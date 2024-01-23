NATIONAL: Event technology platform Swapcard and interactive floor plan provider ExpoFP have unveiled their new strategic partnership. The collaboration integrates event tech software with digital floor plans and wayfinding—meaning that all information about exhibitors is automatically updated and attendees consistently have access to the latest floor plans, thereby eliminating the need to contact the support team every time there are changes to the floor plan or exhibitor information.

Full-service experiential collective CNC Agency (Coffee ’n Clothes) has launched its latest business division, CNC Innovation Lab. The new service works with clients to create physical-first experiences that integrate emerging technology like AI, virtual and mixed reality, augmented reality, gaming, wearables, and more.

FALLS CHURCH, VA.: Big Red M (BRM) has named KiKi L'Italien as its new vice president of marketing and community engagement. L'Italien has more than 22 years of experience in a diverse range of roles within the association industry; she also serves as editor in chief of the Association Chat brand, which includes a podcast, a blog, special events, education, and an online community.

NEW YORK: The Menu, a unique fashion-meets-cuisine experience, will return to New York Fashion Week for a second season this February. With 25 participating restaurants across Manhattan, NYFW: The Menu will offer exclusive menu items available only during New York Fashion Week from spots like Caviar Kaspia at The Mark, Jean’s, Bangkok Supper Club, Hav & Mar, Temple Bar, Bluestone Lane, Temple Court and The Bar Room at The Beekman, Librae Bakery, Ray’s, American Bar, and more.

ORLANDO: Hilton has opened the highly anticipated Conrad Orlando, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand’s debut in Orlando. The 433-room property is nestled within Evermore Orlando Resort’s 1,110-acre campus. It features five distinct dining venues, an eight-acre crystalline lagoon and pool complex, and 65,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space that includes two ballrooms, seven divisible meeting rooms, and the 9,000-square-foot Lyonia Lawn.

