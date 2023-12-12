Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
US: Boston Ritz-Carlton's NYE Package, Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Retail Concepts, Allagash Brewing Co.'s Private Events, and More

December 12, 2023

December 12, 2023

BOSTON: The Ritz-Carlton, Boston is offering an exclusive package to elevate New Year’s Eve celebrations to stylish new heights. The “Suitest Way to Ring in the New Year” package is available Dec. 31 (one night only) and includes overnight accommodations for two in one of the hotel's luxury suites, a three-course prix fixe dinner for two, a bottle of bubbly, two complimentary cocktails in the hotel’s Avery Bar, valet parking, and a late checkout. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA.: For the first time, Greater Fort Lauderdale will be the host site of U.S. Travel’s IPW, the international inbound travel trade show. IPW will be held in the region May 18-22, 2026. The 2026 event will be staged at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center and sites throughout the region.

LAS VEGAS: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the highly anticipated hotel debuting this week, unveiled the day-one partners of its visionary luxury retail experience. Retail concepts opening Dec. 13 include Chrome Hearts, Giuseppe Zanotti, Missoni, Cocoa Dolce, Ora, Lapis, and Morris & Co. The hotel will also open FB Express, offering on-the-go beverages, snacks, and Fontainebleau-branded merch.

LOS ANGELES: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures held its third annual gala Dec. 3, raising over $10 million to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles. The evening featured performance by Billie Eilish and Finneas. The gala was co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry, and Ryan Murphy.

PORTLAND, MAINE: For the first time in its 28-year history, Maine’s largest brewery, Allagash Brewing Company, will offer guests the opportunity to book private events in multiple spaces around its Portland, Maine, headquarters. To celebrate the launch of the private events program, Allagash is offering special pricing now through April. Private events packages range from dinners to happy hours to offerings for corporate meetings and company events, weddings, birthdays, and more. With AV equipment available, plus the ability to add “deep stash” exclusive beers to events, the brewery created its events packages with customizability in mind. 

