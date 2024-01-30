US: Marriott Bonvoy's U.S. Soccer Partnership, Black History Month at Memphis Hotels, Myrtle Beach CVB's New Hire, and More

January 30, 2024

NATIONAL: Marriott Bonvoy and SpringHill Suites by Marriott announced a multiyear agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation. With exclusivity in the hotel lodging, accommodations, and hotel loyalty category, this relationship aims to unlock new benefits for fans and create unforgettable experiences around a variety of U.S. Soccer events, including U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team matches, the SheBelieves Cup, the SheBelieves Summit, and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Omni Hotels & Resorts’ enhanced Select Guest Loyalty Program now has Select Guest Status, which is achieved for total spend versus nights stayed. That means members also accrue rewards for dining at any on-property restaurant, playing golf, indulging in spa treatments, or simply charging additional purchases to their stay.  

LAS VEGAS: Las Vegas Cannabis Weddings, which allows couples to "tie the knot with pot" in a grow house or at the world’s largest dispensary, Planet 13, is honoring National Wedding Month (February) by donating a portion of proceeds from every February wedding booking to Wish Upon a Wedding, a nonprofit that grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing terminal illness or life-altering health circumstances. 

MEMPHIS, TENN.: This February for Black History Month, Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis and Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis are partnering with two beloved Black-owned Memphis businesses, Cxffeeblack and Beale Street Brewing Co., to infuse the flavors of Memphis with their featured products at Talk Shop, followed by an inspiring discussion. Attendees can experience unique coffee and beer tastings featuring these Black-owned products and listen to the authentic stories behind these homegrown brands straight from their passionate owners.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.: The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Zavier Jones has joined Visit Myrtle Beach’s group sales team as experience coordinator. In his new role, Jones will collaborate with the group sales team to create experiences for meeting and event planners during their destination and venue site inspections and familiarization tours, as well as during their meetings or events held within the Myrtle Beach area.

