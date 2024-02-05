How American Express Supports This Local Community Through Golf

The global financial company’s sponsorship of the tournament is currently set to run through 2028.

LA QUINTA, CALIF.—At the 65th edition of The American Express, which took place Jan. 18-21 in the Coachella Valley, Nick Dunlap became the PGA Tour's first amateur winner since Phil Mickelson at the Tucson Open in 1991. The tournament features a pro-am format, with two PGA Tour pros playing with two amateurs in each foursome.

But the event is more than just a golf tournament. It also drives significant charitable funds to local nonprofit organizations.

It’s run by a nonprofit host organization called Impact Through Golf (ITG). Since the event’s inception in 1960, more than $65 million has been donated, and last November, $1 million was donated to 16 charities, including those that aid health and wellness, youth sports, family support, education, and homelessness in the Coachella Valley.

During the 2024 tournament, leaders from the supported nonprofit organizations joined Amex for Executive Women’s Day presented by The Siegfried Group, which included a breakfast panel with Elizabeth Rutledge, CMO of American Express, and Cathy Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA.

Also this year, American Express colleagues and community members volunteered at FIND Food Bank, sorting, cleaning, boxing, and preparing food donations for the local community.

“We wanted the community to feel the support from American Express in a holistic way—whether that be in the form of time, knowledge, or financial support,” said Shiz Suzuki, vice president of global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing at American Express.

“Like all PGA Tour events, The American Express is essentially a fundraiser for charities in the local community. By bringing the passion of music and golf together, we’re able to help give more back to the people in the community who need it the most.” The event also includes a concert series; this year, it featured performances from country singer Keith Urban and Train at the PGA West driving range.

Photo: Courtesy of American Express And in true Amex fashion, spectators had access to a special on-site fan experience. Located between the first tee and the ninth green of the Stadium Course, “The Turn” is the event’s fan zone, featuring a variety of amenities including elevated viewing of multiple holes, a large LED screen, photo ops, ample seating, and more. Local Coachella Valley eateries Cheeky’s and Brandini Toffee served concessions.

All ticket holders also had access to the Casamigos Deck, Michelob Ultra Beers Fore Birdies, Bushmills Whiskey Lounge, and Corona Premier Par-Tee Lounge.

This was Amex’s fifth year as title sponsor. The financial giant took over the tournament in 2020, renaming it The American Express. The tournament had been played under the Bob Hope Classic title before healthcare provider Humana sponsored the event followed by CareerBuilder. The global financial company’s sponsorship of the tournament is currently set to run through 2028.