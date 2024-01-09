What are you looking for in 2024?
CANADA: Chinese New Year Gala in Calgary, Open Waters Festival in Halifax, Blackcomb Helicopters' New Director, and More

January 9, 2024

CALGARY: Immerse yourself in the magic of Calgary Chinatown for the celebration of the Sien Lok Society's 55th annual Chinese New Year Gala on Feb. 24. This event is set to welcome the Year of the Dragon in style, promising an unforgettable night filled with cultural richness and community spirit. 

EDMONTON: Edmonton’s International Ice Carving competition—formally Ice on Whyte—returns Jan. 18-20 in the iconic ICE District. See the world's top ice sculptors embark on a 34-hour race against time. Be there for the grand unveiling on the final day, when the frozen masterpieces come alive.

HALIFAX: Kick off the new year with some incredible new live music at Open Waters Festival, taking place now through Jan. 14. Celebrate the flow of new and improvised music from a variety of genres across a number of charming Halifax venues during this weeklong festival. Grab a festival pass for access to all shows, or purchase tickets for individual concerts.

TORONTO: Canada’s Liberty Entertainment Group's fine dining destination DaNico and its partners announced that the restaurant has been honored with the respected Award of Excellence from the Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRōNA). The organization's purpose is to elevate the dining experience for restaurantgoers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. Its main objective is to identify and honor exceptional fine dining establishments that provide an unforgettable culinary journey for patrons.

VANCOUVER: Blackcomb Helicopters announced the appointment of Nick Salisbury as director of each of Blackcomb Helicopters' companies effective Jan. 1. Blackcomb is a leading helicopter tourism and service company in Western Canada.

