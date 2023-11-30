NATIONAL: Catering and event management platform Tripleseat has introduced PartyPay, a new payment processing platform tailored for the hospitality industry's event managers, aiming to make transactions smooth and boost event sales. It allows for quick, secure online payments, including on-the-spot QR code payments, and consolidates all transaction management in one place. PartyPay comes with an easy-to-use dashboard for monitoring sales and optimizing payment strategies, plus robust reporting tools for deeper business insights.

ATLANTA: The popular family-friendly experience Jurassic Quest will return to Atlanta Jan. 26-28. Popping up at the Cobb Galleria Centre, the dinosaur adventure features lifelike dinosaurs, live shows, interactive science and art activities, and even a play area for small kids. Tickets are on sale now, with free entry for children under the age of 2.

HONOLULU: AC Hotel by Marriott Honolulu is slated to open Dec. 12. The first AC hotel on the island of Oahu, the 112-room hotel will have 2,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. Other highlights include a hidden speakeasy within an old post office, plus a restaurant, a lounge, a library, and other public spaces.

LAS VEGAS: The Radio City Rockettes have come to Vegas—in the form of a larger-than-life video activation on the programmable LED exterior of the Sphere. The festive Christmas Spectacular activation debuted this week and runs through the holiday season; it marks the first time the Exposphere has featured dancing wrapped 360 degrees around the venue.

ORLANDO: The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando resort has opened the on-property “Fifth Avenue Club” in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue. Following the luxury retailer’s launch of this new initiative in June, Grande Lakes Orlando now offers a private, stand-alone personal shopping and styling suite on property; guests can connect with personal stylists for curated merchandise selections—including clothes, accessories, shoes, and jewelry—across Saks Fifth Avenue’s luxury brands.

