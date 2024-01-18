GLOBAL: HeadBox, a U.K.-based B2B digital events platform, has hired Karen Hutchings as board director to support its continued growth and help the business prepare to expand into new geographical markets. Hutchings was formerly the global head of travel, meetings, and events at EY.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group announced the appointment of Christian Glauser Benz as its new head of development for the Americas region. Based in Miami, Benz will play a pivotal role in leading the development and investment initiatives for the Americas region, focusing on the important U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Caribbean markets for the group.

LAS VEGAS: Shaquille O’Neal will return to the Super Bowl this year and bring his over-the-top music festival, Shaq’s Fun House, to Wynn Las Vegas’ XS Nightclub on Feb. 9. The fan experience, now in its sixth year, will feature an immersive carnival and live performances from Lil Wayne, Diplo, and DJ DIESEL aka Shaq.

MIAMI: Kimpton Surfcomber, a recently renovated boutique hotel situated oceanfront in the heart of South Beach’s Art Deco District, announced the appointment of Gastón Javier as the property’s new executive chef. Gastón will oversee the hotel’s signature restaurant, The Social Club, as well as its outdoor restaurant and bar, High Tide Beach Bar and Grill.

SANTA FE, N.M.: Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe announced that a multimillion-dollar renovation, the first in the resort’s history, of all guest rooms and suites is now underway, along with the introduction of sustainability-focused landscaping. The revitalization will be conducted in three phases in an effort to not impact the guest experience and is anticipated to be completed this spring.

