HOUSTON: Marriott Marquis Houston named Joseph Graffeo as its new executive chef, charged with managing the hotel’s popular eateries that serve up everything from gourmet breakfasts to elevated sports bar cuisine to poolside fare. Graffeo has held positions at numerous Marriott properties in Philadelphia, Phoenix, and most recently at Renaissance Dallas Hotel. He will spearhead culinary innovations and programming across Marriott Marquis Houston’s plethora of Texas-inspired eateries.

LOS ANGELES: Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills announced the promotion of Maykel Escalona to hotel manager, marking his second year with the brand’s flagship West Coast property and 10th year serving luxury hotels in major U.S. markets. Escalona will oversee all hotel operations. He previously served as the hotel's director of food and beverage, where he implemented new systems and service standards and initiated new marketing plans for multiple venues.

SAN DIEGO: The San Diego Tourism Authority announced Letty Canizalez's appointment as its new sales vice president. Canizalez brings over 25 years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry with a demonstrated track record of exceeding goals and leading teams in the sales, catering, and events sectors. In this role, Canizalez will lead the organization's hotel sales efforts and support the sales team in engaging with its hotel partners. Canizalez spent the last 14 years as the director of sales at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

SEATTLE: On Nov. 28, the Seattle Convention Center (SCC) capped off nearly a year of the Summit building’s operations with a Celebration of Art event. The festivities—which highlighted the $7.75 million in public art located both within and outside the building, including some that's integrated as functional architectural elements—featured remarks from members of Seattle’s arts community and SCC officials as well as self-guided tours for attendees. A Native Artworks Blessing, attended by Native artists and representatives from local tribes, preceded the Celebration of Art.

TAMPA, FLA.: Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival, one of the region's most anticipated culinary events, returns April 9-13, 2024, as a five-day extravaganza of unforgettable foodie events, presented by Breakthru Beverage Florida and GOYA Foods. This year's festival aims to surpass last year’s inaugural edition with an expanded lineup, including the new "Experience Water Street" on Wednesday evening, a "Chef Showdown" competition featuring last year’s champions who are all back to defend their titles, and an even larger grand tasting event.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]