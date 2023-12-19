GLOBAL: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi announced the appointment of TJ Joulak as general manager. A veteran in luxury hospitality, Joulak has over 25 years of experience in the industry and has worked across markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He previously helmed various luxury portfolios in the Shangri-La Group.

NATIONAL: For summer 2024, Air Canada will serve 120 destinations in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean with up to 520 flights every day, translating to approximately 66,000 seats being dispatched, representing an increase of 5% North American and Caribbean seat capacity from 2023. This includes two new routes to the new Tulum International Airport.

BANFF: Spread throughout the Cascade of Time Garden, In Search of Christmas Spirit is an outdoor Christmas experience available in Banff on select nights of the holiday season. The experience follows an enchanted trail and is delivered by illuminated sculptures, an engaging story, and captivating sound effects. It tells the story of the wildlife of Banff National Park and their appreciation for the park.

EDMONTON: Explore Edmonton introduced a new tourism strategy that aims to rethink and reshape the tourism industry’s future in the Greater Edmonton area. Developed from Explore Edmonton’s Tourism Master Plan, "A Flourishing Future" is the city’s regenerative tourism strategy. This strategy goes beyond sustainability, which aspires to minimize the negative impacts of the visitor economy. A regenerative approach to tourism looks to completely rethink and reshape tourism development. To see the full plan, visit Explore Edmonton's website.

MONTREAL: Parc Jean-Drapeau announced the contents of its winter program. From Dec. 23, 2023, to March 10, 2024, whether you're a fan of sliding, cross-country sports, cycling, climbing, snowshoeing, or simply a nature lover, the Parc offers a wide assortment of free activities for an unforgettable winter season. Programming will include a skater's path, an on-site DJ, a climbing wall, fat biking, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing.

