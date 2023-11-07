NATIONAL: The 2023 Canada's Best New Restaurants Top 10 list was unveiled recently by Air Canada, with Toronto restaurant Kappo Sato taking the coveted top spot. The full list is featured in the November issue of Air Canada's enRoute magazine and online at Canada's Best New Restaurants' website.

HAMILTON, ONT.: Oak View Group, Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group, and the City of Hamilton announced that they have signed a deal to begin major renovations on FirstOntario Centre, a venue that aims to revitalize the city’s position as a premier music, sports, and entertainment destination for southwestern Ontario in the Toronto and Hamilton areas. The $280 million renovation will transform the facility into an 18,000-seat-capacity venue with a reimagined façade, premium seating, enhanced acoustics, improved sightlines, upgraded concourses, optimized clubs and suites, and artist lounges.

MONTREAL: Aéroports de Montréal announced the appointment of Emmanuel Cron as vice president of technology and innovation. With 30 years of professional experience, Cron has held a variety of positions and responsibilities in engineering, operations, and information technology in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

TORONTO: The Cabot Collection, a developer and operator of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, announced that all four of its regulation-length golf courses were named in the prestigious "Top 100 Courses in the World" ranking from GOLF Magazine. The 100 courses on the 2023-2024 list span 14 different countries and represent the world's highest standards in golf course design, architecture, and greenskeeping.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Aquarium will soon launch its annual Holiday Splash experience. Holiday Splash runs Nov. 12 to Jan. 7 and brings back traditional favorites like Scuba Claus. This year, when visitors purchase a penguin stuffie from the aquarium gift shop at 50% off the regular price, the plush will be donated to children in need. During the event, the aquarium will be illuminated by over 1 million twinkling lights and decorated with holiday decor. Scuba Claus will do daily dives at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. until Dec. 24.

