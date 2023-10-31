Deadline Extension: 11th Annual EEAs.
You asked, we listened. The deadline for the 11th Annual EEAs has been extended.
Enter before Nov. 3!

CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Sport Tourism Canada's Partnership, Montreal Ranked Third Best City to Visit in 2024, Toronto's New Digital Guide, and More

October 31, 2023

NATIONAL: Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change and minister responsible for Parks Canada, together with Catherine Grenier, president and CEO of Nature Conservancy of Canada, announced a collaboration that will strengthen conservation on protected areas that form important buffer zones around Canada's National Parks. The Government of Canada will contribute $15 million toward this initiative, which will use a variety of land conservation tools and approaches to help protect up to 30,000 hectares of land located near existing Parks Canada-administered places across Canada. Nature Conservancy of Canada will double the impact of the investment by providing a matching contribution of $15 million.

MISSISSAUGA, ONT.: Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) has officially partnered, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with Sport Tourism Canada, recognizing the organization as its national supporting partner with ITO's undertaking of a provincial Indigenous sport tourism strategy. The signing took place at the 2023 Ontario Tourism Summit, held on the Traditional Territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit.

MONTREAL: Global travel authority Lonely Planet unveiled its Best in Travel 2024 feature, celebrating its 50th anniversary of expert travel predictions spanning must-visit countries, regions, cities, and more for the coming year. Montréal, Québec, ranks at the top of the 2024 list, taking third place as the Best City in the globe to visit for 2024. 

TORONTO: Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the terminal building at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport; PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Airport; the Waterfront BIA; and Destination Toronto have partnered to launch a digital guide for arriving passengers that highlights the accessibility of Toronto's downtown airport as a gateway to the waterfront and the city's diverse restaurants, attractions, activities and neighborhoods. The guide is a one-stop shop featuring information on attractions and events in Toronto's waterfront and downtown.

On Nov. 4, Cineplex Community Day returns for its 11th year, bringing together Canadians of all ages for a memorable morning filled with free family-friendly movies on the big screen and (new this year) a morning of free gaming at Playdium and The Rec Room. One dollar from every concession order and XSCAPE Play Card purchase for the entire day will support BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada).

