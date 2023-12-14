NATIONAL: This week, Destination Canada released its latest "Tourism Outlook: Unlocking Opportunities for the Sector" report, showing total tourism revenue is set to exceed 2019 levels, generating $109.5 billion by the end of 2023. The DMO says this represents the recovery of the tourism sector from the COVID-19 pandemic, one year earlier than projected.

The 2024 season of the International Experience Canada (IEC) program is now open. The program allows nearly 90,000 young people from IEC partner countries and territories to come to Canada to acquire and contribute professional skills, travel, and take part in the Canadian experience. Those interested in applying can now submit a profile.

HALIFAX: Last month, Discover Halifax's group sales team hosted four Take the Lead (TTL) program awareness dinners, a program designed to inspire Haligonians to champion events for the city. Held at Anemone Dining, the focus of the dinners was the importance of local support when it comes to securing international conferences, as well as the benefits of hosting in Halifax. A number of promising leads have emerged as a result, according to Discover Halifax.

TORONTO: Destination Toronto launched its first all-in-one Toronto Museum Pass with admission to seven iconic museums, including Aga Khan Museum, Bata Shoe Museum, Gardiner Museum, Little Canada, Ontario Science Centre, Royal Ontario Museum, and Textile Museum of Canada. The pass offers one- or three-day options, and prices range from $45 to $85.

VICTORIA, B.C.: On Jan. 20, 2024, Victoria will welcome Canadians from coast to coast to coast to Canada’s evergreen Garden City for a celebration of hockey with Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada. Expect fan zones, autograph signings, and the Stanley Cup on display.

