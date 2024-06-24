Industry Innovators 2024: American Express

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Its Smart Experience Design solution delivers highly impactful experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

The Basics: Known for building expansive fan experiences at major events, American Express continues to cater to its card members, offering special access and exclusive opportunities. Over the past year, the financial services company has hosted activations at tentpole events, including Coachella, the NBA All-Star Weekend, and Formula 1 races.

For example, at this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend, the brand hosted live musical performances from Machine Gun Kelly and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (aka DJ Diesel), serving as the official sponsor of the "NBA on TNT Road Show" for the ninth year. Amex offered its card members a priority lane for expedited entry into the event.

Photo: Courtesy of TNT Sports Most Innovative Experience: Shiz Suzuki, vice president of global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing for American Express, said that among the brand’s sports and entertainment partnerships, its new partnership with Formula 1 as Official Payments Partner in the Americas stands out. “It was the first new sports vertical we’ve entered in over a decade, and our first-ever multimarket sports partnership, so it was a great opportunity to build on the growing popularity of F1 racing around the globe.”

Starting last October, Amex was on the ground with experiences for card members at races in Austin, Mexico City, São Paolo, and Las Vegas.

Photo: Jenna Fernandez for American Express And in May, the brand brought to life its partnership with F1 ACADEMY—Formula 1’s all-female racing series—”to showcase how we powerfully back women across sports and in business,” Suzuki said. At a card member-exclusive kickoff event during Miami Race Week, Amex unveiled its custom car livery (aka a car’s paint scheme and sticker design) and hosted a performance by Camila Cabello.

Photo: Courtesy of American Express Event Philosophy: “Our focus across our global experiences is to enhance the unique value of Amex membership and to show up for our customers and prospects through epic access, benefits, and perks across the arts, theater, sports, and music,” Suzuki said. “Consistency in these two areas is key to having a strong brand that shows how sports and entertainment experiences are all better when you’re with Amex. ... We want our card members to walk away from one of our experiences thinking, ‘That would not have been the same without my American Express Card.’”

Photo: Dan Steinberg for American Express/AP Images The Latest: Amex was the Official Payments Partner of the 77th Annual Tony Awards, which took place on June 16. The brand hosted “Broadway Fanfare,” a simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. It featured special performances from Broadway shows, appearances from Broadway talent, and a livestream of the award show. The event also had interactive experiences, games, and activities for attendees.

Photo: Charles Sykes/AP Images for American Express