CANADA: Niagara's Icewine Festival, Canadian North's New CEO, CONTACT Winter Music Festival, and More

December 12, 2023

CALGARY: Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival celebrates all things winter and culture in Calgary. Returning to the city Jan. 20-21, the event features food, art, culture, and winter fun—including races in actual deep freezers. Visitors can walk through the Alberta Avenue district to enjoy ice sculptures, song, dance, and tasty treats that share the stories and cultures of Canada's Ukrainian, French Canadian, and Indigenous communities.

NIAGARA, ONT.: Niagara's Icewine Festival, one of Canada's largest wine celebrations, returns in 2024. For three weekends in January, wine lovers, cocktail fans, and foodies can discover the region's renowned VQA Icewine and culinary scene through this collection of events. The festivities begin with the return of the Cool as Ice Gala at the Niagara Parks Power Station on Jan. 13. The kickoff will feature premium pours of VQA Icewine, a VQA Icewine cocktail bar, and locally inspired dishes from some of the region's most beloved chefs.

OTTAWA: Canadian North, an Inuit-owned airline, announced a significant leadership update, marking a historic milestone in its more than 75-year history of connecting remote and northern communities in Canada's Arctic. Shelly De Caria, who previously served as the interim president and CEO, is now officially appointed as Canadian North's first Inuk president and CEO. Prior to joining Canadian North, De Caria significantly contributed to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, advocating for Canada's Inuit population. At Canadian North, De Caria has been a driving force in developing comprehensive community investment programs, focusing on education, sport, nutrition, and mental health. 

TORONTO: Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto will celebrate its official grand opening with Gwen Stefani on May 3, 2024, and Blake Shelton on May 4. The two artists will perform in the brand-new 5,000-person The Theatre. Great Canadian Rewards members will get exclusive early access to tickets for both shows beginning Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

VANCOUVER: CONTACT Winter Music Festival, billed as Canada's largest indoor winter music festival, returns Dec. 27-28. Grammy Award-winning producer Zedd and Canadian favorite REZZ will headline the two-day electronic music festival, held at the Vancouver Convention Centre. 

