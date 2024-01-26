You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
NHL Winter Classic 2024: How the League Turns a Baseball Stadium Into an Ice Rink

This year's annual outdoor ice hockey game saw the Seattle Kraken defeating the Vegas Golden Knights. Kraken CMO Katie Townsend walks us through the event's logistics—and coolest fan activations.

Ryan Stevenson
January 26, 2024
The Seattle Kraken's new mascot, Buoy, kept fans entertained during the NHL Winter Classic.
Photo: Courtesy of the Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE—Launched in 2008, the NHL Winter Classic is one of the most unique events in all of sports—one in which the NHL doesn’t just raise the roof on hockey, it removes it entirely for a single game on New Year’s Day to honor its outdoor origins. 

This year’s outdoor game was awarded to a city that always manages to get “fusion” right: Seattle. The Kraken played host to current league champions the Vegas Golden Knights—but instead of hosting on its home ice at Climate Pledge Arena, the game took place across town in a transformed T-Mobile Park, the baseball stadium that's home to the Seattle Mariners. 

BizBash was interested in understanding what types of unique sponsorships and activations manifested by combining one of the most eclectic cities in the U.S. with an outdoor-gone-indoor-gone-outdoor-again sporting event and the fans it attracts. Katie Townsend, CMO of the Seattle Kraken, answered some of our questions...

Did any unique advertising opportunities or activation areas arise for financial supporters of the Kraken that wouldn’t or couldn’t be possible at a traditional Kraken game? 
As this is a league event, their corporate partners take center stage. However, our partners still came up with some creative ways to be a part of the event and deliver unique experiences for our fans. Three opportunities worth highlighting are our Pepsi Long Shot Contest, player walk-in outfits with Filson, and the community and season ticket member skates. 

Well before the game, we created a buzz around the Winter Classic, starting with our jersey launch at the end of November with creativity throughout the market. We then partnered with Pepsi to launch the Long Shot Contest, where fans took their lucky shot at winning $100,000 by attempting to score an 80-foot goal. The event took place over a weekend and fans got to enjoy a live DJ, Pepsi product sampling, Kraken giveaways, a fun photo booth, and more. The Kraken partnered with Pepsi to launch the Long Shot Contest, where fans tried to win $100,000 by scoring an 80-foot goal.The Kraken partnered with Pepsi to launch the Long Shot Contest, where fans tried to win $100,000 by scoring an 80-foot goal.Photo: Courtesy of the Seattle Kraken

During our last home game before the Winter Classic on Dec. 29, we gave away themed gloves to all fans in attendance to prepare them for the chilly weather on New Year’s Day. 

Finally, the fun didn’t end after the game ended. With the help of our partners at American Express, we kept the ice rink at T-Mobile Park to give our community, season ticket members, and local schools an incredible opportunity to come and skate on the ice and soak up the feeling of being part of an outdoor game in a legendary stadium. We had a number of sessions for season ticket members, Title 1 schools, or nonprofit groups, and the reaction every time was phenomenal; people were blown away! Members of the community were invited to skate on the ice after the game.Members of the community were invited to skate on the ice after the game.Photo: Courtesy of the Seattle Kraken

Executing a hockey game, outdoor, on a baseball field, presents myriad logistical challenges. How important was the help received from the Mariners and their staff in terms of the Kraken’s ability to execute a successful event? Did any unique opportunities spawn that fans of both the Kraken and Mariners could partake in during or around the game?
We have a great partnership with the Mariners, and I am personally a fan of their leadership. We collaborate throughout our seasons on ways we can support each other, and this was no different. It really was a three-way partnership with the NHL, the Mariners, and us to bring everything together.

The only challenge was making sure our fans were educated on logistical information around the ballpark that may have been different from our home games at Climate Pledge Arena. In terms of opportunity, there was a great fan fest that the NHL put together that fans were able to visit before and after the game. It also allowed fans to combine their fandom for the Mariners and the Kraken and enjoy the game with even more of their friends. The NHL Winter Classic took over the T-Mobile Park baseball stadium, typically home to the Seattle Mariners.The NHL Winter Classic took over the T-Mobile Park baseball stadium, typically home to the Seattle Mariners.Photo: Courtesy of the Seattle Kraken

Did you see or get to participate in any fun or unique activations during the game? Any favorites? 
The throwing of the fish as the players walked out was uniquely Seattle and created such an incredible visual. That was a favorite of mine.

We launched our mascot, Buoy—a sea troll—at the start of our second season. Launching a mascot is always a tricky process because it is so subjective, but we have been lucky that our fans, especially our young fans, have really embraced Buoy. However, it felt like the Winter Classic took that love to another level and it was a coming-out party for Buoy on the national stage. I was watching some of Buoy’s antics around the ballpark as the game was going on and it was so entertaining. 'The throwing of the fish as the players walked out was uniquely Seattle and created such an incredible visual,' said Townsend."The throwing of the fish as the players walked out was uniquely Seattle and created such an incredible visual," said Townsend.Photo: Courtesy of the Seattle Kraken

What was unique about Seattle as the host city and the Kraken as the host franchise that perhaps couldn’t be possible in another city and with another franchise?
A couple of things spring to mind. The beauty of the city is unparalleled. The views and the setting for T-Mobile Park are exceptional, and to lean into the traditions and the nautical culture of Seattle was incredible.

