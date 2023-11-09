ATLANTA: Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta unveiled its new partnership with CorePower Yoga, aimed at enhancing wellness experiences for small meetings and events hosted at the hotel. Starting this November and continuing through March, Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta will introduce an exclusive "Mindful Meditation" add-on to its "Perks Menu" for small meeting and event bookings. Led by an experienced CorePower Yoga instructor, the guided session lasts between 15 and 30 minutes and focuses on gentle postures for stretching and controlled breathing.

CHICAGO: PCMA and CEMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat announced that Traci DePuy will join PCMA as chief marketing officer, effective Nov. 13. In this new role, DePuy will lead the enterprise-wide brand and marketing strategies, including PCMA’s brand as the platform for the global business event industry. DePuy is active in the Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA) community and spoke during CEMA Summit 2024 during a town hall panel on industry trends.

MIAMI: Constellation Culinary Group has unveiled a new catering menu for the winter season. Crafted by Constellation Culinary Group’s executive chef, Elgin Woodman, the updated menu will be available for all weddings, social events, meetings, conventions, and other events across Constellation’s exclusive venues regionally, including the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and Pérez Art Museum Miami. It will also be available at all off-premises events catered by Constellation Culinary Group, including private homes and upscale venues across South Florida.

ORLANDO, FLA.: Caribe Royale Orlando will add to its extensive culinary offerings in January 2024 when it opens the sports-themed Stadium Club, its eighth dining concept. At the helm of this high-tech and immersive experiential sports bar will be star-studded chefs Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis, the dynamic duo behind the award-winning Root & Bone concept.

ST. LOUIS: Butler’s Pantry, a leading St. Louis catering and hospitality company, announced the promotion of Maggie Barton to CEO. Barton has been an integral part of the Butler’s Pantry team since the beginning of her career in 2009 and has steadily risen through the ranks, contributing significantly to the company's success. As CEO, she will continue to lead the company’s strategic initiatives, foster innovation, and uphold the highest standards of excellence in the industry.

