit the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, which included a bar, special giveaways, games, and photo printouts. Chase Freedom cardholders also received exclusive access to the viewing deck with a plus-one, along with other perks throughout the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Chase
Related Stories
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Brands
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
YouTube hosted a Creator Collective event, followed by a 20th birthday celebration on Google Beach during Cannes Lions.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
In November 2024, Sephora Canada launched Shimmer Studio by Sephora, a pop-up experience designed for concert attendees coinciding with Taylor Swift's concert dates in Toronto.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
At Dreamville Fest, concert attendees were able to visit the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, which included a bar, special giveaways, games, and photo printouts. Chase Freedom cardholders also received exclusive access to the viewing deck with a plus-one, along with other perks throughout the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Chase
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 10 Brands That Took Experiential Marketing to a Whole New Level
These companies broke through the noise with creative activations, events, and experiences that engaged attendees, fans, and consumers.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Brands
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: YouTube
From signature conferences to activations at major events, the video platform always has its creator community top of mind.
YouTube hosted a Creator Collective event, followed by a 20th birthday celebration on Google Beach during Cannes Lions.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sephora
The beauty retailer has broadened its international experiences and created impressive influencer activations.
In November 2024, Sephora Canada launched Shimmer Studio by Sephora, a pop-up experience designed for concert attendees coinciding with Taylor Swift's concert dates in Toronto.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Chase
The financial services company keeps its cardmembers at the center of its activations.
At Dreamville Fest, concert attendees were able to visit the Chase Freedom Cashback Club, which included a bar, special giveaways, games, and photo printouts. Chase Freedom cardholders also received exclusive access to the viewing deck with a plus-one, along with other perks throughout the festival.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Google
As the tech giant continues to roll out advancements in its AI products, it’s also building on its IRL human connections.
As the Official Fan Phone of the NBA and WNBA, Google Pixel returned to NBA All-Star Weekend this year with multiple interactive experiences. The Google Pixel House included photo moments, an open court, and other daytime and evening programming.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: WNBA
The Women's National Basketball Association is dominating the sports world with record-breaking sponsorship deals and a growing fanbase.
Pinterest recently signed a new sponsorship deal with the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty that will include exclusive content, in-game experiences, and community outreach.
Most Popular
Strategy
How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Fords Gin's Multisensory Experience at Rockefeller Center
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League’s Record-Setting Event
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Times Event Bathrooms Became the Star of the Show (Yes, Really)
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Leave No Crumbs: See How Goldfish Created a Colorful Car Wash for Fourth of July Roadtrippers
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: PGA Tour
With the help of in-depth fan feedback and tech advancements, the golf organization has been able to create more engaging experiences.
Russell Henley played a shot from the 18th hole tee during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 9 in Orlando, Fla.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Peacock
The streaming service has promoted its most popular franchises with elaborate immersive experiences.
At The Traitors Experience, games and puzzles ranged from rummaging through Alan Cumming’s iconic wardrobe to dodging lasers in a race against the clock, all against the backdrop of a private mansion transformed to reflect the series’ Scottish castle location.
Innovators
Industry Innovators 2025: Netflix
The streaming service continues to lead the pack of platforms with creative fan-focused experiences and activations.
Netflix brought its beloved franchise Stranger Things to Broadway. 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' received four Tony awards.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Experiential Experts Reinventing How We Experience Brands
Meet the boundary-pushers, rule-breakers, and big thinkers shaping the future of experiential marketing.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Experiential2 B
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamara Francois and Adolfo Vasquez
The co-founders of The XP Agency see every touchpoint as an opportunity to connect—long before the event begins and long after it ends.
The XP Agency has worked on events for brands like Procter & Gamble, Netflix, Coca-Cola, and Ghirardelli.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sarah Sebastian
The owner and creative director of Rose Gold Collective brings a boutique mindset to bold brand moments.
Rose Gold Collective handled Don Q Rum's festival build at the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami.
Page 1 of 59
Next Page