The most unique aspect of the Kraken hosting the game was the fact that the game was played between the NHL’s two newest franchises. So, you had a lot of fans attending their first Winter Classic, and they made sure there was an exceptional atmosphere and excitement across the city. The Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, 3−0.The Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights, 3−0.Photo: Courtesy of the Seattle Kraken

Now that the game is in the past, what is one unexpected surprise, pleasantry, or experience that you didn’t expect to occur out of the Kraken’s participation that created a positive takeaway or benefit for the team? 
On the ice, the historic shutout by Joey Daccord boosted his status with our fans and he became somewhat of an overnight legend. Off the ice, we have seen increased buzz and interest in the team—and everywhere you go you see Winter Classic gear on fans! While we knew it would give us a boost, I think it has even exceeded our expectations.

Greater Phoenix has emerged as a premier destination for mega events thanks to a track record of successfully hosting some of the country's most recognizable sporting competitions, from the Super Bowl to the NCAA Final Four and more.
For the registration experience, GGL designed a space that focused on and celebrated the location of the game—Houston. Guests were welcomed with personalized folios containing all event materials, credentials, and guides. The decor included larger-than-life symbols of Texas as well as oversize faux books that created a CFP library of sorts. Titles included "A Brief History of the Hail Mary" and "The Official Biography of Perry the Pylon" (the CFP mascot).
Designed by Raven Lake Studio and in partnership with Arts & Letters Creative Co., the ring is about one foot in height and width and is worn on three fingers. The ring appeared at Playoff Fan Central and within ESPN programming leading up to the championship game. Players from Michigan had a chance to wear the ring on the field immediately following their win.
On Dec. 9, Columbus Crew beat LAFC 2-1 in the MLS Cup Final. A parade celebrating the championship was held Dec. 12.
For the registration experience, GGL designed a space that focused on and celebrated the location of the game—Houston. Guests were welcomed with personalized folios containing all event materials, credentials, and guides. The decor included larger-than-life symbols of Texas as well as oversize faux books that created a CFP library of sorts. Titles included “A Brief History of the Hail Mary” and “The Official Biography of Perry the Pylon” (the CFP mascot).
Designed by Raven Lake Studio and in partnership with Arts & Letters Creative Co., the ring is about one foot in height and width and is worn on three fingers. The ring appeared at Playoff Fan Central and within ESPN programming leading up to the championship game. Players from Michigan had a chance to wear the ring on the field immediately following their win.
On Dec. 9, Columbus Crew beat LAFC 2-1 in the MLS Cup Final. A parade celebrating the championship was held Dec. 12.
The towering figure started the day in an oversize toy box before being taken around stadium grounds and eventually inside the venue. "This activation builds on the successful first season by promising fans that the Reacher everyone loves is back and bigger than ever, emphasizing Reacher's towering size in an impactful and conversation-provoking way," said the Amazon MGM Studios team in a joint statement to BizBash. "Bringing a larger-than-life Jack Reacher action figure to a culturally relevant moment like Thursday Night Football is about portraying our hero's physical dominance while uniting football and Reacher fans alike to celebrate the premiere of season 2."
Welcome to Championship Valley
The game plan behind Greater Phoenix's rise as a premier mega-event destination.
Greater Phoenix has emerged as a premier destination for mega events thanks to a track record of successfully hosting some of the country's most recognizable sporting competitions, from the Super Bowl to the NCAA Final Four and more.
Gifts for the Good Life returned to the championship game where it designed a special anniversary-inspired swag suite for VIPs.
For the registration experience, GGL designed a space that focused on and celebrated the location of the game—Houston. Guests were welcomed with personalized folios containing all event materials, credentials, and guides. The decor included larger-than-life symbols of Texas as well as oversize faux books that created a CFP library of sorts. Titles included "A Brief History of the Hail Mary" and "The Official Biography of Perry the Pylon" (the CFP mascot).
Inspired by the saying "Everything's bigger in Texas," brands like AT&T, Modelo, and ESPN went all out for this year's game in Houston with interactive experiences and fun activations.
Designed by Raven Lake Studio and in partnership with Arts & Letters Creative Co., the ring is about one foot in height and width and is worn on three fingers. The ring appeared at Playoff Fan Central and within ESPN programming leading up to the championship game. Players from Michigan had a chance to wear the ring on the field immediately following their win.
From 1,500 fans to 20,000, see how Columbus Crew's recent championship celebration was vastly different from its crowning in 2020.
On Dec. 9, Columbus Crew beat LAFC 2-1 in the MLS Cup Final. A parade celebrating the championship was held Dec. 12.
To grab attention at a sports game, sometimes you need to think big.
The towering figure started the day in an oversize toy box before being taken around stadium grounds and eventually inside the venue. "This activation builds on the successful first season by promising fans that the Reacher everyone loves is back and bigger than ever, emphasizing Reacher's towering size in an impactful and conversation-provoking way," said the Amazon MGM Studios team in a joint statement to BizBash. "Bringing a larger-than-life Jack Reacher action figure to a culturally relevant moment like Thursday Night Football is about portraying our hero's physical dominance while uniting football and Reacher fans alike to celebrate the premiere of season 2."
