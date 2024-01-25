You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

CANADA: The Junior Football Championship’s Return, a Summit for Cannabis Executives, Vancouver’s New Hotel, and More

January 25, 2024

NATIONAL: Performance improvement solutions company One10 LLC has acquired First Lorandus Global Inc., an Ontario-based leader in virtual, hybrid, and face-to-face events and incentive travel. The 16-year-old Canadian firm will now be called Lorandus, A One10 Company. The investment will allow for the expansion of the One10 brand and its proprietary incentive and recognition technology, while supporting Lorandus’ desire to expand the suite of products offered to its customer base.

Destination and event management company CSI DMC Inc. has promoted Hope Valentine to president. The Florida native has worked in the event industry for over 28 years and has been on the CSI DMC leadership team for 12 years, most recently as chief sales officer. The company serves over 65 destinations annually, both in the U.S. and internationally. 

EDMONTON: After a six-year hiatus, the International Federation of American Football World Junior U20 World Championships will take place at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium June 20-30. Eight countries will compete in the event, including Canada, the U.S., Japan, and Brazil. The world junior football championship last saw Canada defeat Mexico to win the 2018 world title.

TORONTO: Grow Up Conference & Expo, a producer of cannabis industry events, will host the CannaVision ’24 Executive Summit in Toronto May 27-28. The exclusive two-day event is designed for leaders and decision-makers in the cannabis industry to participate in high-level discussions, networking, and collaboration. Highlights will include strategic talks and keynotes; panel discussions; and case studies addressing the latest trends, regulations, and investment opportunities in the global cannabis market.

VANCOUVER: The Listel Hotel Vancouver will reportedly close in November 2024. A permit application shows that the six-story building, which currently has 129 guest rooms and two restaurants, will be transformed into a 28-story hotel and residential tower expected to open in 2028. The new space, a partnership between Bosa Properties and Listel Hospitality Group, will have 174 guest rooms and 126 rental homes, along with meeting and conference space.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: The Sphere's New President, a Historic Hotel Rebrand, the Inaugural Venture Summit, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Conrad Orlando's Debut, an Association Veteran's Next Move, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A Taylor Swift-Themed Hotel Suite, a Winter Pickleball Spa, and More
Industry Buzz
US: HeadBox's New Board Director, Shaq’s Fun House, Four Seasons Santa Fe's Renovation, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: The Sphere's New President, a Historic Hotel Rebrand, the Inaugural Venture Summit, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Conrad Orlando's Debut, an Association Veteran's Next Move, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A Taylor Swift-Themed Hotel Suite, a Winter Pickleball Spa, and More
Industry Buzz
US: HeadBox's New Board Director, Shaq’s Fun House, Four Seasons Santa Fe's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Muir Hotel's New Hire, Montreal Named Top Sustainable Destination, Winterlude, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Exhibitions Industry Collective, On Air Fest Vanguard Award Winner, US Travel's New Hire, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Emmy Awards 2024: Steal-Worthy Event Design Details From TV's Biggest Night
Trade Shows
CES 2024: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Met Innovative Exhibit Design
Food Trends
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Caterers and F&B Profs Who Are Rewriting the Rules of Gastronomy
Food Trends
What Will Guests Be Eating and Drinking in 2024?
Trade Shows
Why Was Walmart at CES This Year? Inside Its Massive Activation at the Tech Trade Show
Programming & Entertainment
7 Wellness Trends to Expect at Large-Scale Events in 2024
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Winterruption YEG, International Guitar Night, Love Lights, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Venetian Rewards, Aloft New Orleans Downtown's Renovation, Gov Ball's 2024 Dates, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Toronto Market Week, PuSh Festival, Vancouver's Street Food City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Aspen's FOOD & WINE Classic, Seattle Convention Center's LEED Certification, Epicurean Hotel's Expansion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Chinese New Year Gala in Calgary, Open Waters Festival in Halifax, Blackcomb Helicopters' New Director, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Meet Boston's New SVP of Sales, Seattle Convention Center CEO to Retire, ECA's 2024 Public Policy Agenda, and More
Page 1 of 124
Next Page