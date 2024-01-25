You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
US: The Sphere's New President, a Historic Hotel Rebrand, the Inaugural Venture Summit, and More

January 25, 2024

NATIONAL: Destination and event management company CSI DMC Inc. has promoted Hope Valentine to president. The Florida native has worked in the event industry for over 28 years and has been on the CSI DMC leadership team for 12 years, most recently as chief sales officer. The company serves over 65 destinations annually, both in the U.S. and internationally. 

BOSTON: The Southbridge, Mass.-based Southbridge Hotel & Conference Center has completed a name change and rebranding. Now called Wellsworth Hotel, the historic landmark has 203 guest rooms and suites along with 24,000 square feet of meeting and conference space, which includes a ballroom, a 250-seat auditorium, and multiple breakout rooms. 

LAS VEGAS: Jennifer Koester has been named president of Sphere Entertainment, where she’ll lead the strategy and execution of all business aspects of the Sphere, which opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. Koester brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, most recently as managing director, Americas, of strategic alliances and global partnerships at Google Commercial Operations. 

LOS ANGELES: Peabody has announced that the Peabody Awards—its annual ceremony recognizing excellence in television, podcast, radio, and interactive media—will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel June 9. The announcement marks Peabody’s first in-person ceremony since 2019, and the first time in its 84-year history that the awards will take place in Los Angeles. 

NEW ORLEANS: The inaugural Venture Summit will take place during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week, which takes place March 11-16 and is being produced by The Idea Village. The new summit aims to connect the Gulf South’s most promising startup founders with national investors and capital to rapidly scale their companies.

