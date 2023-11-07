Join us at the inaugural BizBash Sports Summit!
US: New Events and Catering Group in Atlanta, Legacy Club's Jingle Bell Ball, NBPA Mobile Tour, and More

November 7, 2023

ATLANTA: Electric Events is a newly launched full-service events and catering group from the team behind Atlanta’s beloved Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall and Muchacho. It offers custom menus from chef and vice president of culinary Joe Schafer, cocktails from beverage director Timothy Parker, and a modern ambiance and decor.

LAS VEGAS: Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino kicks off the holiday season with its new Jingle Bell Ball: A Holiday Soiree on Dec. 1 from 9 p.m. to midnight. Guests are encouraged to don their holiday-chic formal attire for a night filled with festive cheer, libations, and dancing. The 60th-floor rooftop lounge will transform into a winter wonderland, complete with a live band, photo-worthy decor, hors d'oeuvres featuring classic holiday favorites, and themed cocktails.

NEON, the company behind the Hunger Games and Marvel Avengers exhibitions, unveiled an opportunity for brands and groups interested in elevating their F1 experience in Las Vegas. Nestled on the iconic Vegas Strip, NEON's offices offer a premium viewing space with a unique perspective on the hairpin turn. The space provides an ideal setting for hosting a range of special events, from unique corporate meetings to exclusive private parties.

NEW ORLEANS: With its recent expansion, Kimpton Hotel Fontenot now has over 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space in the 235-room hotel located in New Orleans' Central Business District, just steps from the French Quarter and Arts District and near the convention center and Superdome. The second floor features indoor and outdoor spaces ideal for corporate meetings, holiday parties, and more.

NEW YORK: The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced its three-city #NBPA450Gives Mobile Tour presented by NBA2K. This mobile tour will reward the basketball community with prizes from NBPA partners, player appearances powered by Panini, and complimentary breakfast treats from Black- and brown-owned businesses in each city. Tipping off on Nov. 10, the #NBPA450Gives holiday bus will stop in three major cities across the U.S., including Phoenix, San Antonio, and Houston.  

