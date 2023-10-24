GLOBAL: Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino, located on 12 acres of beachfront property on Palm Beach, announced the appointment of award-winning chef Yvan Didelot as its director of culinary experience and F&B operations. In this role, Didelot will share his talent and experience as both a chef and leader to further elevate the resort’s gastronomic and mixology offerings. His primary focus will be to build on the new identity of Ruinas del Mar, the property’s signature restaurant, as well as existing and newly designed flavors for both food and tropical beverages throughout all dining venues.

EDMONTON: Rabbit Hill Snow Resort, an Edmonton-area winter sports gem since its founding in 1955, has transitioned to new ownership. Business partners Chuck and Lara Amerongen, alongside Derek and Anna Look, are taking the reins and are excited to build upon the enduring legacy of the Sutherland family. Chuck Amerongen served as Rabbit Hill’s corporate accountant for eight years, while Derek Look brings 28 years of industry experience and has been the resort’s general manager since 2018. Plans are in motion to transform Rabbit Hill into a year-round recreation facility.

MONTREAL: Tourisme Montréal announced that the city has maintained its leading position as the most sustainable destination in North America, according to the Global Destination Sustainability Index. This year, more than 40 new destinations were added to this global contest, including 19 in North America, and Montréal is the only city on this continent to be in the top 40. The destination was evaluated on nearly 70 criteria inspired by the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, segmented into four main components, namely environmental and social management, supplier engagement, and destination management.

TORONTO: Fairmont Royal York's holiday programming begins Nov. 22. This will include The Thirst Elf pop-up bar, with kitschy decor and festive cocktails; the annual tree lighting ceremony, featuring a surprise musical guest performance in the grand hotel's lobby; and Christmas and New Year's prix fixe selections at REIGN Restaurant.

VANCOUVER: Great Canadian Entertainment announced the rebranding of Hard Rock Casino Vancouver to Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, effective this December. This news follows the transformation of the former Casino Woodbine into Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. As a highlight of Great Canadian Casino Vancouver's metamorphosis, the highly anticipated Gordon Ramsay Burger will open this winter, curated by the renowned Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay himself.

