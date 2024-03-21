You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

Tired of Complicated Seating Maps? Try This Guest Management Platform

We chat with VOW founder Jennifer Brisman on how the platform has evolved—but has always been a collaboration tool for event profs.

Sarah Kloepple
March 21, 2024
Fp&pass
Photo: Courtesy of VOW

If you've ever managed a seating map for a major event, you know it's all about who's rubbing elbows with who. But it can be a huge headache working with multiple organizations behind the scenes to make sure everyone's happy with the floor plan. This is exactly where guest management platform VOW aims to step in for planners. 

Jennifer BrismanJennifer BrismanPhoto: Courtesy of VOWJennifer Brisman founded VOW in 2018 as a collaboration tool for event profs (similar to Slack or Trello), but when the pandemic hit, it evolved into a COVID-19 health safety platform specifically for events. Now, it's a guest management platform that aims to help event organizers automate the guest journey and eliminate fragmentation on the back end.

This includes features like guest and group list and data management, invitations and communications, tracking RSVPs and data collection, real-time alerts and notifications, and (a standout to us) integrated venue maps and seating for up to 15,000 in a single view.

It also enables organizers to share views with collaborators outside the primary organizations (sponsors, studios, media agencies) who can also work alongside organizers inside VOW in real time with specialized views. VOW has worked with major brands like the Tony Awards; PFL-MMA; GLAAD Media; Character Media; Writers Guild Association; and others in sports, media, and entertainment.  

"It doesn't just solve for fragmentation across tools—it solves for fragmentation across your team and stakeholders," Brisman says. We recently caught up with her to learn more about VOW's evolution, why the focus on seating maps, tips for using it, and more.

How did VOW evolve from a COVID safety platform to what it is today?
It was always a platform that aggregated people in our community to work together. Pre-COVID, VOW was called One Workspace. It was a collaboration tool where event profs could come together and work in real time. That's what it still is today, in part. When the pandemic hit, we learned that to be able to enter any physical space or gathering, small or large, people would have to be COVID-screened at scale.

And this pass that was on their phones, showing they were COVID clear, was the first real physical thing that people were touching in their hands to go to an event, other than, if you think about it, a ticket. And so organizers said to us, 'Hey, you've got these beautiful passes showing that thousands of people are COVID clear to go to this one event. Can we make them dynamic? Can we include other information about the event in the palm of their hands?'

Check InPhoto: Courtesy of VOW

We intuitively knew we had to use this product as a wedge in the market to what was going to be next. We stayed tied to our customers and let them tell us what was needed. While we were not the primary tool that they were using, we were the most important tool they were using to fill seats and protect revenue.

As ticketed events came back and had private experiences again, we realized all these organizers were still moving in this fragmented way, between guest list management tools, seating software tools, email, SMS, or pen and paper—you name it, they were doing it.

Everything you do for a live event—especially a private, high-touch event—is about championing the guest experience and magic, and that's really where VOW came into play. Our platform, which is called VOW Go, really speaks to owning the end-to-end guest experience at scale and allowing event organizers of any size to automate and synthesize the guest journey—eliminating fragmentation, eliminating antiquated systems, and getting back to what matters most. 

Talk a bit more about that fragmentation and what exactly VOW is trying to solve for planners
It's likely your guest list is still in one place, and your seating and venue maps are in another place. Those seating maps are representative of really important data that other people need to know. You have the groups that you're communicating back and forth with—sponsors, stakeholders, studios, marketing agencies, customers—who have to champion guests in seats. And so it's not just fragmentation across your team moving between different platforms. There's also fragmentation across everyone you're collaborating with moving between different platforms. It really becomes this time suck.

VOW is the first end-to-end platform for private live events that puts everything under one roof, and all the tools talk to each other, and they do so in real time. So if you make a change in your seating software, you make it in your guest list, and it's made subsequently on your ticket. So those things are integrated along with email and other important information.

Our seating software is the fastest on the market today and the most responsive in terms of scaling in, scaling out, and actual tasks within it. You can have up to 350 people working in our platform in real time with permissions similar to Google like editor or viewer only. And so it's solving for fragmentation across tools, but it's also solving for fragmentation across teams.

VOW also solves immense pain across groups as you're communicating with them. Those groups—like sponsors or marketing agencies—need to have information, take tasks, and do things at a certain scale for them. In VOW, they can see the information they need to see in a way they need to see it. And everything that everybody does materializes in real time.

FloorplanPhoto: Courtesy of VOW

Why the focus on floor plans and seating maps?
When we went to build VOW, we really thought there was a universe in which we would partner with an existing seating software. But I found that they were very legacy in their field. They were daunting. There were no efficiencies in them. They really wanted to be CAD-like and truly emulate the room, like the walls in the right place, the windows, where the plugs are.

The softwares that do this are absolutely amazing—but that's not the pain. As an event organizer, I felt it's a very rare job where you need that level of detail. And that level of detail is really just to make sure that those tables are in the room. But I can tell you, as someone who's done millions of dollars' worth of events, it has never mattered.

The real pain is the back and forth with the groups around where they're sat, who's got to have elbows touching each other, and the real pain is getting this stuff done quickly. There's no glory in moving a plug or a video village one inch to the left. In the majority of live programs—even a 7,000-person live event at whatever city center featuring headline entertainment—it does not matter.

