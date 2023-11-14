Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
CANADA: Canadian Finals Rodeo Heads to Edmonton, New Exhibits at Montreal Museum, Vancouver Aquarium Events, and More

November 14, 2023

EDMONTON: The Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) will head to Edmonton under a three-year agreement, which will see it staged at Rogers Place in 2024, 2025, and 2026. CFR will feature five main rodeo performances over four days, which are the centerpiece in a weeklong celebration of Western culture featuring some of the world’s best rodeo athletes and stock, as well as dozens of additional on- and off-site events and entertainment throughout the city.

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie announced the unveiling of two new exhibitions at the Biosphère starting Nov. 25. Weaving the Ocean: In Ari Bayuaji's Studio invites visitors to the heart of an installation never seen before. Meanwhile, Zer0: The Arts at the Heart of Ecological Transformation presents a group exhibit aimed at using art to raise public awareness about environmentally responsible changes. 

TORONTO: Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto announced that its brand-new, state-of-the-art poker room is now fully open with all 30 tables operating around the clock, seven days a week. It also debuted its Bad Beat Jackpot, located on a private floor. With a wide range of features and amenities, including a dedicated bar, the Great Canadian Toronto Poker Room opened in limited operation in September.

VANCOUVER: Vancouver's North Shore communities will receive major funding to revitalize public spaces and enhance tourism experiences. The Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $2.7 million in PacifiCan funding for seven projects throughout Vancouver's North Shore. This includes over $2.6 million for six projects funded through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and $99,999 for one project funded through the Tourism Relief Fund. The transformation will include pedestrian-friendly spaces and pathways, a new multiuse recreational facility, and a new resort chairlift.

The Vancouver Aquarium announced the return of Burn Fund Friday in partnership with the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund to donate all general admissions proceeds on Nov. 24. Burn Fund Friday will also encourage Vancouver Aquarium members to donate on this day. Firefighter volunteers will be on site with Sparky, the team's mascot, to greet guests, and a firetruck will be on site for families to enjoy. These activities will take place in the Bill Reid Plaza and throughout the aquarium on Nov. 24. 

