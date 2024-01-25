NATIONAL: Performance improvement solutions company One10 LLC has acquired First Lorandus Global Inc., an Ontario-based leader in virtual, hybrid, and face-to-face events and incentive travel. The 16-year-old Canadian firm will now be called Lorandus, A One10 Company. The investment will allow for the expansion of the One10 brand and its proprietary incentive and recognition technology, while supporting Lorandus’ desire to expand the suite of products offered to its customer base.

Destination and event management company CSI DMC Inc. has promoted Hope Valentine to president. The Florida native has worked in the event industry for over 28 years and has been on the CSI DMC leadership team for 12 years, most recently as chief sales officer. The company serves over 65 destinations annually, both in the U.S. and internationally.

EDMONTON: After a six-year hiatus, the International Federation of American Football World Junior U20 World Championships will take place at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium June 20-30. Eight countries will compete in the event, including Canada, the U.S., Japan, and Brazil. The world junior football championship last saw Canada defeat Mexico to win the 2018 world title.

TORONTO: Grow Up Conference & Expo, a producer of cannabis industry events, will host the CannaVision ’24 Executive Summit in Toronto May 27-28. The exclusive two-day event is designed for leaders and decision-makers in the cannabis industry to participate in high-level discussions, networking, and collaboration. Highlights will include strategic talks and keynotes; panel discussions; and case studies addressing the latest trends, regulations, and investment opportunities in the global cannabis market.

VANCOUVER: The Listel Hotel Vancouver will reportedly close in November 2024. A permit application shows that the six-story building, which currently has 129 guest rooms and two restaurants, will be transformed into a 28-story hotel and residential tower expected to open in 2028. The new space, a partnership between Bosa Properties and Listel Hospitality Group, will have 174 guest rooms and 126 rental homes, along with meeting and conference space.