Our scale is about really big galas, award shows, opening nights, performances, and variety shows. Our scale is about conferences and summits and exhibits where scale matters because you have to move around the puzzle pieces like a game of Tetris nonstop. You have to build floor plans, change them on the fly, move people's seats—it is a game of Tetris, and we have the most responsive platform on the market for up to 15,000 seats that's fully integrated. We just found a different pain point that we think matters more to our community, and so we focus on that.

What tips would you give to a new VOW user?
It would be the same for any event technology. Most businesses only use about 10% of their SaaS [software as a service] or 10% of the actual software that they're using. What I would say is important to me is that they use all of it or most of it. In VOW, we offer professional support on demand and guest support. I think it speaks to our ethos as a company in terms of how we think about our customers. What they should think about when they're using the technology is, 'How do I lean into VOW to use all of it?' That's what we hope they'll do.

What do you think is the biggest thing impacting event tech right now?
I would say it's probably in event marketing. I think the softwares that have emerged as leaders, that may or may not be part of the event ecosystem, are really doubling down on AI for event marketing. That's been really interesting to watch. And I think that will continue to be interesting to watch, especially for things like large festivals, independent film festivals, etc., where you really need to get boots on the ground, you really need people to come, and it's not something you can sell virtually.

It'll be really interesting to see how AI-driven event marketing platforms lean in, not just for data, copy, and messaging, but really much more than that. It'll be interesting to see who stands out from there.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Latest in Event Tech & Tools
iPad Centerpiece
Industry Insiders
How to Give Your Sponsors a Seat at Every Table
New Event Tech Tools for March 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Buzzy New Tools for Floor Plans, Meeting Notes, and More
Apple Vision Pro
Event Tech & Tools
Will Apple Vision Pro Change Immersive Experiences?
New Event Tech Tools for February 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Attendee Insights, Digital Floor Plans, and More
Related Stories
Industry Innovators 2022: Jennifer Brisman
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2022: Jennifer Brisman
VOW Digital Health
Event Tech & Tools
This COVID-19 Health Safety Platform Was Created Specifically for Event Pros
New Event Tech Tools for March 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Buzzy New Tools for Floor Plans, Meeting Notes, and More
Apple Vision Pro
Event Tech & Tools
Will Apple Vision Pro Change Immersive Experiences?
More in Event Tech & Tools
Sponsored
How to Give Your Sponsors a Seat at Every Table
Digital centerpiece technology opens your tables up to the ultimate sponsor recognition inside the ballroom.
iPad Centerpiece
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Buzzy New Tools for Floor Plans, Meeting Notes, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for March 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Will Apple Vision Pro Change Immersive Experiences?
The $3,500 headset is being touted as the next best thing in immersive tech. But is it all it’s cracked up to be?
Apple Vision Pro
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Attendee Insights, Digital Floor Plans, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for February 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Guest Column: 3 Ways to Create Personalized Event Experiences with AI-Driven Insights
Discover how AI can transform event experiences, enhancing human connections and personalization.
Wd Ai Event Personalization
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: An AI Certificate for Event Planners, Plus New Tools You Should Know About
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for January 2024
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Oscars 2024: Peek Inside the Week's Most Star-Studded Events
Event Design & Decor
7 Steal-Worthy Design Trends From the 2024 Award Season's Prettiest Parties
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Coke’s Trippy AI-Powered Pop-Up Experience
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Helen Bassett
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get Blown Away by This Clever Product Launch Event From Garnier Fructis
Programming & Entertainment
See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
To celebrate its buzzy new series A Murder at the End of the World, FX used projection mapping, RFID tech, costumed actors, and surprise-and-delight moments to immerse guests in the show's unique setting.
'We leaned into the idea of being 'at the end of the world' in several areas of the event with large-scale projections of Icelandic environments and custom-built windows revealing the locale,' said Hardaway.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Event Management, Booking, Gift-Giving, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Bulleit Frontier Whiskey debuted the Bulleit Limitless Lounge on Nov. 7. The multisensory, immersive bar in Downtown LA blends art, design, cocktails, music, and projection mapping technology to create a physical space where the walls, furniture, and floors change from one scene to another while guests enjoy their drinks. Bulleit partnered with the immersive media artists at Optical Animal to create four designs centered on nature, art, music, and imagination; the music theme (pictured), for example, begins as a single bouncing thread that wraps the room, reacting to the sounds of artist Bronze Whale’s track “Good Enough.” As the track builds, the room transforms into a colorful variety of audio visualizations that react to the music.
Sponsored
Nation’s Leading Portable Charging Solution for Events
Revolutionize your events with an exclusive, on-the-go power solution for unparalleled innovation and convenience.
A fan powering up with chargeFUZE at the ACL main stage.
Event Tech & Tools
How Did the Walls at This Anniversary Event Turn Into Water?
Experiential agency Red Paper Heart designed a reactive light sculpture and an immersive digital water installation to engage attendees. Here's how they did it.
'The Power of Water' installation allowed the guests to “hear the words as the subject matter flowed around them.”
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Tools for Streamlining Payments, Digital Gifting, Managing Contractors, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for November 2023
Sponsored
Highlight Your Event Destination’s Gems to Elevate Attendees’ Entire Experience
Give attendees a unique tool to fully enjoy their time, from destination arrival to departure.
HipMaps award-winning app takes attendees' experience up a notch.
Page 1 of 108
Next Page