GLOBAL: PRG (Production Resource Group), a leading provider of production solutions for entertainment and live events, has named Ariane Coldiron as senior vice president of corporate events. Coldiron was most recently SVP of brand experience at Freeman, where she worked for nearly a decade; she’s also held tenures at Jack Morton, InVision Communications, and TBA Global Events. PRG has 62 offices in 28 countries.

NATIONAL: Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, has announced a multi-year agreement with Live Nation Canada as its official hotel partner. A first of its kind for Live Nation Canada in the hotel category, the strategic relationship grants Marriott Bonvoy members access to exclusive concert and stay experiences at hundreds of Live Nation-promoted shows across Canada.

Team Canada won five medals last weekend during a World Cup short-track speed skating event, held in Montreal. Gold medals were awarded in both the men’s and women’s relay events, while three-time Olympic medalist Steven Dubois won silver in the men’s 1,000 meters. Canadians Félix Roussel and William Dandjinou also received individual medals during the event at Maurice Richard Arena.

TORONTO: The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, recently completed a $25 million renovation that included 600 guest rooms, along with a modernization of the property’s coordinators and elevators. The Market Garden Restaurant also got a facelift, along with full-service restaurant the Elm Street Bar & Lounge—which has doubled its seating capacity. The 1,590-room hotel is the largest in Canada.

VANCOUVER: Looking for a last-minute Halloween celebration? On Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 28, the Clark County Historical Museum has been offering Haunted Walking Tours along downtown Vancouver’s Main Street. Tours, which cost $20 per ticket, include a mix of stories, memories, research, and personal experiences. Much of the history is drawn from the book Darkness Next Door, penned by Clark County historian Pat Jollota.

