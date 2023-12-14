CHICAGO: The 57th Street Art Fair returns June 1-2, 2024, to Chicago’s historic Hyde Park neighborhood. The fest, which takes place on the streets of Hyde Park, is the oldest juried art fair in the country and offers art lovers an opportunity to meet and shop more than 200 artists from around the country boasting high-quality, handmade, original works including glass, jewelry, leather, photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, wood, ceramics, and fiber art.

LAS VEGAS: Orla, the highly anticipated restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina, is now accepting reservations for its Jan. 16 opening at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The concept will offer a distinctive and inspired menu that celebrates the best of Greece and the surrounding Mediterranean regions.

After a resounding success in its inaugural year, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate is cooking up an even better recipe for 2024, in partnership with Medium Rare. Part food festival, part music festival, "Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate is Better with Pepsi" will come to life steps from the iconic Las Vegas Strip featuring more than 20 restaurant pop-ups, a “Taste of Las Vegas,” custom-created Guy Fieri concepts, and tons of tailgate fun. Fans can enjoy musical performances from Dustin Lynch and Diplo.

MIAMI: The Diplomat Beach Resort will host an enchanting holiday spectacular, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, Dec. 22-30 at the iconic South Florida property. The experience will combine the magic of Broadway with the glamour of Hollywood—it's adapted from an award-winning book and film by Neil Goldberg and offers guests a live-action holiday spectacular filled with lights, decorations, interactive experiences, and beloved characters.

NEW YORK: MSNBC announced this week the creation of MSNBC Live, an event series launching in 2024 that'll feature high-profile interviews, expert forums, and panels on a local and national scale. Award-winning journalist and bestselling author Luke Russert will return to MSNBC as host and creative director of MSNBC Live.

