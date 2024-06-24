Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Industry Innovators 2024: American Express

The financial services company continues to cater to its card members and prospective consumers with unique experiences at a range of events across sectors.

Michele Laufik
June 24, 2024
In May, Amex brought to life its partnership with F1 ACADEMY with a card member-exclusive kickoff event during Miami Race Week.
Photo: James McEntee/AP Images for American Express

This feature is sponsored by BeEvents, creative evolutionaries who challenge the status quo to redefine the experience of live events. Its Smart Experience Design solution delivers highly impactful experiences that both stakeholders and guests love.

The Basics: Known for building expansive fan experiences at major events, American Express continues to cater to its card members, offering special access and exclusive opportunities. Over the past year, the financial services company has hosted activations at tentpole events, including Coachella, the NBA All-Star Weekend, and Formula 1 races. 

For example, at this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend, the brand hosted live musical performances from Machine Gun Kelly and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (aka DJ Diesel), serving as the official sponsor of the "NBA on TNT Road Show" for the ninth year. Amex offered its card members a priority lane for expedited entry into the event.

At this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, American Express hosted live musical performances from Machine Gun Kelly and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (aka DJ Diesel). As the official sponsor of the 'NBA on TNT Road Show,' the brand offered its card members a priority lane for expedited entry into the event. American Express is in its ninth year as the title sponsor.At this year's NBA All-Star Weekend, American Express hosted live musical performances from Machine Gun Kelly and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (aka DJ Diesel). As the official sponsor of the "NBA on TNT Road Show," the brand offered its card members a priority lane for expedited entry into the event. American Express is in its ninth year as the title sponsor.Photo: Courtesy of TNT SportsMost Innovative Experience: Shiz Suzuki, vice president of global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing for American Express, said that among the brand’s sports and entertainment partnerships, its new partnership with Formula 1 as Official Payments Partner in the Americas stands out. “It was the first new sports vertical we’ve entered in over a decade, and our first-ever multimarket sports partnership, so it was a great opportunity to build on the growing popularity of F1 racing around the globe.”

Starting last October, Amex was on the ground with experiences for card members at races in Austin, Mexico City, São Paolo, and Las Vegas.

American Express is the official payments partner of F1 in the Americas and the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where the brand hosted a trackside, three-story activation for card members. The second and third floors of the fan experience were reserved exclusively for Platinum Card and Centurion members.American Express is the official payments partner of F1 in the Americas and the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where the brand hosted a trackside, three-story activation for card members. The second and third floors of the fan experience were reserved exclusively for Platinum Card and Centurion members.Photo: Jenna Fernandez for American ExpressAnd in May, the brand brought to life its partnership with F1 ACADEMY—Formula 1’s all-female racing series—”to showcase how we powerfully back women across sports and in business,” Suzuki said. At a card member-exclusive kickoff event during Miami Race Week, Amex unveiled its custom car livery (aka a car’s paint scheme and sticker design) and hosted a performance by Camila Cabello. 

At the F1 ACADEMY race in Miami, the brand launched a season-long custom car livery and race suit worn by driver Jessica Edgar. Her livery will feature the logo of a local women-owned small business at each remaining race in the 2024 series, spotlighting Amex's commitment to backing small businesses and communities.At the F1 ACADEMY race in Miami, the brand launched a season-long custom car livery and race suit worn by driver Jessica Edgar. Her livery will feature the logo of a local women-owned small business at each remaining race in the 2024 series, spotlighting Amex's commitment to backing small businesses and communities.Photo: Courtesy of American ExpressEvent Philosophy: Our focus across our global experiences is to enhance the unique value of Amex membership and to show up for our customers and prospects through epic access, benefits, and perks across the arts, theater, sports, and music,” Suzuki said. “Consistency in these two areas is key to having a strong brand that shows how sports and entertainment experiences are all better when you’re with Amex. ... We want our card members to walk away from one of our experiences thinking, ‘That would not have been the same without my American Express Card.’” 

At Coachella, American Express card members could get a mystery merch box when they stopped by the experience's 'Merch To-Go' window.At Coachella, American Express card members could get a mystery merch box when they stopped by the experience's "Merch To-Go" window.Photo: Dan Steinberg for American Express/AP ImagesThe Latest: Amex was the Official Payments Partner of the 77th Annual Tony Awards, which took place on June 16. The brand hosted “Broadway Fanfare,” a simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. It featured special performances from Broadway shows, appearances from Broadway talent, and a livestream of the award show. The event also had interactive experiences, games, and activities for attendees.

The highlight of the financial service firm’s footprint at the 2023 US Open was its Fan Experience, which was filled with immersive activities and interactive gameplay.The highlight of the financial service firm’s footprint at the 2023 US Open was its Fan Experience, which was filled with immersive activities and interactive gameplay.Photo: Charles Sykes/AP Images for American Express


At Austin City Limits 2023, the company set up a shop where eco-friendly business Paper Shoot offered digital point-and-shoot cameras for sale or rent. People were also able to upload their photos through the photo lab, which would then project the images on a tower of television screens. Amex also opened up its lounge located on the side of the main stage to Platinum and Centurion card members and their guests.At Austin City Limits 2023, the company set up a shop where eco-friendly business Paper Shoot offered digital point-and-shoot cameras for sale or rent. People were also able to upload their photos through the photo lab, which would then project the images on a tower of television screens. Amex also opened up its lounge located on the side of the main stage to Platinum and Centurion card members and their guests.Photo: Matthew Niemann

Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
