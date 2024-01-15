GLOBAL: Ovation Global DMC announced its new strategic partnership with destination management company Iceland Travel. The company has signed to join the Ovation Global DMC Strategic Partnership program, joining a global portfolio of top-tier DMCs.

NATIONAL: The Experiential Designers & Producers Association (EDPA) announced its participation with the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) in the creation of the Exhibitions Industry Collective to drive awareness on essential issues within the exhibitions ecosystem. The Exhibitions Industry Collective is comprised of six key industry organizations, including EDPA, IAEE, the Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance (ECA), the Exhibition Services & Contractors Association (ESCA), International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), and the Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO).

CHICAGO: Looking for Valentine's Day event ideas? With City Cruises Chicago, visitors can enjoy fine dining and stunning views of the city while cruising on Lake Michigan with the Chicago Premier Valentine's Day Dinner Cruise. The experience includes cocktails and a three-course meal. A DJ will also be onboard. Visitors can enjoy views from both an enclosed interior and open-air rooftop decks.

NEW YORK: On Air Fest announced journalist, speaker, award-winning author, and hit podcast host Malcolm Gladwell as 2024's recipient of the Audio Vanguard Award. Since 2020, the annual prize has celebrated a creative icon and thought leader whose work has not only advanced the culture of audio but whose lasting legacy has inspired a new generation of storytellers. Gladwell will accept this year's Audio Vanguard Award onstage during one of the keynote sessions of On Air Fest, taking place Feb. 28 to March 1st at Brooklyn's Wythe Hotel.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Travel Association announced Joshua Friedlander will join the organization as vice president of research, a role that aims to further strengthen the association’s research and analysis capabilities. He will begin with the association on Jan. 16. Friedlander joins U.S. Travel from the Recording Industry Association of America, where he served as senior vice president of research and economics.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

